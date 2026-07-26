Precious, the sister of relationship coach GehGeh, went on TikTok to address the absence of their family at his wedding

She revealed that none of their siblings, out of eight children their mother had, received an invitation to the ceremony

Precious suggested that the family's financial situation may have influenced Geh Geh's decision to leave them out

The family drama surrounding self-acclaimed financial and relationship coach GehGeh has taken a personal turn after his sister Precious went public with a striking claim about his recent wedding.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, July 26, Precious revealed that not a single one of Geh Geh's siblings was invited to his wedding. Their mother had eight children, and according to Precious, none of them made the guest list.

GehGeh's sister Precious breaks silence after his wedding in Minna. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Her reason? She believes it comes down to money and appearances.

"Geh Geh no invite any of us to his wedding because we are not aesthetically pleasing," she said in the video. "Them no invite anybody for family oo. Na 8 children my mama born him no invite any of us because we are not aesthetically pleasing."

Precious Opens Up on Family and Money

Precious did not hold back as she connected their exclusion directly to their financial status. She noted that she did not spot any of her siblings among the wedding guests, and that the experience made her arrive at a painful conclusion.

"I don realise say for you to be member of your own family you need to get your own money o," she said. "As we no get money Geh Geh no invite us come wedding."

As of the time this report was published, GehGeh has yet to address his sister's claim.

GehGeh wedded in private, which fans described as a surprise, given that the coach had previously posted videos offering advice on marriage and relationships made waves online.

Legit.ng also reported that an eyewitness who attended GehGeh's wedding in Minna shared how he kept it secret

Watch Precious explain why the family was left out of Geh Geh's wedding below:

Fans React to the Wedding Snub

The video struck a nerve with many viewers, who flooded the comments with their thoughts.

MBACHA 🦋🇬🇧 wrote:

"I can't married a man that is not united with his family especially his siblings"

davetutu commented:

"This una laugh na generational inheritance."

ONLY B ✨🩵 said:

"na wa oo no love among siblings"

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng also reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng