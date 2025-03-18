Who is Helen Hunt's partner now? Have a look at her marriage and relationship history
Who is Helen Hunt's partner now? The award-winning actress, known for her roles in Mad About You and As Good as It Gets, has had a fascinating relationship history, including a marriage with Hank Azaria and a long-term relationship with Matthew Carnahan. Here is everything about her love life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Helen Elizabeth Hunt
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|15 June 1963
|Age
|61 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Culver City, California, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed (German-Jewish and English descent)
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’8’’
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Gordon Hunt
|Mother
|Jane Elizabeth Novis
|Marital status
|Single
|School
|Providence High School
|College
|University of California
|Profession
|Actress, director, screenwriter
Who is Helen Hunt's partner now?
Helen Hunt is currently single. After her long-term relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan ended in 2017, she has not publicly confirmed a new partner. Her past relationships show a mix of personal and professional moments. Here is how her dating history looks like.
1. Adam Guettel
Adam Guettel is a prominent musician from the United States. He and Helen Hunt met during a musical theatre gala tribute. They both performed in honour of Mary Rodgers Guettel. There were rumours of a romantic link between them, but neither confirmed the allegations.
2. Matthew Broderick (1986)
In the 1980s, Helen Hunt and Matthew Broderick reportedly dated quietly. They met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry. Their shared passion for performing sparked an initial attraction. They appeared together in Project X (1987) and Then She Found Me (2007).
When asked in a New York Daily News interview about filming romantic scenes with Broderick, Helen Hunt reflected on their past relationship and enduring friendship.
He (Matthew) and I have had a very good friendship for 20 years [after dating], so I felt very comfortable, like I had a supportive someone onstage with me.
They never publicly confirmed their relationship.
3. Doc O'Conner (1991–1992)
Helen Hunt allegedly dated actor Carroll O'Conner from 1991 to 1992. However, the two never publicly disclosed their brief relationship.
4. Eric Stoltz (1991–1992)
Helen Hunt reportedly had a brief relationship with Eric Stoltz, Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast member, in February 1991. Speculation arose when they portrayed characters in a complex relationship in the 1992 film The Waterdance. However, their connection remained strictly professional, as they did not pursue a romantic relationship beyond the film.
6. Matthew Carnahan (2001–2017)
Helen Hunt began dating producer Matthew Carnahan in 2001. In a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, she revealed an exciting new project. She said:
It's a very exciting time. I'm developing a show with my partner, Matthew Carnahan, who runs House of Lies. It's something he's written that we'd make together and I'd be in. It's weird and wild and like stepping off the planet Earth. It's a musical—but a hallucinogenic one. It's totally crazy, We did a little work on it to present it to the network, and I felt completely out of my comfort zone.
The couple had a daughter named Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, born on 13 May 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA. They broke up in 2017 after 16 years together.
How many times has Helen Hunt been married?
The actress has been married once to Hank Azaria. Helen began dating Hank in 1994. They married secretly at their Los Angeles home on 17 July 1999. The pair went their separate ways in 1994. According to Hollywood.com, their split was mutual, stating that it was a decision they reached together and that they remained good friends.
FAQs
- Does Helen Hunt have a husband? No, Helen Hunt is not currently married.
- Who is Helen Hunt’s daughter? She has a daughter named Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan.
- Who is Helen Hunt's baby daddy? The successful film producer, Matthew Carnahan, is the father of Helen Hunt’s daughter.
- Who is Helen Hunt's ex-husband? The actress’ ex-husband was Hank Azaria.
- Did Helen Hunt and Jeffrey Nordling date? No records indicate that Helen Hunt and Jeffrey Nordling dated.
- How long were Hank Azaria and Helen Hunt together? They were together for six years, from 1994 to 2000.
Helen Hunt does not have a partner now. She dated prominent figures like Matthew Broderick and Matthew Carnahan, but none culminated in marriage. At the moment, she is focused in developing her career.
