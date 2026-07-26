Canada unveils Skilled Military Recruits pathway for foreign military personnel seeking permanent residency

Only four invitations issued in inaugural draw, signalling a highly specialised immigration category

Nigerians with relevant military skills may benefit from Canada's evolving targeted immigration strategy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has introduced a new immigration pathway that could provide skilled foreign military personnel, including qualified Nigerians, with an opportunity to obtain permanent residency through its Express Entry system.

The new Skilled Military Recruits category made its debut with its first-ever selection round on July 23, 2026, reflecting Canada's growing focus on attracting professionals with specialised military expertise to meet national workforce needs.

Mark Carney's government unveils a military recruitment pathway for Nigerians seeking permanent residency. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

First draw issues just four invitations

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), only four Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency were issued in the inaugural draw, making it the smallest Express Entry selection round ever conducted.

The exceptionally low number of invitations highlights the highly specialised nature of the new immigration category.

To qualify for the draw, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 368 and must have submitted their Express Entry profile before 8:11 p.m. UTC on June 2, 2026.

The July 23 exercise marks the first time IRCC has invited candidates under the Skilled Military Recruits stream since the category was introduced in February 2026.

Part of Canada's targeted immigration strategy

The military recruitment draw came after three much larger Express Entry rounds earlier in the week.

On July 22, Canada invited 5,000 French-speaking candidates with a minimum CRS score of 399. A day earlier, 2,000 candidates under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) received invitations with a CRS cut-off of 516, while 511 Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates were selected on July 20 with a minimum CRS score of 744.

The latest invitation round underscores Canada's shift toward targeted immigration, where candidates are selected based on occupations and skills that align with the country's labour market demands rather than through broad, all-program draws.

More than 104,000 invitations issued in 2026

Since the start of 2026, IRCC has conducted 42 Express Entry draws, issuing a total of 104,616 Invitations to Apply for permanent residency.

The Canadian Experience Class has received the largest share of invitations, with 45,250 ITAs, followed by 40,500 for French-speaking candidates, reflecting Canada's continued efforts to strengthen Francophone communities outside Quebec.

The Provincial Nominee Program has accounted for 6,450 invitations, while healthcare and social services professionals have received 8,000 ITAs.

Other targeted categories include skilled trades workers, who have received 3,000 invitations, senior managers with Canadian work experience, who have received 750 invitations, and physicians with Canadian work experience, who have received 662 invitations.

The newly introduced Skilled Military Recruits category remains the smallest, with just four invitations issued in its inaugural draw.

What it means for Nigerian applicants

Although the new pathway is open to skilled foreign military personnel, the limited number of invitations indicates that competition is likely to be intense and eligibility requirements highly specific.

For Nigerians with relevant military qualifications and experience, the category offers another potential route to Canadian permanent residency.

Nigerians to get easy permanent residency in Canada via military recruitment. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

It also reinforces Canada's evolving immigration strategy, which increasingly prioritises applicants with specialised skills that address critical labour shortages and national workforce requirements.

As Canada continues to refine its Express Entry system, more occupation-specific invitation rounds are expected, creating additional opportunities for qualified applicants whose expertise matches the country's economic priorities.

UK lists over 20 countries that can visit visa-free

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has updated its immigration guidance, confirming that citizens of several countries can continue to visit Britain without applying for a traditional visitor visa before travelling.

Under the revised travel rules, eligible travellers can enter the UK for short stays using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a standard visitor visa.

Irish citizens remain exempt from both visa and ETA requirements under the long-standing Common Travel Area agreement.

Source: Legit.ng