The Nigeria Police Force rejected viral reports claiming IGP Disu issued a shoot-on-sight order against anyone found with illegal firearms

The IGP made his remarks at a stakeholders' meeting in Makurdi, Benue state, where the Force says his words were taken out of context

The police warned media organisations and the public that spreading misleading reports on security matters can cause panic and erode public trust

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed widely circulated reports falsely claiming that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu ordered officers to shoot anyone found carrying illegal firearms.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2026, by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, from Force Headquarters in Abuja, the police said the claim misrepresents what the IGP said at a stakeholders' meeting held in Makurdi, Benue state.

The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports claiming the IGP ordered officers to shoot anyone carrying illegal firearms. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

What the IGP Actually Said

According to the Force, the IGP used the Makurdi forum to remind officers that only legally authorised security personnel are permitted to bear firearms. He also spoke about the threat posed by illegal weapons, which the Force linked to kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cult violence, and other serious crimes across the country.

The IGP further drew officers' attention to Force Order 237, the existing regulation that spells out the conditions under which a police officer may lawfully discharge a firearm while on official duty. The Force said at no point did the IGP direct officers to shoot individuals simply on account of being found with an illegal weapon.

"His comments have been taken out of context and wrongly presented to the public," the statement read.

Police Warn Against Unverified Security Reports

The Nigeria Police Force used the clarification to caution both media organisations and members of the public against publishing or sharing unverified information on security matters. The Force warned that inaccurate reports of this nature risk creating unnecessary fear, confusing citizens, and damaging confidence in security institutions.

The statement reaffirmed that police officers are expected to carry out their duties in line with the Nigerian Constitution and all relevant laws, with full regard for human rights and professional standards.

To settle any remaining doubt, the Force directed members of the public to watch a video of the Inspector-General's full remarks recorded at the Makurdi meeting, which it said clearly shows what he said and in what context.

IGP Tunji Disu Cautions CPs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that IGP Disu, on Thursday, April 30, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to stronger discipline and operational capacity as he presided over the passing-out parade of 1,068 newly trained constables in Akwa Ibom state.

Legit.ng gathers that the recruits underwent intensive firearms and tactical training in collaboration with the state government, part of efforts to curb crime and improve security at the grassroots.

In a departure from past practice, the new constables are authorised to carry firearms immediately after training, rather than waiting years into service. The move aligns with the federal government’s push for community policing, aimed at strengthening local security presence.

Source: Legit.ng