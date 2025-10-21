How Hayley Erbert's health scare strengthened her bond with Derek Hough

Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, is a professional dancer. She suffered a near-fatal cranial haematoma in December 2023 that ultimately strengthened their marriage. The ordeal brought the couple closer and strengthened their bond. From partners in dance to partners in healing, their story shows love’s true endurance.

Hayley and Derek attending the World Premiere of Disney's Tron: Ares (L). The couple attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hayley Erbert suffered a life-threatening cranial haematoma in December 2023 , caused by a ruptured blood vessel .

, caused by a . Derek and Hayley Hough’s bond deepened after the health scare , strengthening their marriage.

, strengthening their marriage. The couple married on 26 August 2023 .

. Derek and Hayley have a nine-year age gap between them.

Profile summary

Full name Hayley Erbert Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1994 Age 31 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Topeka, Kansas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’ 6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jerry Erbert Mother Debbie Swartz Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Derek Hough School Washburn Rural High School Profession Dancer, actress, social media influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @hayley.erbert

Hayley Erbert’s health scare and her path to recovery

In December 2023, the American actress suddenly “became disoriented” at the end of a Symphony of Dance tour show in Washington, D.C., and was rushed to a hospital. Derek Hough later revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with a cranial haematoma caused by a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

Top-5 facts about Hayley Erbert. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Doctors removed part of her skull to relieve pressure. In a pre-performance video in October 2024, Derek recalled the terrifying night of her collapse, saying,

I was on stage, and she's supposed to come out. The stage manager walked out and just said, 'Hey, she's not coming on stage.’ She was on the side of the stage having full seizures and, essentially, dying. It's really hard to even put into words other than just pure fear.

Over the following weeks, Hayley underwent a second surgery, a cranioplasty to replace the removed skull piece, and began recovery. In a March 2024 joint Instagram update, she revealed that she was doing better and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she had received.

The social media influencer recalled waking from surgery to find her husband at her bedside, telling her that many people were sending love to her. In a February 2024 interview with Good Morning America, Derek reflected on the ordeal, saying,

It's something you never imagined. I think anybody could understand that feeling of just disbelief or how it feels unfathomable…I thought she was strong, but I had no idea how strong she was.

Hayley Erbert’s emotional return to performing after recovery

Derek and Hayley at the MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party held at The Aster on 22 June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

By April 2024, doctors cleared Hayley to rejoin the tour, and the couple thanked their fans for the support. One year later, the Houghs returned to the same stage in Washington, D.C., during Derek’s Dance for the Holidays tour. Derek shared a touching video on Instagram after the show, saying the return “changed the story,” transforming a painful memory into one of triumph.

It’s been exactly one year since Hayley almost lost her life…But tonight, we changed the story of that room. We transformed it, from fear to beauty, from uncertainty to faith, and from despair to triumph. And having Dr Mai, the man who saved her life, standing on that stage with us made it all the more powerful.

Days after the performance, Hayley expressed gratitude on Instagram, writing,

What a crazy, emotional year it has been, but being able to perform for you all with my beautiful husband last night was beyond anything I even thought would be possible 10 months ago. Thank you, my love, @derekhough, for the endless love and care you have given me throughout the entire journey.

Hayley Erbert’s background: From Kansas roots to the world stage

Derek and Hayley performing during a stop of Derek Hough's "Dance for the Holidays" tour at BleauLive Theatre at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on 20 December 2024. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Hayley Erbert was born in Topeka, Kansas. Her parents are Jerry Erbert and Debbie Swartz. After their divorce, Hayley was raised by her mother and stepfather, Jim Swartz, alongside her older brother, Collin Erbert. The professional dancer attended Washburn Rural High School in Kansas.

Hayley Erbert Hough is 31 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 11 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Hayley Erbert’s rise from TV talent to DWTS fame

Hayley Erbert is a professional dancer who began performing at age three. She gained national attention at 18 when she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Season 10 (2013) and finished among the top three female contestants. That exposure helped launch her professional career.

Around the same time, she earned first-runner-up honours at Miss Kansas Teen USA 2013. After the show, Hayley toured with Derek and Julianne Hough on their MOVE Live on Tour (2014–15).

A Dancing with the Stars film producer later noticed her talent, leading to her joining season 21 (2015–16) as a troupe member. Although she did not compete as a pro, she performed regularly on the show and joined multiple DWTS live tours, including Symphony of Dance and Dance for the Holidays.

Inside Derek and Hayley Hough’s love story

Hayley and Derek first met in 2014 when Derek and his sister, Julianne Hough, hired her for their MOVE Live on Tour. She spent that summer performing alongside the Houghs across the United States.

At the time, Derek was already a celebrated Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) professional, while Julianne co-headlined the tour. During that period, the pair quietly began dating and kept their relationship private at first. Fans got confirmation in May 2017 when Derek shared their first photo on Instagram.

After seven years together, Derek proposed on 2 June 2022. They announced their engagement with a romantic floral photo on Instagram. Derek and Hayley tied the knot on 26 August 2023 in an outdoor ceremony in Monterey County, California. The ceremony was attended by friends and family, including Alfonso Ribeiro, Shaun White, and Nina Dobrev.

Are Derek and Hayley Hough expecting their first child?

Derek and Hayley at The Studio City Farmer's Market on 21 September 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max

Source: Getty Images

As of late 2025, Derek and Hayley Hough do not have children yet, but they are expecting their first. On 22 July 2025, the couple shared the news in an Instagram video showing Hayley holding sonogram photos. The caption read,

We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small

Speaking to People, Derek said he can’t wait to experience things for the first time with their baby;

Going to Disneyland, or going on trips, and just seeing their wonderment, and their eyes, just wide open. I can't wait to experience things for the first time, with my beautiful child.

FAQs

Who is Derek Hough? He is an American professional dancer, choreographer, actor, and television personality best known for his work on Dancing with the Stars. What happened to Derek Hough's wife? Hayley Erbert suffered a cranial haematoma in December 2023 and underwent emergency brain surgery. What caused Hayley Hough's brain haematoma? Hayley Erbert’s illness was caused by a ruptured blood vessel that led to internal bleeding in her skull. What is Hayley Erbert’s age? Hayley Erbert is 31 years old as of October 2025. Who are Hayley Erbert’s parents? Her parents are Jerry Erbert and Debbie Swartz. Who are Hayley Erbert’s siblings? She has one sibling, an older brother named Collin Erbert. What is Hayley Erbert’s ethnicity? Hayley Erbert is an American of White ethnicity. Is Derek Hough married now? Derek Hough is married to Hayley Erbert; they wed on 26 August 2023. What is Derek and Hayley Erbert’s age gap? Derek Hough is older than Hayley Erbert by about nine years.

Hayley Erbert’s journey has shown strength, faith, and resilience. Her recovery after the health scare showed the power of love and support. Together, Derek and Hayley have emerged stronger, showing that challenges can deepen true connection.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about Ekene Umenwa's biography. She is a Nigerian actress, content creator, entrepreneur, comedian, and event planner.

Ekene Umenwa has been featured in several Nollywood movies and TV series, notably Money and Blood, Innocent Oath, and The Cab Ladies. Read on to learn more about the talented actress.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng