What does Sam Larry do for a living? Larry is a Nigerian businessman, influencer, show promoter and talent manager. He is actively involved in the Nigerian music industry, organising events and has collaborated with artists such as Naira Marley and Portable. In 2023, he came under public scrutiny following a controversy linked to the death MohBad, a Nigerian singer.

Sam Larry began his career as a street show promoter in Lagos nightlife.

in Lagos nightlife. He gained prominence through close ties with singer Naira Marley.

Sam Larry was accused of bullying singer MohBad before his death in 2023.

before his death in 2023. Nigerian singer Portable accused him of founding and leading the One Million Boys cult group.

Profile summary

Full name Samsom Erinfolami Balogun Famous as Sam Larry Gender Male Date of birth 7 January 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Sexuality Straight Religion Islam Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Olamide Ajike Children 2 Profession Socialite, talent manager, show promoter, businessman, influencer

What does Sam Larry do for a living?

Sam Larry is a businessman, socialite, show promoter, and talent manager. He is well-known in the Nigerian entertainment industry for organising events and working with artists. He has collaborated with prominent musicians such as Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, and Portable.

Sam has also played a significant role in promoting street music and cultural events in Lagos State.

What is Sam Larry's age?

The Nigerian talent manager was born Samsom Erinfolami Balogun on 7 January 1980, in Lagos State. As of 2025, he is 45 years old.

Sam is of Yoruba descent and was raised in a Muslim family.

Who is Sam Larry's wife?

The popular show promoter has been married to Olamide Ajike for a while now. He has kept a relatively low profile about her, so there is not much publicly available information about her. Together, they have two children: a daughter and a son.

Sam Larry's controversy: A complete look at his scandals

Sam Larry has been at the centre of controversy, particularly following the tragic death of Nigerian singer MohBad in 2023. Allegations surfaced accusing him of harassment and bullying towards the late artist.

Videos circulated online showing confrontations between Sam Larry and Mohbad, which fuelled public outrage and calls for justice. Before that, Mohbad had reportedly filed a petition against Sam Larry months before his death, alleging threats to his life. Sam Larry later denied any involvement in Mohbad's death.

He stated that their relationship was professional and that he had no knowledge of the circumstances leading to Mohbad's passing. He commented on viral videos showing confrontations with Mohbad, claiming they were old and unrelated to the singer's death.

Mohbad is my brother. I like him very much. Even when he was in Marlians records, he knew I loved him very much, including his wife. Everybody knows I loved Mohbad.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley were arrested and held in the Lagos State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department at Panti, Yaba. They were later released on bail in November 2023.

In 2022, Sam reportedly gained notoriety after controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable Omolalomi, accused him of being connected to the One Million Boys cultist group, which Larry later refuted.

Was Sam Larry involved in an accident?

In June 2024, the Nigerian show promoter was reportedly involved in a car accident along the Ibeju Lekki highway in Lagos, Nigeria. A witness at the scene reported that Sam's car sustained significant damage on the driver's side, and that he received medical treatment afterward.

However, Sam Larry debunked the rumours later, clarifying that he and his family went out, but they all returned home safe. According to Punch, via Instagram, Larry addressed the rumours, stating:

I, Sam Larry, want to use this platform to debunk the false information spreading online about my involvement in an accident. Both my family and I are perfectly fine; we spent the day together and even went out for dinner, returning home safely. Despite the prevalence of fake news, please disregard any online claims about me.

He added:

While some may seek to tarnish my reputation, I entrust them to God for judgment. I appreciate the concern of my friends and family, but rest assured, I am doing well, and nothing untoward has occurred. To those spreading falsehoods, may your actions reflect back on you. Thank you, Samlarry. God bless your home.

FAQs

Who is Sam Larry? He is a Nigerian businessman, show promoter, and talent manager. Where is Sam Larry from? The Nigerian entertainer was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. How old is Sam Larry? The controversial show promoter is 45 years old as of 2025. He was born on 7 January 1980. What is Sam Larry's real name? His real name is Samsom Erinfolami Balogun. Which tribe is Sam Larry? He belongs to the Yoruba tribe. Who is Sam Larry's wife? The Lagos-based talent manager is married to Olamide Ajike. Does Sam Larry have children? Yes, the Nigerian influencer has two kids: a son and a daughter. What happened to MohBad and Naira Marley? MohBad quit Marlian Music, citing assault and unpaid money. Following MohBad's death in 2023, many people also placed the blame on Naira Marley.

Sam Larry built his career as a show promoter, businessman, and talent manager. He first rose to prominence mainly through his close relationship with singer Naira Marley. However, Sam Larry's reputation has suffered a significant blow due to controversies, particularly surrounding allegations of harassment and his association with the tragic death of MohBad.

