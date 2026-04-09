A look at Martin Lawrence's wife and how his past relationships shaped his life

Martin Lawrence's wife remains a topic of curiosity among fans of the Bad Boys star. While he is currently unmarried and reportedly dating Angie Gonzalez, his past marriages to Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs have drawn significant public attention. Martin was also engaged to Roberta Moradfar.

Martin Lawrence attends a BET+ hosted celebration (L), and speaks at SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Noam Galai (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Martin Lawrence is rumoured to be dating Angie Gonzalez.

The actor was first married to former Miss Virginia USA Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997.

from Lawrence married his longtime partner, Shamicka Gibbs , in July 2010 , but the couple filed for divorce in 2012 .

, in , but the couple filed for . He has been engaged twice, first to Saved by the Bell star Lark Voorhies in 1993 and later to aesthetician Roberta Moradfar in 2017.

Martin Lawrence's wife and past loves: A journey through romance

Martin Lawrence's ex-girlfriends have often kept fans curious throughout his Hollywood career. From his past marriages and engagements to his current rumoured relationship with Angie Gonzalez, here's a detailed look at his love life.

Lark Voorhies (1992–1994)

Actress Lark Voorhies walks the runway for Imperial Legacy at the Society Fashion Show during LAFW. Photo: Al Zeta (modified by author)

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Actor Martin Lawrence and Saved by the Bell star Lark Voorhies had a whirlwind romance in the early 1990s. They became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the era and got engaged in 1993. That same year, Voorhies guest-starred on his sitcom Martin.

Their relationship ended abruptly in 1994 when Lawrence announced on The Arsenio Hall Show that he was single and looking for a good woman. The announcement reportedly caught Voorhies off guard as she continued planning their wedding.

MC Lyte (1994)

MC Lyte at the Recording Academy Honours Black Music Collective event. Photo: JC Olivera

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Martin Lawrence and MC Lyte were rumoured to have dated in the 1990s. The rumours mostly came from Lawrence's 1994 stand-up special You So Crazy. In it, he performed a lighthearted yet edgy routine about MC Lyte's distinctive, authoritative voice. The bit became so memorable that fans mistakenly assumed they had dated.

In reality, both were part of a close-knit group of rising stars. They worked at a Sears department store in New York alongside future legends like Salt-N-Pepa and Kid' N Play before achieving mainstream fame.

Throughout their careers, both have emphasised mutual respect and friendship. They have appeared together at industry tributes, including the 2023 and 2024 celebrations of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Patricia Southall (1995–1996)

Patricia Southall attends the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

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Martin and the former Miss Virginia USA, Patricia, married on 7 January 1995, in an elaborate ceremony at a church in Portsmouth, followed by a lavish reception in Norfolk. They welcomed a daughter, Jasmin Page Lawrence, on 15 January 1996.

However, as Lawrence's career soared and personal challenges mounted, the pressures began to take a toll on their marriage. Reflecting on that time in a July 1997 TIME interview, Lawrence said:

My marriage wasn't going very well, and it was a difficult time in my life.

Martin filed for divorce in September 1996, and after two years, their marriage ended in a public and tumultuous divorce in 1997. During the proceedings, Southall reportedly voiced concerns for her safety, underscoring the intensity of their split. Lawrence later told Newsweek in 1997:

I will probably never get married again because of all the trouble I went through with the first one. It wasn't worth it except for my daughter, Jasmine, who is beautiful and innocent.

Southall married former NFL player Emmitt Smith in 2000.

Shamicka Gibbs (2010–2012)

Shamicka Gibbs attends the 16th Annual First Ladies High Tea. Photo: Earl Gibson III (modified by author)

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In 1997, shortly after his divorce from Patricia Southall was finalised, Martin began dating Shamicka Gibbs, a TV personality. Their relationship lasted 13 to 15 years before they officially married. They welcomed two daughters, Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity Lawrence.

The couple tied the knot on 10 July 2010, in a ceremony at their Beverly Hills home. Despite their long history, the transition to marriage proved challenging. In April 2012, they announced their separation in a joint statement as shared by People, saying:

Out of love and respect for one another we will continue to remain friends and raise our two beautiful daughters together.

Lawrence filed for divorce shortly after, on 25 April 2012, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite the end of their marriage, Martin Lawrence and Shamicka Gibbs have remained close. They continue to co-parent their daughters and support each other publicly. The two have appeared together at events, including the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in 2024.

Roberta Moradfar (2017–2022)

Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence attend Paramount Pictures' premiere of "Gemini Man". Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

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Martin Lawrence and aesthetician Roberta Moradfar began dating in the mid-2010s. They got engaged in March 2017, when Lawrence proposed with a custom 5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring engraved with the initials "M & R." The ring, crafted by Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills over several months, is valued at around $500,000.

Celebrating the milestone, Moradfar wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram:

And I said ‘YES!’ 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #TrueLove and #MyForever.

The couple remained engaged for six years before reportedly parting ways in late 2022. Despite the breakup, they stayed friends and were often seen together at industry events, including Lawrence's 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Angie Gonzalez (2022–Present)

Martin Lawrence and Angie Gonzalez at Netflix's "Being Eddie" Los Angeles premiere. Photo: Chad Salvador

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The American comedian is reportedly dating Angie Gonzalez, and the two have been together since 2022. While they keep most details private, their bond has become increasingly visible.

Angie Gonzalez and Martin Lawrence began appearing together at industry events in 2024 and 2025. One notable outing was a joint appearance together on the red carpet during the Los Angeles premiere of Highest 2 Lowest in August 2025. The couple has yet to confirm their relationship publicly.

FAQs

Is Martin Lawrence still married to his wife? Martin Lawrence is currently unmarried. How many ex-wives does Martin Lawrence have? The actor has two ex-wives, Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs. Who is Martin Lawrence's ex-wife married to? Martin's first ex-wife, Patricia Southall, is married to former NFL player Emmitt Smith, while his second ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs, a TV personality, is currently single. Who did Martin Lawrence date? The actor has been married to Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs, was engaged to Lark Voorhies and Roberta Moradfar, and is currently rumoured to be dating Angie Gonzalez. Did Martin Lawrence date MC Lyte? Lawrence reportedly dated rapper MC Lyte in the early 1990s. How old is Martin Lawrence? He is 61 years old as of 2026. He was born on 16 April 1965. Does Martin Lawrence have children? The comedian has three daughters, Jasmin Page, Iyanna Faith, and Amara Trinity.

Martin Lawrence is unmarried but is currently reportedly dating Angie Gonzalez. He has been married twice, first to Patricia Southall and later to Shamicka Gibbs. While he keeps much of his personal life private, the actor has been linked to several high-profile relationships over the years.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Zoë Kravitz's dating timeline. The American singer has been romantically linked to several men since rising to fame in 2010, including Penn Badgley, Michael Fassbender, and Karl Glusman.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman divorced in 2020 after a brief marriage. Following a two-year relationship with Channing Tatum, they became engaged in 2023 but ended the engagement in October 2024. While her relationships with actors and musicians have garnered public attention, Kravitz generally maintains a private personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng