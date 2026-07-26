Kano State leads national voter registration with 465,964 citizens processed by election officials

Lagos and Sokoto take second and third positions, registering over 300,000 voters each

Northern and Southern states show strong participation numbers across the top ten regional divisions

New data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission details the distribution of voter registration figures across the federation. Kano State leads the nation with 465,964 registered citizens, followed by Lagos State with 350,337 and Sokoto State with 338,730.

The official breakdown demonstrates widespread public participation across multiple geo-political zones in Nigeria. Northern states feature prominently in the top half of the overall ranking, whilst key Southern states like Imo, Osun, and Delta also secure significant positions on the national list.

Official registration figures show Kano State topping the national chart with 465,964 registered voters. Photo: INEC

Source: Getty Images

Electoral officials are currently finalising the administrative processing of voter information to prepare for upcoming nationwide polls.

Civic engagement remains strong as citizens step forward to secure their voting credentials ahead of future electoral cycles. Regional registration centres continue to handle ongoing verification procedures across all state divisions.

The top ten states with the highest voter registration totals, as reported by Daily Trust, are:

Kano: 465,964 Lagos: 350,337 Sokoto: 338,730 Imo: 251,309 Osun: 238,240 Borno: 201,724 Jigawa: 194,494 Delta: 171,859 Edo: 150,829 Taraba: 138,897

INEC planning to deregister ADC, Timi Frank alleges

Earlier in a separate story, former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has alleged that there is a coordinated plan involving the Presidency, the Independent National Electoral Commission and members of the judiciary to stop the African Democratic Congress from participating in the 2027 general election.

Frank claimed the alleged plan was aimed at preventing the ADC and its expected presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from appearing on the ballot.

Source: Legit.ng