Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco built their relationship from a viral social media moment into a committed partnership. What started with Arenas sliding into Melli's live comments quickly evolved into a public love story centred on content creation and a more stable chapter in his personal life.

Gilbert Arenas and Melli pictured taking a selfie on their wedding day. Photo: @nochillgil (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco first connected during her Instagram Live , turning a viral social media moment into a real-life relationship.

, turning a viral social media moment into a real-life relationship. The couple moved from long-distance flirting to a committed relationship , with Monaco relocating from France to the United States to be with the former NBA star.

, with Monaco relocating from France to the United States to be with the former NBA star. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and content creator Melli Monaco got engaged in August 2024 at the iconic Eiffel Tower .

. Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco tied the knot on 20 January 2025 in a private ceremony.

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco's relationship timeline

The full relationship timeline of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and YouTube star Melli Monaco has unfolded over the past few years. The pair first met during a viral livestream interaction before their connection developed into a real-life romance.

Here's a closer look at Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco's relationship timeline.

2023: Gilbert joins Melli's livestream and flirts publicly

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco's relationship began in 2023 through a viral online encounter. Arenas joined Monaco's Instagram Live, often tied to her popular Pineapple Show dating segments, and openly flirted in the comments section.

Melli taking a selfie (L), and Gilbert addresses the media before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat (R). Photo: Scott Taetsch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The bold public gesture quickly caught fans' attention, blending Arenas' outspoken personality with Monaco's growing influence as a relationship and lifestyle content creator.

July 2024: Gilbert proposes in Paris

The former NBA player Gilbert Arenas proposed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The moment reflects their playful public dynamic, with Arenas later joking on Instagram about how nervous he was.

In a July 2024 social media post shared shortly after the engagement, Arenas wrote:

The Eiffel Tower is where it happened... I guess I was so nervous, I asked and answered "yes" for her... so I'm technically engaged to myself at the moment. @mellimonaco still waiting.

August 2024: Melli surprises Gilbert with a ring

Just weeks after the Paris proposal, Monaco surprised Arenas at a nightclub by proposing again and presenting him with an engagement ring to symbolise their shared commitment. In an August 2024 interview with Fadeaway World, Arenas reflected on his reaction to the viral moment:

Melli Monaco surprised me with an engagement ring. Got me feeling like a baddie. City Boys, they're giving us engagement rings now!

Gilbert Arenas reacts to a play during the game against the Power in BIG3 Week Three. Photo: Ron Jenkins (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

20 January 2025: Gilbert and Melli tie the knot

The couple married in a private ceremony on 20 January 2025. Gilbert later shared the news on Instagram with a series of wedding photos and a caption that read:

I finally did it y'all @mellimonaco is officially Mrs. Arenas.

May 2025: Gilbert and Melli discuss married life on podcasts and media platforms

In the months following their January wedding, the pair expanded their presence as a social media–driven power couple, frequently appearing together across platforms and podcasts. Melli Monaco became a recurring guest on Gil's Arena podcast, where they shared candid insights into married life and modern relationships.

Melli also adopted the name Melli Monaco Arenas in her professional branding. In May 2025, The Times of India reported on the couple's conversation in an article titled Happy wife, happy life, where Monaco said:

I felt like what we had before would be the same once we were married. I didn't expect anything to change. We're just married now. And I told him I changed my name—just not officially yet.

July 2025: Gilbert faces federal legal challenges

Melli Monaco pictured seated outdoors on a city street. Photo: @mellimonaco (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On 30 July 2025, Gilbert Arenas faced federal indictment over allegations that he operated a high-stakes illegal gambling business from his Encino, California, mansion. The alleged operation was said to have run between September 2021 and July 2022.

Despite the seriousness of the case, Monaco remained publicly supportive, and the couple continued navigating the legal process together.

December 2025: Gilbert speaks on marriage and financial independence

During a December 2025 appearance on the Drop the Lo podcast, Gilbert highlighted Melli's financial and personal independence as a key part of their relationship dynamic. He stated:

Finding someone who can pay for themselves and spoil on me a little bit, I’m taking it. I’mma be as feminine as I’m possibly be... If she want matching outfits on Christmas, I'm wearing it. She's paying the bill, I'm doing it. I ain't even going to lie to you.

Gilbert Arenas is introduced before the game against the Triplets during BIG3 - Week Four. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Gilbert Arenas? He is a former NBA player, sports broadcaster and digital content creator. How did Gilbert Arenas meet his wife? Gilbert first met Melli Monaco during one of her Instagram Live sessions. Who is Melly Monaco? She is a French-American singer, YouTuber, and relationship coach who rose to fame through her digital dating shows such as The Pineapple Show. Is Gilbert Arenas still married? As of May 2026, Gilbert remains married to Melli, whom he wed in January 2025. How many children does Gilbert Arenas have? Arenas has five children from previous relationships with Laura Govan and Lindsey Faulk. What is Gilbert Arenas' wife's ethnicity? Melli Monaco disclosed in an interview that she is of Black descent. Where does Gilbert Arenas’ wife come from? She hails from Neuilly-sur-Marne, Paris, France.

Gilbert Arenas and Melli's journey has grown from a viral digital spark into a committed lifelong partnership. Married since January 2025, they now balance a blended family life with shared content creation and professional collaboration. Fans have followed their milestones from the Eiffel Tower proposal to the podcast studio, celebrating their bond.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng