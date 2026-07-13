Who is Tate McRae dating? Inside her exclusive romance with Jack Hughes

Who is Tate McRae dating? The Canadian pop princess is dating Jack Hughes, an NHL forward for the New Jersey Devils. The pair are believed to have started seeing each other in late November 2025 and were confirmed as an exclusive couple by early March 2026.

Tate McRae attended the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @tatemcrae (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaway

Tate McRae is dating NHL forward Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

of the New Jersey Devils. Tate McRae and Jack Hughes reportedly started casually seeing each other in late 2025 and became exclusive in March 2026 .

. Before Hughes, McRae's most high-profile relationship was with Australian singer The Kid LAROI , whom she dated between 2024 and 2025.

, whom she dated between 2024 and 2025. Her other confirmed exes include Jonny Hader and Cole Sillinger.

Tate McRae's profile summary

Full name Tate Rosner McRae Common name Tate McRae Nickname Tatey, Taters, Tatiana, Tatey-Pie Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2003 Age 23 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calgary, Canada Nationality Canadian Residence New York City, New York, United States Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 173 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 130 Body measurements 34"26"35" Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Hazel Father Todd McRae Mother Tanja Rosner Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Jack Hughes Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer High school education Western Canada High School Higher education The American International School of Muscat (TAISM) Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

Who is Tate McRae dating?

Tate McRae is in a relationship with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes. In March 2026, sources close to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that the two had been casually seeing each other towards the end of late 2025, after Hughes DMed the Canadian singer on Instagram.

Although neither McRae nor Hughes has publicly confirmed the relationship, a source close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the relationship had turned exclusive in early 2026.

Tate and Jack are dating. They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.

Tate McRae pictured in a promotional photoshoot for a music video. Photo: @tatemcrae

Source: Twitter

A timeline of Tate McRae and Jack Hughes' relationship

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes' romance began from a simple Instagram DM and slowly blossomed into an exclusive relationship a year later. The singer, who has frequently cited Madonna as a major inspiration, has not publicly acknowledged the relationship or her partner. Here are details of the pop culture couple's dating timeline.

November 2025: Where it all began

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were first spotted together at Anton's restaurant in the West Village on 21 November 2025, sparking rumours of a romance. Photos of their dinner date posted on Deuxmoi's social media profiles surfaced days after Hughes suffered a bizarre accident at a team dinner that injured his hand.

December 2025: Tate McRae and Jack Hughes make public appearances

On 21 December 2025, the famous Jack returned to the starting lineup after a month-long recovery period in a match against the Buffalo Sabres. The match was held at the Prudential Centre, where Tate McRae was spotted in the stands. She was spotted cheering during the match, in support of Hughes as he scored a goal in his first game back.

The pair were later photographed strolling together in Manhattan, New York.

Tate McRae and NHL player Jack Hughes pictured in New York City. Photo: @jhughupdates

Source: Twitter

January 2026: The pair make more public appearances

On 16 January 2026, Deuxmoi reported that Tate McRae and Hughes were spotted at Mulligan’s Pub in Hoboken in New Jersey. Sources noted that the pair were at Mulligan’s, celebrating Jack's teammate's birthday.

February 2026: Tate McRae and Jack Hughes start dating

In February 2026, reports emerged that Tate McRae and Jack Hughes had officially begun dating. The news was first reported by the celebrity gossip tabloid Deuxmoi World, after months of online speculation.

Despite online gossip, neither Tate McRae nor Jack Hughes confirmed this update.

Tate McRae pictured in a promotional photo for her single, 2 hands, and her third studio album, So Close to What. Photo: @tatemcrae

Source: Facebook

March 2026: McRae and Hughes make their relationship exclusive

At the start of March, the aforementioned Us Weekly publication reported the two had gone from casually dating to an exclusive relationship. An inside source told the tabloid,

She thinks he is a really cool guy, and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on.

The source added,

They are making it work during this busy season but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends. Tate thinks he’s really sweet, and it’s going well so far.

Tate McRae pictured during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 25 February 2025. Photo: @tatemcrae

Source: Instagram

June 2026: Rumours of a breakup begin circulating

As early as May 2026, reports began swirling of the couple's breakup. On 21 June 2026, Deuxmoi World reported that the couple's relationship may be on the rocks as they had not been seen together publicly.

The publication added that Hughes had been spotted in several locations in Nashville, at the City Vineyard and Chez Margaux in New York City, reportedly acting single.

How does Tate McRae balance her career and her relationships?

McRae has admitted that the public scrutiny of her relationship with The Kid LAROI was overwhelming. In a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone,

I would never talk that way, even about my friends’ lives. I didn’t realise how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life, because no one knows the full story of anything, ever. I also hate people painting a situation that’s worse than it is.

Tate McRae was featured on a Vogue cover published on 11 December 2023. Photo: @DistinctPost

Source: Twitter

The Greedy singer is notoriously private about her relationships. Unlike her relationship with LAROI, which included public appearances and a joint single, I Know Love, McRae and Hughes have not confirmed their relationship on social media or made any official joint appearances.

FAQs

Who is Tate McRae? Tate McRae is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and dancer. Why is Tate McRae so popular? McRae first gained recognition on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation before becoming a pop star through collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Flo Milli, and Ryan Tedder. Is Tate McRae married? The Exes singer is not married as of July 2026. Is Tate McRae single now? She is believed to be dating Jack Hughes at the time of this writing. Are Tate McRae and Jack Hughes still together? Reports of a breakup between Tate McRae and Jack Hughes have not been confirmed yet. How did Tate McRae and Jack Hughes meet? The pair are believed to have met after Jack Hughes DMed the singer. When were Tate McRae and Jack Hughes first spotted together? The pair were first spotted in public together while having dinner at Anton's restaurant in New York City. Who are Tate McRae's ex-boyfriends? Tate McRae's most well-known romances were with The Kid LAROI, Jonny Hader, and Cole Sillinger. When did Tate McRae and Jonny Hader date? McRae dated the Canadian banking analyst and cinematographer from 2019 and called it quits in 2021. Are Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI still together? Tate McRae and famous Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, are no longer together after announcing their breakup in July 2025.

With her popularity, interest in who Tate McRae is dating continues to grow. The pop singer first interacted with Jack Hughes through Instagram's direct messages. Their relationship began in late November 2025 and became exclusive by March 2026. This is her first public relationship since her breakup with The Kid LAROI.

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With equally famous former partners such as Drake, Shawn Men​des, and Jordan Clarkso⁠n, Hailey's dating life has frequently made headlines.‌ Discover more about Hailey Bieber's boyfriend‍ timeline here.​

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