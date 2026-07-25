Nigerian content creator Taaooma revealed she has had to show up and make audiences laugh even during painful private struggles

The skit maker explained how she manages to switch between four or five characters in a single shoot without losing authenticity

Taaooma also identified which of her beloved characters feels closest to her real personality

Nigerian skit maker Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, has spoken candidly about the emotional weight behind the laughter she delivers to millions of fans online.

In a recent interview with PUNCH, the content creator was asked whether she had ever gone through difficult personal seasons while still being expected to create comedy for her audience.

Taaooma shares insight about herself away from comedy. Credit: taaooma

Source: Instagram

She confirmed that this is a reality many creators face, even when followers never get to see it.

"Life doesn't stop because you have an audience," she said. "There were moments I had personal challenges but still had to show up, create content and meet deadlines."

Rather than letting those pressures break her, Taaooma said she learnt to permit herself to be human. She credited a strong support system for helping her stay grounded, adding that leaning on the people around her taught her she does not have to carry everything alone.

The Art of Playing Multiple Characters

Taaooma, who is widely known for multiple characters in her skit, often switching between four or five distinct personalities in one shoot, revealed that the process is far more demanding than it appears on screen.

"It's not just about changing costumes or putting on a wig," she explained. "I have to think the way that character would think; otherwise, people will notice."

She noted that her characters are rooted in real-life observation. Growing up surrounded by Nigerians with vivid, larger-than-life personalities gave her an endless well of inspiration, and she said conversations she overhears in everyday life regularly find their way into her skits.

Taaooma reveals the characters she feels most connected to in her skits. Credit: taaooma

Source: Instagram

Which Character Feels Most Like Taaooma?

When pressed on which character she feels most connected to, Taaooma pointed to Tao without hesitation.

"She's probably the easiest for me to play because there's a lot of me in her," she said. "But every single character carries a little part of my experiences and the people I've met along the way."

How netizens reacted

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens who reacted to Taaooma's comment about creating content even during personal struggles on Facebook. Read them below:

Olusola Olusegun commented:

"Who no dey tackle one or two Abeg go sidown!"

Moyo Aje reacted:

"We wey dey laugh get our personal battles wey we dey fight too na. Your own even better, while you dey make us laugh, you dey make money but while we dey laugh, we dey spend money (data)."

Oluwasegun Yusuf Raji commented:

"More like ‘ I was making a lot of money through skits while fighting personal battles."

Hakeem Olurebi said:

"I don't think there is single person in this world without personal battle even Elon musk have his own.... just continue making us laugh so that can suppress our internal battle.. thank you."

A video from Taaooma's skit is below:

Taaooma pays respect to Bovi

Legit.ng previously reported that Taaooma warmed the hearts of her fans with the way she greeted some of her senior colleagues at the Humour Awards.

In the viral video, the mother of one was first seen exchanging pleasantries with Julius Agwu at the event.

Taaooma went on her knees to greet Agwu before turning to Bovi Ugboma, who was seated beside him.

Source: Legit.ng