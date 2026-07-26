Former SGF Babachir Lawal said Buhari had religious and ethical reservations about handing power to Bola Tinubu

Lawal revealed he brokered a deal with Buhari to stay neutral at the APC presidential convention in June 2022

Buhari reportedly raised concerns about whether Tinubu would be fair to members of their political camp if elected

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has shed light on why former President Muhammadu Buhari chose not to publicly endorse Bola Tinubu ahead of the June 2022 All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

In an interview with Symfoni TV released on Saturday, Lawal said Buhari had personal reservations rooted in religion and ethics that made him reluctant to back Tinubu as a successor.

How deal with Buhari was struck

According to Lawal, he personally confronted Buhari with facts about Tinubu's contributions to the APC's previous electoral victories.

He argued that it would be unreasonable to openly work against him. He said Tinubu had provided resources and political operatives that proved crucial to the party's campaigns, making outright opposition difficult to justify.

Lawal said he proposed a compromise to Buhari before the convention.

"As we were going to the convention, I said, 'Oga', let's make a deal. I said, look, this man (Tinubu), we now know that on the basis of your religion and your ethics and your upbringing, you don't want to hand over to this man, but he has helped us get here. So there's no way. Let's make a deal. Stay neutral and allow me to run the process. If we go to the convention and the party faithfuls defeat him, so be it. Your hand is not in it."

Lawal recalled that Buhari pushed back, insisting that allowing Lawal to manage the convention would all but guarantee Tinubu's victory.

"Buhari said, no, you started with me since 2002. So I know how you work. I know your methodologies. That man, if I leave him to you, he'll get the ticket."

Lawal said he countered by arguing that even if Tinubu won the APC ticket, the general election would ultimately be decided by Nigerians.

He also assured Buhari that he could keep Tinubu in check if he became president.

"He mentioned some things. This man, is he going to be fair to our people? Is he going to be this? I said, yes, as long as I'm there, you know, I can checkmate him. He said, 'Okay, deal.'"

Tinubu's path to presidency

At the June 2022 APC presidential primary, Buhari encouraged delegates to pick a candidate capable of advancing the party's ideals but stopped short of naming anyone, despite heavy lobbying from several aspirants.

Tinubu defeated former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to secure the party's ticket.

He went on to win the February 2023 presidential election and was inaugurated as Nigeria's president on May 29, 2023.

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 election

Recall that Lawal said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1721436-babachir-lawal-predicts-winnner-2027-presidential-election,

Atiku Urges Tinubu to Resign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar said the conflicting accounts from the CBN and OAGF over PFIPC accounts have trapped the Tinubu administration in a credibility crisis.

Atiku demanded that Tinubu say which version of events he believes and explain why no independent investigation has been ordered .

The former vice president called on the National Assembly to summon both the Accountant-General and the CBN Governor to testify under oath.

Source: Legit.ng