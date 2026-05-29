Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Mishka Silva, is an American actress, model, and singer known for her role in The White Shoes. Mishka Silva and Tobey Maguire sparked dating rumours in February during the Super Bowl after being pictured at Levi’s Stadium.

Mishka Silva pictured in a commercial fashion shoots for Calvin Klein (L). The American model poses in a shoot for Chicle Magazine (R). Photo: @Cine_Chaser, @tvtights (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Mishka Silva is an American model represented by DT Model Management and State Management .

. She appeared in the 2025 short Steve Madden: Never Miss a Summer as herself.

as herself. Mishka Silva was first linked to Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire after she was pictured sitting close to him at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California .

actor Tobey Maguire after she was pictured sitting close to him at . Neither Mishka Silva nor Tobey Maguire has publicly confirmed a romantic connection.

Profile summary

Full name Mishka Chantal Silva Common name Mishka Silva Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 2005 Age 21 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Hispanic Nationality Mexican-American Languages English, Spanish Height in centimetres 174 Height in feet 5'7" Body measurements 32½''23''34'' Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Rick Silva (Ricardo) Mother Chantal Blancarte Siblings 3 Profession Actress, model, social media influencer, singer

Meet Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Mishka Silva

Mishka Chantal Silva was born on 8 April 2005 to Rick (Ricardo) Silva and Chantal Blancarte. The Mexican-American model is 21 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Her mother, Chantal Blancarte, is a spiritual healer and transformational coach known for her programmes, The Sacred Return and R.E.T.U.R.N. Formula.

Mishka has three younger brothers, Theo, Alexander, and Kael Silva. Like her elder sister, Kael Silva is a fashion model.

Top five facts about Tobey Maguire's rumoured girlfriend Mishka Silva. Photo: @mishkasilva on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Mishka Silva's career background

The American model works predominantly as a fashion model and is signed to DT Model Management and State Management. She first gained public attention on social media by posting modelling and lifestyle content.

Mishka Silva was first signed with a Los Angeles agency in 2019, when she began modelling. In a 2025 Instagram post, she announced her partnership with Ford Models and her lifelong dream of becoming a high-fashion model.

For 6 years, I dreamed of working for a high-fashion client, but it didn’t happen for me. I told myself, 'You should be happy; you’re working and making good money,' but I still had that dream of walking the runway for a high-fashion brand. It took 6 years, and a few times I even wanted to give up, but I didn’t. Now, after 6 years of pushing, I booked my first high-fashion client. One of the BIGGEST and TOP brands in the world, and I’m walking for them tomorrow.

Mishka Silva attended a Young Hollywood event in support of Babylon at LAVO Ristorante on 18 December 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Paramount Pictures

Source: Getty Images

According to Mishka Silva's IMDb profile, she has modelled for Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Smashbox, Steve Madden, Miss Circle, Journeys, Fila, Polite Society, Too Faced, Guess, NYX Cosmetics, and Kosas Beauty campaigns.

The fashion model is a video vixen and has made appearances on Vadhir Derbez’s Hasta Que Se Acabe el Mundo and Gavin Magnus’ Hearts on a Pendant. In 2020, she debuted her music career with a cover of Creep by the 2000s rock band Radiohead, which was released on Discord.

What happened between Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva?

While attending Super Bowl 60 in February 2026, Mishka Silva was photographed sitting with Tobey Maguire. Mishka and the American actor known for the Spider-Man films seemed to share a moment at the event while in one of the stadium's premium seating suites.

Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva pictured during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in February 2026. Photo: @mishkasilva

Source: Instagram

On 10 February 2026, Mishka posted an Instagram carousel of photos and videos covering the Super Bowl LX weekend. In the carousel, she did not include Tobey Maguire, but included one picture of herself sitting in the suite. In the post's caption, she gave a shoutout to Raising Cane's, the restaurant chain that made a splash during Super Bowl weekend by hosting a star-studded 30th-anniversary celebration.

The celebration included celebrities, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyga, McKenna Grace, Eiza González, Scott Eastwood, Kevin Costner, Cardi B, Alix Earle, Jamie Foxx, Emma Roberts, and Jessica Alba, who were in attendance.

It is unclear whether the pair attended the event as a couple or as part of the Raising Cane's event. Since the event, Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva have not been seen together publicly. They have also not spoken out about the relationship.

Mishka Silva pictured in a fashion shoot for the 2025 SteveMadden winter campaign. Photo: @mishkasilva

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Mishka Silva? Mishka Silva is an American fashion model and social media celebrity. What is Mishka Silva's ethnicity? She is Hispanic. What country is Mishka Silva from? Mishka Silva was born and raised in the United States of America. What is Mishka Silva's age? Born on 8 April 2005, the fashion model is 21 years old as of 2026. What is Mishka Silva's full name? As per her social media bio, her name is Mishka Chantal Silva. Who are the parents of Mishka Silva? Mishka's parents are Rick (Ricardo) Silva and Chantal Blancarte. How many siblings does Mishka Silva have? She has three younger siblings, Kael, Theo, and Alexander Silva. What does Mishka Silva do? Mishka Silva is an actress, model, social media influencer, and singer. Who is Tobey Maguire with? At the time of this writing, Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva are rumoured to be dating. What happened to Tobey Maguire and his wife? Tobey Maguire and his former wife, Jennifer Meyer, officially ended their relationship in 2016.

Mishka Silva has not confirmed or denied the allegation that she is Tobey Maguire's girlfriend. Since they were first spotted together during Super Bowl LX weekend, the Mexican-American model has limited her social media presence to work-related content.

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Source: Legit.ng