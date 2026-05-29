She's one year older than his own daughter — Tobey Maguire's girlfriend Mishka Silva
Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Mishka Silva, is an American actress, model, and singer known for her role in The White Shoes. Mishka Silva and Tobey Maguire sparked dating rumours in February during the Super Bowl after being pictured at Levi’s Stadium.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Mishka Silva is an American model represented by DT Model Management and State Management.
- She appeared in the 2025 short Steve Madden: Never Miss a Summer as herself.
- Mishka Silva was first linked to Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire after she was pictured sitting close to him at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- Neither Mishka Silva nor Tobey Maguire has publicly confirmed a romantic connection.
Profile summary
Full name
Mishka Chantal Silva
Common name
Mishka Silva
Gender
Female
Date of birth
8 April 2005
Age
21 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
United States
Residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Ethnicity
Hispanic
Nationality
Mexican-American
Languages
English, Spanish
Height in centimetres
174
Height in feet
5'7"
Body measurements
32½''23''34''
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Green
Father
Rick Silva (Ricardo)
Mother
Chantal Blancarte
Siblings
3
Profession
Actress, model, social media influencer, singer
Meet Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Mishka Silva
Mishka Chantal Silva was born on 8 April 2005 to Rick (Ricardo) Silva and Chantal Blancarte. The Mexican-American model is 21 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aries.
Her mother, Chantal Blancarte, is a spiritual healer and transformational coach known for her programmes, The Sacred Return and R.E.T.U.R.N. Formula.
Mishka has three younger brothers, Theo, Alexander, and Kael Silva. Like her elder sister, Kael Silva is a fashion model.
Mishka Silva's career background
The American model works predominantly as a fashion model and is signed to DT Model Management and State Management. She first gained public attention on social media by posting modelling and lifestyle content.
Mishka Silva was first signed with a Los Angeles agency in 2019, when she began modelling. In a 2025 Instagram post, she announced her partnership with Ford Models and her lifelong dream of becoming a high-fashion model.
For 6 years, I dreamed of working for a high-fashion client, but it didn’t happen for me. I told myself, 'You should be happy; you’re working and making good money,' but I still had that dream of walking the runway for a high-fashion brand. It took 6 years, and a few times I even wanted to give up, but I didn’t. Now, after 6 years of pushing, I booked my first high-fashion client. One of the BIGGEST and TOP brands in the world, and I’m walking for them tomorrow.
According to Mishka Silva's IMDb profile, she has modelled for Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Smashbox, Steve Madden, Miss Circle, Journeys, Fila, Polite Society, Too Faced, Guess, NYX Cosmetics, and Kosas Beauty campaigns.
The fashion model is a video vixen and has made appearances on Vadhir Derbez’s Hasta Que Se Acabe el Mundo and Gavin Magnus’ Hearts on a Pendant. In 2020, she debuted her music career with a cover of Creep by the 2000s rock band Radiohead, which was released on Discord.
What happened between Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva?
While attending Super Bowl 60 in February 2026, Mishka Silva was photographed sitting with Tobey Maguire. Mishka and the American actor known for the Spider-Man films seemed to share a moment at the event while in one of the stadium's premium seating suites.
On 10 February 2026, Mishka posted an Instagram carousel of photos and videos covering the Super Bowl LX weekend. In the carousel, she did not include Tobey Maguire, but included one picture of herself sitting in the suite. In the post's caption, she gave a shoutout to Raising Cane's, the restaurant chain that made a splash during Super Bowl weekend by hosting a star-studded 30th-anniversary celebration.
The celebration included celebrities, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyga, McKenna Grace, Eiza González, Scott Eastwood, Kevin Costner, Cardi B, Alix Earle, Jamie Foxx, Emma Roberts, and Jessica Alba, who were in attendance.
It is unclear whether the pair attended the event as a couple or as part of the Raising Cane's event. Since the event, Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva have not been seen together publicly. They have also not spoken out about the relationship.
FAQs
- Who is Mishka Silva? Mishka Silva is an American fashion model and social media celebrity.
- What is Mishka Silva's ethnicity? She is Hispanic.
- What country is Mishka Silva from? Mishka Silva was born and raised in the United States of America.
- What is Mishka Silva's age? Born on 8 April 2005, the fashion model is 21 years old as of 2026.
- What is Mishka Silva's full name? As per her social media bio, her name is Mishka Chantal Silva.
- Who are the parents of Mishka Silva? Mishka's parents are Rick (Ricardo) Silva and Chantal Blancarte.
- How many siblings does Mishka Silva have? She has three younger siblings, Kael, Theo, and Alexander Silva.
- What does Mishka Silva do? Mishka Silva is an actress, model, social media influencer, and singer.
- Who is Tobey Maguire with? At the time of this writing, Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva are rumoured to be dating.
- What happened to Tobey Maguire and his wife? Tobey Maguire and his former wife, Jennifer Meyer, officially ended their relationship in 2016.
Mishka Silva has not confirmed or denied the allegation that she is Tobey Maguire's girlfriend. Since they were first spotted together during Super Bowl LX weekend, the Mexican-American model has limited her social media presence to work-related content.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Johnny Depp's romantic history, including his past girlfriends and spouses. The Hollywood heartthrob has had romances with some of the world's most famous women, including Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis, Lori Anne Allison, and Amber Heard.
In 2022, the actor’s romantic journey became the subject of a highly publicised defamation trial involving his former wife, Amber Heard. Dig in for a deep dive into Johnny Depp's past relationships and partners.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.