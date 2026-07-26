A bricklayer known as 'Oke' from Fadeyi allegedly tracked Toba Ajiboye's movements before the NURTW chief was shot dead on July 12

Sources claim Oke photographed Ajiboye's vehicle and sent a voice note to waiting gunmen moments before the attack

Detectives arrested Oke and his wife, while a suspect named Suko, alleged to have financed the operation, reportedly fled Nigeria

The tragic assassination of Comrade Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has taken a new turn as the picture of a young man identified as “Oke” surfaced online.

Oke, a bricklayer in the Fadeyi area of Lagos, is alleged to have played a role in monitoring Ajiboye’s movements before the fatal attack.

Full picture of man allegedly linked to Toba Ijaya’s death emerges. Credit: @tobaIjaya

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Oke was allegedly paid to track the NURTW chief’s activities. His image quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and netizens who expressed shock at the betrayal.

Ajiboye, aged 43, was ambushed on Sunday, July 12, by unidentified gunmen in Fadeyi. His vehicle was riddled with bullets, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, hundreds of family members, colleagues, and supporters gathered in tears to bid farewell to the Organising Secretary of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). Viral videos showed mourners overcome with grief as they surrounded his remains.

For a man whose name inspired fear across motor parks and political circles, the manner of his killing bore the hallmarks of an execution. Observers noted that it was designed not only to eliminate him but also to send a chilling message.

Alleged Betrayal

Sources close to the deceased revealed that Ajiboye’s death may have been preceded by betrayal from someone he trusted. A source told Saturday Punch:

“On Sunday, Toba came to see some elderly people and parked outside. The informant took pictures of the front and back of his vehicle and sent them to people waiting on the expressway. He also sent a voice note informing them that Toba was alone with his driver and would soon come out. Toba came out and even gave him N5,000, not knowing that he was there to monitor him.”

See the picture of the man accused of betraying Toba below:

Detectives later arrested Oke and his wife. Another individual, identified simply as Suko, who allegedly financed parts of the operation, reportedly fled Nigeria.

Adding another layer to the investigation, a voice note played to Saturday Punch appeared to capture a conversation in which an unidentified caller informed another person that Ajiboye was about to leave the premises he had visited.

Inside the alleged betrayal that reportedly changed everything for NURTW Chief Toba Ijaya. Credit: @tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Toba's death saga

shola.adegoke.52 said:

"No be only thing wey him do ooo,,he use something touch am spoil him antibullet voodoo😢😢."

jummyjide said:

He greeted him and the deceased gave him money.... Judas Iscariot. ..... Sora fun eniyan

ariseluxury_nig said:

Omo nija my country it was vulcanizer we heard now Bricklayer it’s well. Sha no let them pain you ooo run for your life may the Almighty Allah safe us all. Amen 🙏🏼

oyinkansola94806 said:

Oke was born and bred up in ereko area fadeyi, his father was babalawo oni ifa,he went to same secondary school with TOBA ,oke have sisters ayina,Latifah,oke senior sisters was police officer doing 20's..oke his not just a friend to TOBA his a brother from hood

Toba Ijaya: Koko Zaria to leave Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that following the death of NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya, reactions had continued to pour in from associates and members of the public.

Among them, content creator Ibrooanlyzer publicly addressed NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria, urging him to take extra precautions. Ibrooanlyzer, said he had known Toba Ijaya since childhood, claimed Koko Zaria's strong social media presence was the only thing keeping him safe.

He also advised Koko Zaria to relocate abroad for an extended period, citing a recent attack on him as a reason for concern.

Source: Legit.ng