Is Carissa Codel married? Here's what we know about her personal life

Is Carissa Codel married? The American television journalist is unmarried and is not publicly dating anyone. She has kept her personal life out of the spotlight. Beyond her love life, Carissa is best known for her work as a morning and weekend anchor and multimedia reporter for KOLR 10 and FOX 49. She is also an amateur anthropologist.

Carissa Codel at Ozarks First in Springfield-Branson, Missouri Area. Photo: @carissacodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Carissa Codel hails from Kansas City, Missouri , United States .

, . She is a TV reporter and anchor, currently working at KOLR 10 and FOX 49 in Springfield, Missouri.

and in Springfield, Missouri. Carissa Codel joined OzarksFirst in 2018 as a web producer , later became a morning show producer, and was promoted to executive producer in 2021.

, later became a morning show producer, and was promoted to executive producer in 2021. She gained widespread online fame and went viral for her creative social media series, Reading Viewer Comments , where she reads rude viewer comments in her signature news voice.

, where she reads rude viewer comments in her signature news voice. Codel graduated from Missouri State University with a major in broadcast journalism and a minor in anthropology.

Profile summary

Full name Carissa Codel Gender Female Year of birth 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, United States Current residence Springfield, Missouri, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Codie Allen Relationship status Single Education Missouri State University Profession Television journalist, social media personality, amateur anthropologist Social media Instagram, Facebook

Is Carissa Codel married?

The Missouri morning news anchor is currently single and has never been married. She maintains a private personal life, rarely discussing her relationships on social media or in interviews.

Fast five facts about Carissa Codel. Photo: @carissacodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Carissa Codel's early life and background

Carissa Codel was born in 1999 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, making her 26 years old as of 2026. Carissa Codel's parents are Codie Allen and Tyler Stone.

Her mother is a well-known Kansas City media personality who hosts the morning show Waking Up with Codie Allen on Q104 Kansas City (KBEQ), where she recently returned after a two-decade hiatus, according to Country Insider.

Codie previously spent over a decade at rival Audacy station 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF). She also worked on-air for regional stations, including KMNB (102.9 The Wolf) in Minneapolis and WLFP (99.7 The Wolf) in Memphis. Codie also hosts the podcast Attention Addiction, where Carissa has appeared as a guest.

Carissa Codel in Springfield, Missouri, United States. Photo: @carissacodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carissa Codel's educational background

After completing high school education, Carissa attended Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. She graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and completed a minor in Anthropology.

Inside Carissa Codel's career journey

According to her LinkedIn profile, Carissa Codel began her career behind the scenes at KOLR10 & FOX49, also known as Ozarks First, as a web producer in 2018. While there, she wrote online news stories and managed digital content.

In December 2020, she was promoted to news producer, a role in which she produced newscasts and helped coordinate daily news coverage for nearly four years. In late 2021, Carissa was promoted to executive producer, where she managed all evening newscasts.

In August 2024, Codel moved in front of the camera after becoming a weekend anchor and reporter. Her work has earned her four MBA (Missouri Broadcasters Association) awards.

Carissa Codel in Springfield, Missouri, United States. Photo: @carissacodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The story behind Carissa Codel's viral videos

In 2025, Carissa Codel became an internet sensation after launching a social media series called Reading Viewer Comments. In the videos, she calmly reads rude and body-shaming comments using her news anchor voice. The videos quickly gained millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Codel created the series to highlight the criticism many women in television journalism face about their appearance. In a December 2025 interview with People, Codel explained what inspired her to start the video series that later went viral, stating:

I started making those videos after I got a few comments on one of my reports. I personally thought they were hilarious and showed how often women in this field are scrutinised for their appearance. I wanted my video reading the comments to stand out, so that's where the newscaster voice came in,

She added:

I feel like we can all hear how silly troll comments sound when they're read out loud. I never thought that they would go as viral as they have, but I'm so thankful for the support. I truly feel grateful for the little community that's been built.

Carissa Codel in Springfield, Missouri, United States. Photo: @carissacodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Carissa Codel? Carissa Codel is an American television news anchor and reporter best known for her work with KOLR 10 and FOX 49 in Springfield, Missouri. Where is Carissa Codel from? She is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, where she grew up. What is Carissa Codel’s age? Carissa Codel is 26 years old. She was born in 1999. Where does Carissa Codel work? Carissa Codel works as a morning news anchor for KOLR 10 and FOX 49 (KRBK-TV). What is Carissa Codel known for? The media personality recently gained widespread online fame for a viral social media series titled Reading Viewer Comments, where she reads mean comments in her news voice. Who is Carissa Codel's husband? The Missouri morning news anchor is unmarried and is reportedly not dating anyone as of 2026. Are Charissa and Steve married? Charissa and Steve are completely unrelated public figures from a different podcast. Does Carissa Codel have kids? Carissa does not have any children. Where does Carissa Codel live now? She currently lives in Springfield, Missouri, United States.

Carissa Codel has built a successful career as a television journalist and news anchor, earning national recognition through her work at KOLR10 & FOX49 and her viral social media videos. While she is open about her professional journey, she keeps her personal life privat. Carissa Codel is unmarried and is reportedly single.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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