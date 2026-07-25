Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor released a prophecy about Nigeria's anticipated 2027 presidential election

The prominent cleric shared a purported divine message concerning the likely winner of the 2027 contest in a video that has drawn attention online

The prophecy comes as Nigerians grow increasingly focused on the 2027 general elections and who will emerge victorious

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian prophet has put his prophetic weight behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, declaring that the incumbent will retain the presidency.

Legit.ng reports that Lagos-based Prophet Elijah Bamidele made the declaration recently in a video that has since circulated widely online.

Prophet Elijah Bamidele says President Bola Tinubu will retain power in the 2027 presidential election, according to a prophecy shared in a video. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Bamidele's prophecy favours Tinubu

In the clip seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 25, 2026, the cleric stated that his prophecy points to President Tinubu winning the 2027 election.

Bamidele, the leader of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, said:

"The Bible says 'when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn'. I have seen in our case that we are turning a righteous man into an evil man. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria now. As at now. He is the best thing that has happened, and that could have happened to Nigeria."

The cleric continued:

"I saw massive economic transformation. Infrastructure everywhere. And I saw foreign investors trooping into Nigeria to invest. In the next two, three years from now, the issue of 'I don't have a job' will become a thing of the past. The issue of insecurity, very soon, will become a thing of the past."

He added:

"I say I have not seen anybody on the seat of the presidency. I still see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you are wishing to hear that he sleep (sic), he did not wake up, you are wasting your time because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete his eight years. I saw him complete his eight years."

Watch Prophet Bamidele deliver his full prophecy on the 2027 presidential election below via Facebook:

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nigeria's political space has long seen religious figures weigh in on electoral matters, with prophecies from various pastors, prophets, and seers attracting significant attention ahead of major elections. Bamidele's 'spiritual declaration' adds to a tradition of prophetic commentary that routinely generates debate among Nigerians ahead of polling cycles.

Read more on the 2027 elections

Pastor Akingbade shares 2027 election prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Monday Akingbade of the Global Synagogue of Christ prophesied that President Tinubu and his party, the APC, would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Akingbade, who made the statement in a recent post on his YouTube page, said the ruling administration would intensify its infrastructure projects and development efforts.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng