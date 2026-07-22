A bank alert showing credit from an FGN bond was shared on social media and drew attention from Nigerians

Adesina on X posted the screenshot and explained that it was returns from a small amount he had invested earlier

The post led to conversations about how people were receiving payments from Federal Government securities

A screenshot of a bank notification attributed to a Federal Government bond made its way around social media.

The message displayed a credit received and was shared alongside a brief comment about the origin of the funds.

Man posts credit alert from ₦5k Federal Government bond investment. Photo credit: @Adesina/X.

Source: Twitter

Man receives credit alert from FGN bond

Adesina on X stated that the money received was tied to his participation in the FGN bond.

He explained that the credit came from an amount of N5,000 he had committed earlier as his investment.

The notification itself showed a credit or N205.95 from FGN Bond Coupon, with part of the account number masked, and was dated mid July 2026.

Reactions as man displays credit alert

Nigerians responded to the update with a mix of curiosity and interest. Some used the post to ask questions about how the bond system worked for ordinary savers.

Others noted that such alerts provided a visible example of how Federal Government securities could pay out to individual holders.

Lolatoh said:

"Rich man."

Ekemini said:

"I think say na X pay you. Congratulations Bro."

Olamide said:

"Try Increase your investment."

The Domingo's wrote:

"Depending on the amount u use to invest."

See the post below:

Man shares account balance after 9 months of saving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who saved a sum of N200,000 every month in a money market fund went viral online.

He posted a screenshot of the total amount he currently has in his account, and the figure drew people's attention.

Source: Legit.ng