Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was caught on camera punching Spain star Dani Olmo during the 2026 World Cup final

The incident sparked widespread attention after footage of the altercation circulated online following the high-stakes match

Ayala has since released a statement addressing what happened between him and the Barcelona midfielder on the pitch

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has spoken publicly after footage appeared to show him striking Spain midfielder Dani Olmo during the aftermath of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, with Ayala seemingly making contact with Olmo as tensions flared following Argentina's defeat to Spain.

The altercation became one of the major talking points after the final, drawing widespread reaction from football fans and pundits.

Argentina coach Roberto Ayala sends his apologies to Spain star Dani Olmo after punching him at the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi and Pablo Morano/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Ayala explains altercation with Olmo

The former Argentina defender admitted he regretted the incident but insisted it was an emotional reaction rather than a deliberate act of violence.

Ayala also rejected claims that he punched the Spain midfielder, describing the contact as a push that came after an exchange of words. He said via Metro:

"Obviously I'm sorry. Because of my position, I can't allow a feeling, or what I might receive from the other party, to change my mood and my actions. I'm sorry, but for me, these are things that stay there and that's it.

"For me, things need to be put behind us and left there. It was more of a push than anything else, it wasn't a punch like they're saying, and that's it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that's it. If I see him, I'll obviously apologise to him in person."

Emotions spill over after World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final was played in an emotionally charged atmosphere, with both Argentina and Spain battling for football's biggest prize.

Following the final whistle, frustrations boiled over as players and members of both coaching staff became involved in a series of confrontations, per GiveMeSport.

Olmo, one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, was caught up in the incident involving Ayala as celebrations and disappointment unfolded on the pitch.

Lionel Messi releases emotional statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi released an emotional statement after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain.

Messi admitted that he is hurt after the final, but appreciates the love and messages from his teammates and fans after the defeat in New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng