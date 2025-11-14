Africa Digital Media Awards

Michael Loftus just hit 500 episodes of his podcast—how he got here
Michael Loftus just hit 500 episodes of his podcast—how he got here

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Celebrating 500 episodes of The Loftus Party podcast, Michael Loftus, a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster, showcases the power of humour, drive, and originality. What began as his witty take on politics and culture has grown into a fan-favourite platform that both entertains and provokes thought.

Comedian Michael Loftus at The Ice House Comedy Club
Michael Loftus performing at The Ice House Comedy Club on various dates. Photo: Michael Schwartz (modified by author).
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Michael Loftus is an American comedian, television writer, producer, and podcast host with a career spanning more than two decades.
  • In 2025, Loftus hit the 500-episode mark on The Loftus Party Podcast, a significant milestone in his podcasting journey.
  • Michael Loftus has been married to Maura Soden since 1995, and they have a daughter, Callahan Rose.
  • The comedian is the founder of a media brand, The Loftus Party.

Profile summary

Full name

Michael Loftus

Gender

Male

Date of birth

14 July 1965

Age

60 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Columbus, Ohio, United States

Current residence

New York, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'7"

Height in centimetres

170

Weight in pounds

165

Weight in kilograms

75

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Marital status

Married

Wife

Maura Soden

Children

1

Profession

Stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator

Michael Loftus' biography

The stand-up comedian was born on 14 July 1965 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is 60 years old as of 2025. Michael is an American citizen of white descent.

From stand-up to 500 podcast episodes

Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, commentator, producer, and podcaster. He developed his comedic skills with the Midwest Comedy Tool & Die troupe before moving to Los Angeles to write and perform with the Acme Theatre.

Facts about Michael Loftus
Top 5 facts about Michael Loftus. Photo: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

In 2009, Loftus starred in the one-hour special You’ve Changed. He has appeared on the comedy album Executive Privilege with Kevin Pollak, as well as on The Best of Bob & Tom CD. The comedian also created the series It’s the Flipside, which ran for multiple episodes on YouTube.

Michael is recognised for his work as a writer and producer on numerous projects. Below is a list of TV series he has produced, as well as those where he served as both producer and writer, according to his IMDb profile.

Year

TV series

2023–2025

48 Hours

2021

The Crew

2016–2018

Kevin Can Wait

2014–2016

The Flipside with Michael Loftus

2012–2014

Anger Management

2012

American Wiseass

2011

Outsourced

2004

Fellowship 9/11

Michael launched The Loftus Party on YouTube in September 2014, sharing a mix of humour, politics, and pop culture. The podcast formally became active on major platforms in 2016. By 2025, it had reached approximately 500 episodes, cultivating a devoted fan base. As of now, Apple Podcasts lists 510 episodes.

Loftus has since founded a media brand, The Loftus Party. It offers commentary on pop culture, politics, entertainment, comedy, and lifestyle.

Is Michael Loftus married?

The comedian has been married to American actress and producer Maura Anne Soden since 1995. The couple has a daughter, Callahan Rose.

Michael Loftus' spouse was born on 26 December 1955 in Richmond, Virginia. She is known for her roles in TV shows and films, including Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Providence, and Parks and Recreation.

Comedian Michael Loftus at The Ice House
Michael Loftus on the stage performing at The Ice House. Photo: Michael Schwartz (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Michael Loftus? He is an American writer, producer, commentator, and stand-up comedian.
  2. How old is Michael Loftus, the comedian? Michael is 60 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 July 1965.
  3. Where is Michael Loftus from? The comedian hails from Columbus, Ohio, United States.
  4. Is Michael Loftus still married? Loftus is still married to his wife, Maura Soden, as of November 2025.
  5. Who are Michael Loftus' children? Michael has a daughter with his wife, Maura.
  6. Who is Michael Loftus' daughter? His daughter is called Callahan Rose.
  7. What is Michael Loftus' religion? Loftus follows the Christian faith.
  8. Where does Michael Loftus' family live? The comedian is reportedly living with his family in New York, United States.

Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator, and podcaster. Through The Loftus Party podcast, he has earned recognition for his blend of humour and insight, using his sharp wit and unique voice to engage a loyal audience and leave a lasting impression.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Charles Bronson's son, Tony Bronson. Tony is the only son born to Hollywood actor Charles Bronson and his first wife, Harriet Tendler. Unlike his well-known parents, Tony has opted for a low-key, private life.

Tony Bronson was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. His mother, Harriet Tendler, passed away on 1 November 2020, at the age of 91. Learn more about Charles Bronson's son in his bio.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

