Michael Loftus just hit 500 episodes of his podcast—how he got here
Celebrating 500 episodes of The Loftus Party podcast, Michael Loftus, a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster, showcases the power of humour, drive, and originality. What began as his witty take on politics and culture has grown into a fan-favourite platform that both entertains and provokes thought.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Michael Loftus is an American comedian, television writer, producer, and podcast host with a career spanning more than two decades.
- In 2025, Loftus hit the 500-episode mark on The Loftus Party Podcast, a significant milestone in his podcasting journey.
- Michael Loftus has been married to Maura Soden since 1995, and they have a daughter, Callahan Rose.
- The comedian is the founder of a media brand, The Loftus Party.
Profile summary
Full name
Michael Loftus
Gender
Male
Date of birth
14 July 1965
Age
60 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of birth
Columbus, Ohio, United States
Current residence
New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
165
Weight in kilograms
75
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Married
Wife
Maura Soden
Children
1
Profession
Stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator
Michael Loftus' biography
The stand-up comedian was born on 14 July 1965 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is 60 years old as of 2025. Michael is an American citizen of white descent.
From stand-up to 500 podcast episodes
Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, commentator, producer, and podcaster. He developed his comedic skills with the Midwest Comedy Tool & Die troupe before moving to Los Angeles to write and perform with the Acme Theatre.
In 2009, Loftus starred in the one-hour special You’ve Changed. He has appeared on the comedy album Executive Privilege with Kevin Pollak, as well as on The Best of Bob & Tom CD. The comedian also created the series It’s the Flipside, which ran for multiple episodes on YouTube.
Michael is recognised for his work as a writer and producer on numerous projects. Below is a list of TV series he has produced, as well as those where he served as both producer and writer, according to his IMDb profile.
Year
TV series
2023–2025
48 Hours
2021
The Crew
2016–2018
Kevin Can Wait
2014–2016
The Flipside with Michael Loftus
2012–2014
Anger Management
2012
American Wiseass
2011
Outsourced
2004
Fellowship 9/11
Michael launched The Loftus Party on YouTube in September 2014, sharing a mix of humour, politics, and pop culture. The podcast formally became active on major platforms in 2016. By 2025, it had reached approximately 500 episodes, cultivating a devoted fan base. As of now, Apple Podcasts lists 510 episodes.
Loftus has since founded a media brand, The Loftus Party. It offers commentary on pop culture, politics, entertainment, comedy, and lifestyle.
Is Michael Loftus married?
The comedian has been married to American actress and producer Maura Anne Soden since 1995. The couple has a daughter, Callahan Rose.
Michael Loftus' spouse was born on 26 December 1955 in Richmond, Virginia. She is known for her roles in TV shows and films, including Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Providence, and Parks and Recreation.
FAQs
- Who is Michael Loftus? He is an American writer, producer, commentator, and stand-up comedian.
- How old is Michael Loftus, the comedian? Michael is 60 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 July 1965.
- Where is Michael Loftus from? The comedian hails from Columbus, Ohio, United States.
- Is Michael Loftus still married? Loftus is still married to his wife, Maura Soden, as of November 2025.
- Who are Michael Loftus' children? Michael has a daughter with his wife, Maura.
- Who is Michael Loftus' daughter? His daughter is called Callahan Rose.
- What is Michael Loftus' religion? Loftus follows the Christian faith.
- Where does Michael Loftus' family live? The comedian is reportedly living with his family in New York, United States.
Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator, and podcaster. Through The Loftus Party podcast, he has earned recognition for his blend of humour and insight, using his sharp wit and unique voice to engage a loyal audience and leave a lasting impression.
Legit.ng recently published the biography of Charles Bronson's son, Tony Bronson. Tony is the only son born to Hollywood actor Charles Bronson and his first wife, Harriet Tendler. Unlike his well-known parents, Tony has opted for a low-key, private life.
Tony Bronson was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. His mother, Harriet Tendler, passed away on 1 November 2020, at the age of 91. Learn more about Charles Bronson's son in his bio.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com