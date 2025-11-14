Michael Loftus just hit 500 episodes of his podcast—how he got here

Celebrating 500 episodes of The Loftus Party podcast, Michael Loftus, a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster, showcases the power of humour, drive, and originality. What began as his witty take on politics and culture has grown into a fan-favourite platform that both entertains and provokes thought.

Michael Loftus is an American comedian, television writer, producer, and podcast host with a career spanning more than two decades.

In 2025 , Loftus hit the 500-episode mark on The Loftus Party Podcast, a significant milestone in his podcasting journey.

, Loftus hit the 500-episode mark on Podcast, a significant milestone in his podcasting journey. Michael Loftus has been married to Maura Soden since 1995 , and they have a daughter, Callahan Rose .

, and they have a daughter, . The comedian is the founder of a media brand, The Loftus Party.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Loftus Gender Male Date of birth 14 July 1965 Age 60 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Maura Soden Children 1 Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator

Michael Loftus' biography

The stand-up comedian was born on 14 July 1965 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is 60 years old as of 2025. Michael is an American citizen of white descent.

From stand-up to 500 podcast episodes

Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, commentator, producer, and podcaster. He developed his comedic skills with the Midwest Comedy Tool & Die troupe before moving to Los Angeles to write and perform with the Acme Theatre.

In 2009, Loftus starred in the one-hour special You’ve Changed. He has appeared on the comedy album Executive Privilege with Kevin Pollak, as well as on The Best of Bob & Tom CD. The comedian also created the series It’s the Flipside, which ran for multiple episodes on YouTube.

Michael is recognised for his work as a writer and producer on numerous projects. Below is a list of TV series he has produced, as well as those where he served as both producer and writer, according to his IMDb profile.

Year TV series 2023–2025 48 Hours 2021 The Crew 2016–2018 Kevin Can Wait 2014–2016 The Flipside with Michael Loftus 2012–2014 Anger Management 2012 American Wiseass 2011 Outsourced 2004 Fellowship 9/11

Michael launched The Loftus Party on YouTube in September 2014, sharing a mix of humour, politics, and pop culture. The podcast formally became active on major platforms in 2016. By 2025, it had reached approximately 500 episodes, cultivating a devoted fan base. As of now, Apple Podcasts lists 510 episodes.

Loftus has since founded a media brand, The Loftus Party. It offers commentary on pop culture, politics, entertainment, comedy, and lifestyle.

Is Michael Loftus married?

The comedian has been married to American actress and producer Maura Anne Soden since 1995. The couple has a daughter, Callahan Rose.

Michael Loftus' spouse was born on 26 December 1955 in Richmond, Virginia. She is known for her roles in TV shows and films, including Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Providence, and Parks and Recreation.

FAQs

Who is Michael Loftus? He is an American writer, producer, commentator, and stand-up comedian. How old is Michael Loftus, the comedian? Michael is 60 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 July 1965. Where is Michael Loftus from? The comedian hails from Columbus, Ohio, United States. Is Michael Loftus still married? Loftus is still married to his wife, Maura Soden, as of November 2025. Who are Michael Loftus' children? Michael has a daughter with his wife, Maura. Who is Michael Loftus' daughter? His daughter is called Callahan Rose. What is Michael Loftus' religion? Loftus follows the Christian faith. Where does Michael Loftus' family live? The comedian is reportedly living with his family in New York, United States.

Michael Loftus is a stand-up comedian, writer, producer, commentator, and podcaster. Through The Loftus Party podcast, he has earned recognition for his blend of humour and insight, using his sharp wit and unique voice to engage a loyal audience and leave a lasting impression.

