The NCAA disclosed that Max Air processed over ₦182 million in passenger refunds between April and June 2026

NCAA acknowledged the refund payments but said the airline needed to resolve passenger claims faster under its 2023 regulations

The disclosure is part of NCAA's wider push to hold domestic airlines accountable for how they treat passengers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revealed that domestic airline Max Air paid out ₦182,099,018.88 in ticket refunds to 956 passengers during the second quarter of 2026, covering the months of April, May, and June.

The aviation regulator shared the figures on Tuesday, July 22, via its official X account, @NigeriaCAA, describing the refunds as appreciated while signalling that the pace of resolution remained a concern.

Nigerian Airline Pays N182m to 956 Passengers as NCAA Issues Fresh Refund Warning

Source: UGC

NCAA said it expected Max Air to process passenger refund claims more quickly, citing Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 as the binding standard airlines must follow when handling such cases.

NCAA's Position on Airline Refund Standards

In the post, the authority said:

"In the second quarter of 2026 (April, May, June), domestic operator, Max Air, paid out ticket refunds to the tune of 182,099,018.88 naira, to nine hundred and fifty-six passengers.

"While this is appreciated and acknowledged, we look forward to quicker resolution of passenger refund claims in line with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023."

The regulator added that it "remains committed to protecting the rights and responsibilities of passengers, operators, and all stakeholders."

The disclosure puts a spotlight on how domestic carriers handle compensation obligations, particularly for flight cancellations and delays, an issue the NCAA has pushed back on before.

The authority had previously warned airlines and issued ultimatums over the refunding of passengers affected by cancellations and delays

Max Air is not the only carrier to have faced scrutiny over passenger payments. The NCAA had earlier ordered Air Peace, Max Air, and United Nigeria Airlines to refund passengers who were wrongfully charged VAT on their tickets, a directive that underlined the regulator's broader efforts to enforce financial accountability across the sector.

The latest figures suggest that while airlines are gradually meeting some obligations, the NCAA wants faster turnaround times to better protect air travellers in Nigeria.

Nigerian Airline Pays N182m to 956 Passengers as NCAA Issues Fresh Refund Warning

Source: UGC

NCAA steps up airline oversight

The announcement comes as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority strengthens enforcement of passenger protection regulations to improve the quality of airline services and rebuild travellers' confidence in the country's aviation industry.

As part of this effort, the regulator has increased its monitoring of domestic airlines by releasing operational performance reports and cautioning carriers that fail to meet consumer protection obligations.

On December 24, 2025, the NCAA ranked Max Air as the domestic airline with the second-highest number of flight delays during the review period, behind Air Peace.

Following the report, the Authority warned that any airline found breaching regulations on passenger refunds, flight disruptions, or compensation could face regulatory sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng