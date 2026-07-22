Third-class Graduate Leaves Many in Awe after Disclosing His Monthly Salary, People React
- A determined third class graduate shared an update about securing employment and growing a business
- The person stated that monthly take-home pay was substantial and that academic result did not determine outcomes
- The now-viral post encouraged others to celebrate their progress with pride regardless of university classification
A graduate who left university with a third class degree recounted how life had turned around despite the result on paper.
The update was shared online and quickly drew attention, as many people reacted to the personal account of career progress and business growth.
Third-class graduate shares monthly salary
Identified on X as Babola, he explained that academic performance had not defined the path taken afterwards.
Despite finishing with a low grade, employment had been secured and the monthly take-home pay was substantial.
Reference was also made to a personal business that had been expanding at a rapid pace over time.
The account placed emphasis on the idea that a university classification did not have to be the end of opportunity.
Babola urged others not to measure themselves solely by their degree result and suggested that there was room to find fulfilment and success outside the expectations often attached to academic grades.
Reactions trail third-class graduate's post
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.
Zeero said:
"i'm sorry but this doesn't change the fact that you graduated w a 3rd class. congratulations on your business and all."
Token asked:
"What did you do differently?"
Pelumi added:
"Nothing stops anyone from having both and grieving for not having one. Let's not celebrate mediocrity."
See the post below:
Third class graduate signs out
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with a 1.8 CGPA went viral on social media after sharing her academic journey with netizens.
In a now-viral video, she wore her graduation gown and recounted how people had criticised her and said she would not graduate.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.