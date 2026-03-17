The full list of Hailey Bieber's boyfriends before she married Justin Beiber
Hailey Bieber's boyfriend history has often drawn public attention, long before she married Justin Bieber. Over the years, she has been linked to various celebrities, including Drake, Shawn Mendes, Jordan Clarkson, and Jordan Barrett. From brief rumoured flings to short-lived relationships, Hailey Bieber's love life reveals how her dating life unfolded in the spotlight before she settled down.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Hailey Bieber and Drake were briefly linked in 2016 after being spotted together at a party and dinner.
- Hailey and Jordan Clarkson put an end to dating rumours in 2017 after they were seen together at basketball games and outings.
- Hailey dated Shawn Mendes in 2017–2018 and even attended the Met Gala together.
- She eventually rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018 before marrying him later that year.
Profile summary
Full name
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Gender
Female
Date of birth
22 November 1996
Age
29 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Tucson, Arizona, United States
Current residence
California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5’7’’
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Father
Stephen Baldwin
Mother
Kennya Baldwin
Marital status
Married
Husband
Justin Bieber
Profession
Model, media personality, entrepreneur
YouTube
A closer look at Hailey Bieber's boyfriends before marriage
Before tying the knot with American singer Justin Bieber in 2018, the model had several rumoured or brief relationships. Here is a closer look at Hailey Bieber's boyfriends and the celebrities she was linked to before marriage.
Luke Hemmings (2015)
In 2015, people thought Luke Hemmings from 5 Seconds of Summer and Hailey Bieber were dating. Rumours started after they were seen grabbing dinner together in New York City.
The American model tried to shut down the rumours by tweeting that they weren't on a date, but she quickly deleted the post. She reportedly tweeted:
I never went on a date with Luke from 5 Seconds of Summer. So if everyone wants to chill, that'd be dope.
Hailey Bieber and Luke both moved on to other people. Luke got engaged to singer Sierra Deaton in 2021.
Drake (2016)
The rumours around Hailey Bieber and rapper Drake began in 2016 after the two reportedly met at the rapper's Memorial Day party. They were later seen having dinner together in Los Angeles, which sparked speculation that they were dating.
Despite the buzz, neither Drake nor Hailey confirmed the relationship. According to E! News, Hailey Bieber described the rapper as a "great friend".
I've known [Drake] for a long time, I don't know if people really know that.
Jordan Barrett (2017)
One of the earliest rumours involving Hailey Bieber's exes was with Australian model Jordan Barrett. The two were part of the same fashion circles during the early years of her modelling career.
Hailey Bieber and Jordan Barrett were spotted together multiple times, including a GQ magazine shoot in March 2017. However, neither of them publicly confirmed the relationship.
Jordan Clarkson (2017)
NBA player Jordan Clarkson was another celebrity linked to the model. Rumours about Hailey Bieber and Jordan Clarkson began in late 2016 and early 2017.
The pair were spotted spending time together, and Hailey even attended one of Clarkson's basketball games, which intensified speculation about their relationship. However, the relationship never developed publicly.
Some reports suggested they might have simply been friends, especially since Clarkson had also been linked to Hailey's friend Kendall Jenner. Regardless, their brief connection became part of the conversation surrounding who did Hailey Bieber dated before Justin.
Cameron Dallas (2017)
Cameron Dallas, a social media personality and model, was rumoured to be one of Hailey Bieber's boyfriends. The two were seen together several times in 2017 and were reportedly introduced through their shared modelling agency.
Hailey even brought Dallas to an interview with Elle UK, where he met her parents. Despite the speculation, she clarified their status at the time, saying:
He's not my boyfriend yet. Technically, I'm single.
Shawn Mendes (2017–2018)
Shawn Mendes is one of the most famous among Hailey Bieber's exes. The pair appeared together at the 2018 Met Gala, sparking even more speculation that they were dating.
Later, Mendes described the relationship in a Rolling Stone interview, explaining that it was difficult to define. He said:
I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo.
Not long after the Met Gala, Hailey rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber, which brought the brief chapter with Mendes to an end.
FAQs
- Who is Hailey Bieber? Hailey Bieber is an American model, entrepreneur, and media personality. She is also known as the founder of the skincare brand Rhode.
- Who was Hailey Bieber's first BF? The identity of Hailey Bieber's first BF has never been publicly confirmed. Early rumours linked her to model Jordan Barrett, although the relationship was never verified.
- Who did Hailey Bieber date before Justin? Before marrying Justin Bieber, she was linked to several celebrities, including Drake, Jordan Clarkson, Cameron Dallas, Shawn Mendes, and Jordan Barrett.
- Did Hailey Bieber and Drake date? The relationship between Hailey Bieber and Drake was never confirmed. They were spotted together in 2016, which sparked speculation about a casual romance.
- Did Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes date? The two were briefly involved between 2017 and 2018, although Mendes later described their connection as undefined.
- Were Hailey Bieber and Jordan Clarkson together? Rumours about Hailey Bieber and Jordan Clarkson surfaced in 2017 after they were seen together at games and outings, but neither confirmed a relationship.
- Did Hailey Bieber and Jordan Barrett date? Reports about Hailey and Jordan surfaced during her early modelling years, though the relationship was never publicly confirmed.
The timeline of Hailey Bieber's boyfriends reflects a series of rumoured flings and short relationships before she settled down. From speculation around Drake to public moments with Shawn Mendes and rumours involving Jordan Clarkson, her early dating life frequently made headlines.
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Kiernan Shipka is single as of 2026. Her first public relationship was with Charlie Oldman in early 2019, but it ended within months. Discover more about Kieran Shipka's boyfriend timeline here.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.