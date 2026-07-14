Who was Lauren? Remembering Amir Boroumand’s late first wife

Amir Boroumand’s late first wife is Lauren M. Dorfman Boroumand. Lauren and Amir Boroumand were married from 2014 until her untimely death after a battle with cancer in 2016. Years after her demise, Amir has kept her memory alive by speaking fondly of the time they shared while on The Valley: Persian Style.

Amir in a portrait for The Valley: Persian Style (L). Amir and his late first wife, Lauren seen together (R). Photo: @rhonjobsessed on Instagram, @lauren.dorfman.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Boroumand was born on 20 October 1985 in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Lauren Dorfman and Amir Boroumand got married on 5 July 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

in Los Angeles, California. On 2 July 2016, Lauren was diagnosed with adrenal cortical carcinoma .

. She received medical care at UCLA, the University of Michigan, Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre from 14 May 2016 to 9 October 2016.

Lauren passed away suddenly on 11 October 2016 at age 30.

Lauren Boroumand's profile summary

Full name Lauren M. Dorfman Boroumand Common name Lauren Boroumand Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 1985 Age at the time of death 30 years Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Date of death 11 October 2016 Place of death California, United States Cause of death Cancer Burial site Eden Memorial Park, California, United States Nationality American Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Dan Ruben Mother Risa Ruben Profession Bookkeeper, senior sales associate High school Beverly Hills High School Higher education Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

An inside look at Amir Boroumand’s late first wife, Lauren

Lauren M. Dorfman Boroumand, was born to Risa and Dan Buben on 20 October 1985 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Lauren's parents have kept her memory alive through social media, a digital memorial, and the Lauren Dorfman Memorial Charitable Foundation.

At the time of her death, Lauren was thirty years old. Her zodiac sign was Libra.

Top five facts about Lauren Dorfman, Amir Boroumand’s late first wife. Photo: @lauren.dorfman.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lauren Boroumand's early life, education, and career

According to her foundation bio, Lauren played softball as a child. She took ballet, art, and swimming lessons. Lauren graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 2003 and is listed in the Norman Nation at 90 2017 publication.

She enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California, where she studied visual communications and merchandise marketing. She graduated from FIDM in 2008 and received an Associate of Arts (A.A.) in Merchandise Marketing.

While at FIDM, Lauren assisted with backstage coordination of the annual student fashion show and volunteered for Susan B. Anthony’s fashion show. Lauren also worked part-time as a sales associate for Diane Von Furstenberg’s retail store in West Hollywood.

Upon graduation, she began working full-time in sales at Diane Von Furstenberg. In 2012, Lauren worked as an assistant bookkeeper at a California entertainment management firm.

Lauren Dorfman pictured indoors. Photo: @lauren.dorfman.1

Source: Facebook

A close look at Lauren's marriage to Amir Boroumand

Lauren Dorfman and Amir Boroumand celebrated their engagement in June 2013. Amir Boroumand is an attorney who stars in Bravo's June 2026 reality show, The Valley, which appears alongside ongoing seasons of Below Deck, Southern Hospitality, and several Real Housewives franchises.

The couple's wedding registry was officially hosted on The Knot. They celebrated their wedding on 5 July 2014, surrounded by family and friends. The outdoor wedding featured Persian elements in celebration of the couple's heritage.

Lauren Dorfman and Amir Boroumand's wedding ceremony on 5 July 2014, in California. Photo: @lauren.dorfman.1

Source: Facebook

What happened to Amir Boroumand’s late first wife?

On 14 May 2016, Lauren complained of severe heartburn pain, which led to an ER visit at UCLA. A CT scan revealed a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) and 3.5 lb (1.6 kg) mass on Lauren’s left adrenal gland, pressing on her pancreatic tail and spleen.

Five days later (May 19), surgeons at UCLA removed the mass and several lymph nodes, saving part of the kidney. An initial pathology report was inconclusive. A second one received on 2 June 2016 confirmed adrenal cortical carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, occurring in roughly one in a million people.

On 7 July 2016, Lauren had her first consultation with an oncologist at UCLA. A PET scan was conducted and revealed that the cancer had already spread to her lungs and other areas.

The family sought secondary opinions at the University of Michigan and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in July. Lauren was readmitted at UCLA on 2 August 2016 and began her chemotherapy treatment. After two treatment cycles, scans conducted in September showed that the cancer had progressed further.

She began her first immunotherapy treatment with Opdivo on 6 October 2016. Three days later, she developed chest pains and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where scans revealed extensive cancer progression.

According to the Lauren Dorfman Memorial Charitable Foundation's treatment record, Lauren passed away at home on 11 October 2016, five days after she was discharged.

Lauren is pictured in a selfie. Photo: @lauren.dorfman.1

Source: Facebook

Has Amir Boroumand talked about Lauren since?

Amir Boroumand made his reality TV debut as a main cast member on The Valley: Persian Style, a spinoff of Shahs of Sunset. His debut on the show included a heartbreaking dive into his first marriage. In a confessional recorded on Bravo TV's TikTok account, he said,

I think about Lauren all the time. When I first started dating Natasha, it felt weird being back in a relationship. I would sort of have these flashbacks internally.

The managing attorney at Victory Tax Lawyers, LLP, who is now married to Natasha Kashanian, shared his feelings during a guys' night on the show (as recorded on Bravo's The Daily Dish).

Yeah, my first wife, she passed away. She was young. She had cancer. It just came out of nowhere.

He added that she died days before their joint birthday party, which she had been planning. They were born less than a week apart.

In a later conversation with his wife, Natasha, The Valley cast member revealed that he visits his late wife's grave annually. While reassuring Natasha of his love for her, Amir broke down, opening up about his anxiety and fears of losing her or their children.

In season 1, episode 5 of The Valley: Persian Style, a medium visited the cast during a Palm Springs trip. The scene became heavily emotional after Amir Boroumand’s late first wife shared messages for Amir and Natasha through the medium.

FAQs

Who is Amir's first wife, Lauren? Lauren was the late first wife of reality television star Amir Boroumand. What happened to Amir's wife? She passed away tragically young after being diagnosed with cancer. Did Amir and Lauren have kids? The couple did not have any children. What does Amir Boroumand do for a living? The Valley: Persian Style star is a tax attorney at Victory Tax Lawyers, LLP. Are Natasha and Amir married? Amir Boroumand and Natasha Kashanian have been married for several years and have three children together. What is Amir Boroumand's age? The reality star is 43 years old as of July 2026. What does Natasha from The Valley do for a living? Natasha works primarily as a stay-at-home mother.

Amir Boroumand’s late first wife, Lauren, passed away on 11 October 2016, at the age of 30, after a five-month battle with adrenal cortical carcinoma. In her memory, her family established the Lauren Dorfman Memorial Charitable Foundation, which supports children in need. She is remembered fondly by loved ones, including her husband, Amir Boroumand.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Fred Warner's wife, Sydney Nicole Hightower Warner. Sydney Hightower is a reality TV star and social media personality who first came into the spotlight in 2020 as a contestant on ABC's The Bachelor, Season 24.

The American football linebacker and reality star met after her appearance on The Bachelor in 2020. Since then, the pair have built a home, welcoming two children: Beau Anthony, who was born in March 2024, and Bella Nicole, in January 2026. Here is everything you need to know about Sydney's background and career.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng