Who is Kelly Clarkson dating? The talk show host reveals why she is not looking
Who is Kelly Clarkson dating? The American singer and songwriter is currently single and has not confirmed a new romantic partner since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She has previously been romantically linked to Justin Guarini, Graham Colton, and Ryan Key.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kelly Clarkson is not dating anyone publicly as of 2026 and has said she is not actively searching for a relationship.
- The talk show host was previously married to music manager Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children.
- Before marriage, Clarkson was romantically linked to singer and actor Justin Guarini, musician Graham Colton, and Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key.
- Clarkson has explained that motherhood, career commitments, and protecting her peace are among the reasons she is not focused on dating.
Profile summary
Full name
Kelly Brianne Clarkson
Gender
Female
Date of birth
24 April 1982
Age
44 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Place of birth
Fort Worth, Texas, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'3"
Height in centimetres
160
Weight in pounds
154
Weight in kilograms
70
Body measurements in inches
37-27-37
Body measurements in centimetres
94-69-94
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Green
Mother
Jeanne Ann Rose
Father
Stephen Michael Clarkson
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Divorced
Ex-partner
Brandon Blackstock
Children
2
School
Burleson High School
Profession
Singer, songwriter, actress, author, television host
X (Twitter)
Who is Kelly Clarkson dating?
Kelly Clarkson is not currently dating anyone publicly. The Grammy-winning singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has revealed that she is not looking for a relationship at this stage of her life.
After her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has focused on rebuilding her life, raising her children, and managing her career. Although there are rumours about her love life, she has not confirmed having a boyfriend or partner.
The Since U Been Gone singer has shared that dating is not a priority because she has a busy schedule. Between hosting her daytime talk show, making music, and being a mother, Clarkson has said she already has many responsibilities. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said:
I haven't even thought about it. Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, ‘Oh, I'm still broken.' I'm not mad at all. I'm very happy. I'm in a great place. But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back.
She continued:
I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work. I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved.
She has also suggested that dating as a public figure comes with challenges because relationships often attract unwanted attention. Rather than rushing into a new romance, Clarkson appears comfortable enjoying her independence.
Kelly Clarkson’s marriage: Meet her ex-husband
Kelly Clarkson was previously married to Brandon Blackstock, a famous talent manager. The couple started dating in early 2012 after being introduced years earlier. They got engaged in December 2012 and married in October 2013 at a ceremony in Tennessee.
Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed two children together. Their first child, River Rose Blackstock, was born on 12 June 2014, and their second child, Remington Alexander Blackstock, came on 12 April 2016. Their marriage ended when Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalised in 2022 after a lengthy legal process.
Following the separation, Clarkson has spoken about the difficulties of divorce and starting over. She has also said that the experience influenced her music, career decisions, and approach to personal life.
Kelly Clarkson’s dating history: Her relationships before marriage
Kelly Clarkson’s dating history includes a few notable relationships before she married Brandon Blackstock. The singer was romantically linked to people from the music industry during the early years of her career. Here is a look at her romances before marriage.
Justin Guarini
Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini’s connection began when they competed together on the first season of American Idol in 2002. The pair became fan favourites because of their chemistry on the show, leading to years of speculation that they were romantically involved.
Although many assumed they started dating during American Idol, Clarkson later clarified that their romance happened after the competition. She revealed that she and Guarini secretly dated around the time they worked together on the 2003 film From Justin to Kelly.
Their relationship was short-lived, but the two remained on good terms. Years later, Guarini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, showing that they maintained a friendly connection after their romance ended.
Graham Colton
Kelly Clarkson began dating singer-songwriter Graham Colton in 2005. The two reportedly met when Colton’s band opened for Clarkson during her Breakaway tour, which supported her successful second studio album.
Their relationship lasted for several months, with both artists balancing demanding music careers. Clarkson later explained that their busy schedules contributed to their breakup because they struggled to spend enough time together.
Ryan Key
Kelly Clarkson was also briefly linked to Ryan Key, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Yellowcard. The pair reportedly dated in 2006 after meeting through the music industry.
Their romance was short, reportedly lasting only a few months. Unlike some of Clarkson’s other relationships, the singer and Key kept much of their time together private, so few details about their relationship became public.
After the breakup, Clarkson continued focusing on her music career before eventually beginning her relationship with Brandon Blackstock, whom she later married.
FAQs
- Is Kelly Clarkson engaged? The singer and talk show host has not announced an engagement since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
- Who is Kelly Clarkson married to? She is not currently married. Clarkson was previously married to Brandon Blackstock, a music manager, before ending their marriage in 2022.
- Was Kelly Clarkson married to Reba McEntire's son? The singer was not married to Reba McEntire’s son. However, she was connected to Reba’s family through her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, whose father, Narvel Blackstock, was previously married to country music star Reba McEntire.
- Who did Kelly Clarkson date before marriage? Before marriage, she was romantically linked to several people, including Justin Guarini, Graham Colton, and Ryan Key.
- Is Kelly Clarkson dating anyone? She is not publicly dating anyone. The singer explained that dating is not her priority and that she is focusing on her career and motherhood.
- Does Kelly Clarkson have children? She has two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock: River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock.
- Will Kelly Clarkson date again? She has not ruled out dating in the future. However, she is not searching for love right now and wants any future relationship to happen naturally.
Kelly Clarkson is currently not dating. She has not confirmed a new relationship after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The talk show host has explained that dating is not her priority because she is focused on her children, career, and personal happiness.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.