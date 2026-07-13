Who is Kelly Clarkson dating? The talk show host reveals why she is not looking

Who is Kelly Clarkson dating? The American singer and songwriter is currently single and has not confirmed a new romantic partner since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She has previously been romantically linked to Justin Guarini, Graham Colton, and Ryan Key.

Kelly Clarkson appears on an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kelly Clarkson is not dating anyone publicly as of 2026 and has said she is not actively searching for a relationship.

The talk show host was previously married to music manager Brandon Blackstock , with whom she shares two children.

, with whom she shares two children. Before marriage, Clarkson was romantically linked to singer and actor Justin Guarini , musician Graham Colton , and Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key .

, musician , and Yellowcard frontman . Clarkson has explained that motherhood, career commitments, and protecting her peace are among the reasons she is not focused on dating.

Profile summary

Full name Kelly Brianne Clarkson Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1982 Age 44 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Fort Worth, Texas, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 37-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 94-69-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Jeanne Ann Rose Father Stephen Michael Clarkson Siblings 2 Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Brandon Blackstock Children 2 School Burleson High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, author, television host Instagram @kellyclarkson Facebook @kellyclarkson X (Twitter) @kellyclarkson

Who is Kelly Clarkson dating?

Kelly Clarkson is not currently dating anyone publicly. The Grammy-winning singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has revealed that she is not looking for a relationship at this stage of her life.

After her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has focused on rebuilding her life, raising her children, and managing her career. Although there are rumours about her love life, she has not confirmed having a boyfriend or partner.

Kelly Clarkson performs on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

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The Since U Been Gone singer has shared that dating is not a priority because she has a busy schedule. Between hosting her daytime talk show, making music, and being a mother, Clarkson has said she already has many responsibilities. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said:

I haven't even thought about it. Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, ‘Oh, I'm still broken.' I'm not mad at all. I'm very happy. I'm in a great place. But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back.

She continued:

I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work. I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved.

She has also suggested that dating as a public figure comes with challenges because relationships often attract unwanted attention. Rather than rushing into a new romance, Clarkson appears comfortable enjoying her independence.

Kelly Clarkson’s marriage: Meet her ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson was previously married to Brandon Blackstock, a famous talent manager. The couple started dating in early 2012 after being introduced years earlier. They got engaged in December 2012 and married in October 2013 at a ceremony in Tennessee.

Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed two children together. Their first child, River Rose Blackstock, was born on 12 June 2014, and their second child, Remington Alexander Blackstock, came on 12 April 2016. Their marriage ended when Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalised in 2022 after a lengthy legal process.

Following the separation, Clarkson has spoken about the difficulties of divorce and starting over. She has also said that the experience influenced her music, career decisions, and approach to personal life.

Kelly Clarkson’s dating history: Her relationships before marriage

Kelly Clarkson’s dating history includes a few notable relationships before she married Brandon Blackstock. The singer was romantically linked to people from the music industry during the early years of her career. Here is a look at her romances before marriage.

Justin Guarini

Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson move to the finals at FOX-TV's "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

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Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini’s connection began when they competed together on the first season of American Idol in 2002. The pair became fan favourites because of their chemistry on the show, leading to years of speculation that they were romantically involved.

Although many assumed they started dating during American Idol, Clarkson later clarified that their romance happened after the competition. She revealed that she and Guarini secretly dated around the time they worked together on the 2003 film From Justin to Kelly.

Their relationship was short-lived, but the two remained on good terms. Years later, Guarini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, showing that they maintained a friendly connection after their romance ended.

Graham Colton

Musician Graham Colton performs at the Turning Leaf Lounge presented by BMI during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Randall Michelson

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Kelly Clarkson began dating singer-songwriter Graham Colton in 2005. The two reportedly met when Colton’s band opened for Clarkson during her Breakaway tour, which supported her successful second studio album.

Their relationship lasted for several months, with both artists balancing demanding music careers. Clarkson later explained that their busy schedules contributed to their breakup because they struggled to spend enough time together.

Ryan Key

Ryan Key of Yellowcard and Kelly Clarkson during 2006 Sony/BMG GRAMMY After Party - VIP at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: M. Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was also briefly linked to Ryan Key, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Yellowcard. The pair reportedly dated in 2006 after meeting through the music industry.

Their romance was short, reportedly lasting only a few months. Unlike some of Clarkson’s other relationships, the singer and Key kept much of their time together private, so few details about their relationship became public.

After the breakup, Clarkson continued focusing on her music career before eventually beginning her relationship with Brandon Blackstock, whom she later married.

FAQs

Is Kelly Clarkson engaged? The singer and talk show host has not announced an engagement since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Who is Kelly Clarkson married to? She is not currently married. Clarkson was previously married to Brandon Blackstock, a music manager, before ending their marriage in 2022. Was Kelly Clarkson married to Reba McEntire's son? The singer was not married to Reba McEntire’s son. However, she was connected to Reba’s family through her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, whose father, Narvel Blackstock, was previously married to country music star Reba McEntire. Who did Kelly Clarkson date before marriage? Before marriage, she was romantically linked to several people, including Justin Guarini, Graham Colton, and Ryan Key. Is Kelly Clarkson dating anyone? She is not publicly dating anyone. The singer explained that dating is not her priority and that she is focusing on her career and motherhood. Does Kelly Clarkson have children? She has two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock: River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock. Will Kelly Clarkson date again? She has not ruled out dating in the future. However, she is not searching for love right now and wants any future relationship to happen naturally.

Kelly Clarkson is currently not dating. She has not confirmed a new relationship after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The talk show host has explained that dating is not her priority because she is focused on her children, career, and personal happiness.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng