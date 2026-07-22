INEC Recruitment 2026: How To Apply and the Link Emerge

INEC announced the opening of its 2026 recruitment exercise for qualified Nigerians seeking entry-level roles

Available positions span Grade Levels 07 to 12, covering professional, administrative and executive officer cadres

The application window opens July 20 and closes July 27, 2026, with no fees required from candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened applications for its 2026 recruitment exercise, targeting entry-level positions across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10 and 12.

The commission published the vacancy notice on its recruitment portal on Monday, July 20. Applications will remain open until Monday, July 27, giving prospective candidates one week to apply.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise for entry-level roles. @officialinechq

Source: Twitter

INEC said the exercise is designed to strengthen its capacity in electoral administration, voter registration, data management, election logistics and related operations.

Positions available and who can apply

Three broad categories are on offer. The Professional Cadre, which covers lawyers, clinical officers, IT officers, engineers, accountants and similar specialists, falls under Grade Levels 09, 10 and 12. Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in a relevant field, along with professional certification where required, an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, and working knowledge of computer applications, Nigerian Tribune

The Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) role sits at Grade Level 08 and is open to holders of a Bachelor's degree, HND or equivalent qualification, combined with knowledge of data management and ICT tools and strong organisational skills.

The Executive Officer position, at Grade Level 07, targets applicants with an NCE or equivalent qualification, basic computer knowledge and the ability to work under supervision.

General requirements and how to apply

All applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth or descent, hold a valid Local Government Certificate of Origin, and be 35 years old or below at the time of application. INEC also requires candidates to be medically fit, have no criminal record, and be willing to serve anywhere in the country.

To apply, candidates should visit the INEC recruitment portal at recruitment.inecnigeria.org, navigate to the Vacancies tab, complete the online form and upload the necessary documents before submitting, Punch reported.

The commission confirmed that the application process is entirely free. Candidates were warned not to pay any individual or agent in connection with the recruitment.

INEC also cautioned that submitting more than one application will result in automatic disqualification, and that qualifications cannot be upgraded after an application has been submitted.

Any candidate found to have submitted false information or forged documents faces both disqualification and possible prosecution. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the next stage of the process.

UN opens applications for Nigerians to become youth volunteers

Legit.ng earlier reported that UN Youth Volunteer programme is designed for young people aged 18 to 29 who are eager to support United Nations agencies in political, development, and humanitarian work around the world.

If you are interested in making a meaningful global impact, it is important to understand how the UN Youth Volunteer programme works and how to apply.

Source: Legit.ng