Paul Pierce has attracted attention both for his success on the court and his relationships off it. Paul Pierce's wife, Julie Pierce, married the NBA legend in 2010 and has remained a steady presence in his life. Over the years, Pierce has also faced rumours about past girlfriends and sparked debate with his views on marriage.

Paul Pierce attends a basketball star game (L), and attends the 13th Annual Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show (R). (Photo: VCG, Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paul Pierce has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures over the years, including his ex-wife Dana Davis , Draya Michele , and Farrah Franklin .

, , and . In 2010, Paul Pierce and Julie Landrum exchanged vows in an elegant ceremony held at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast.

As of May 2026, Paul Pierce and Julie share three children: daughters Prianna and Adrian, and a son, Prince .

. Paul Pierce and Julie Landrum married in 2010 and finalised their divorce in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Anthony Pierce Nickname The Truth Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 1977 Age 48 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oakland, California, U.S. Current residence Calabasas, California, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'7" Height in centimetres 201 Weight in pounds 235 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Father George Pierce Mother Lorraine Hosey Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Julie Landrum High School Inglewood High School University University of Kansas Profession Retired professional basketball player, sports analyst Instagram @paulpierce Facebook @paulpierce X @paulpierce34

Paul Pierce's wife: Is he married?

Paul Pierce is not currently married. The NBA legend and former Boston Celtics star was previously married to Julie Landrum Pierce, an American interior designer and philanthropist, with whom he shares three children.

Pierce and Landrum first met during the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend in Houston and began dating shortly after. In a 2008 interview with Boston.com, Pierce explained how their relationship evolved from a solid friendship into a life partnership:

She’s an amazing woman. We get along so well because we were such good friends. [...] The next thing I know we’re living together. Man, we clicked, we bonded.

Paul Pierce and Julie Landrum married in 2010 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in California. During their 13-year marriage, they had three children: daughters Prianna and Adrian, and a son named Prince, before ultimately finalising their divorce in 2023.

Paul Pierce and Julie Landrum at the "A Night for Haiti". Photo: Stuart Cahill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since the separation, Pierce has drawn attention for his candid, sometimes controversial views on marriage. In February 2025, on his podcast The Truth After Dark, he reflected on how his perspective has evolved:

Let me say what marriage is and who marriage is for: Marriage is for old people and poor people. [...] What does it do for a man? Like we going to have to give up half our this, pay child support. It's only advantageous to a woman.

As of May 2026, Paul Pierce is not publicly in a relationship and is handling ongoing legal matters related to his youngest child, while continuing to co-parent with his ex-wife.

Explore Paul Pierce's relationship history

Before his long-term marriage and later shift in public outlook, the retired NBA player Paul Pierce was previously linked to several high-profile figures. After his 2023 divorce, he adopted a more public single lifestyle while also navigating new developments in his family life. Here's a look at some of the NBA legend's most notable relationships:

Farrah Franklin (early 2000s)

In the early 2000s, rumours briefly linked Paul Pierce to a former member of Destiny's Child. While neither party ever confirmed a relationship, the alleged connection frequently surfaced in tabloids as she was building her solo career and Pierce was rising to superstardom.

Dana Davis (2000–2004)

Actress Dana Davis poses for a portrait at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paul Pierce’s first marriage was to American actress Dana Davis. The couple, who were reportedly high school sweethearts, wed in August 2000. During their four-year marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Janaiya, in 2003. However, the relationship ended shortly afterwards, with Pierce filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Draya Michele (Mid-2000s)

Draya Michele attends House of Uoma. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During his peak years with the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce was reportedly linked to Draya Michele, though the relationship was never publicly confirmed. The connection is often mentioned in mid-2000s reports about his dating history, adding to his high-profile status at the time.

Kim Kardashian (2022)

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art". Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Paul Pierce and Kim Kardashian were rumoured to be dating in 2022. The rumours emerged after their names were linked because they were co-defendants in a high-profile cryptocurrency lawsuit involving EthereumMax.

However, the connection was strictly legal. Despite this, widespread media coverage often placed them side by side in headlines, fueling online speculation even though there was no personal relationship between them.

Princess Santiago (2025–Present)

Paul Pierce’s relationship history took a legal turn in 2026 after he formally acknowledged paternity of a son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce, with Los Angeles event planner Princess Santiago. The matter became public when Santiago filed for child support and custody, alleging limited initial involvement from Pierce.

In an April 2026 statement to TMZ Sports, Santiago said:

For nine months, I went through this pregnancy alone—no financial support, no in-person presence from Paul. Now that the DNA test confirms he's the father, he's seeking joint custody?

FAQs

Who is Paul Pierce? He is an American former professional basketball player and Hall of Famer, widely known for his 15-season tenure with the Boston Celtics. Who is Paul Pierce's ex-wife? His ex-wife is Julie Landrum, an American philanthropist and interior designer. Who was Paul Pierce's first wife? Before his marriage to Julie Landrum, Pierce was married to actress Dana Davis from 2000 to 2004. Are Paul Pierce and Julie Landrum still married? The couple finalised their divorce in 2023 after thirteen years of marriage. Is Paul Pierce in a relationship? As of May 2026, the former NBA star is reportedly single, though he has recently been involved in a high-profile paternity case with event planner Princess Santiago. How many children does Paul Pierce have? He has five children: Janaiya with Dana Davis, Prianna, Adrian, and Prince with Julie Landrum, and King Rafael with Princess Santiago. Did Paul Pierce and Kim Kardashian date? The two were never in a relationship; they were merely co-defendants in a 2022 cryptocurrency-related lawsuit involving EthereumMax. How old is Paul Pierce? The NBA legend is 48 years old. He was born on 13 October 1977.

Paul Pierce is no longer married, as he divorced his wife, Julie Pierce, in 2023. The former couple had been married since 2010 before ending their relationship. Paul was also rumoured to have been linked to several other women during and after his NBA career.

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Following McEntire's second divorce, she was romantically linked to photographer Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo. Reba McEntire has had several high-profile relationships, many of which involved figures from the entertainment industry. She has a son from her second marriage to Narvel Blackstock.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng