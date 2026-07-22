US President Donald Trump sent a letter to President Bola Tinubu commending his resolve on security and the protection of Christian communities

The two countries established a Joint Working Group in November 2024, leading to a coordinated strike on ISIS hideouts in the Lake Chad area in May

US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Frank Garcia visited Abuja last week to pledge deeper cooperation between Washington and Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as decisive leadership "on behalf of the Nigerian people," pledging American solidarity in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, Trump specifically acknowledged the Nigerian president's determination "to tackle the issues plaguing Nigeria, especially the violence affecting Christian communities." He wrote: "It is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against these terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous."

Roots of the US-Nigeria security partnership

The letter reflects a period of growing cooperation between Abuja and Washington. In November last year, both presidents agreed to set up a Joint Working Group, co-chaired by the National Security Advisers of both countries, to coordinate efforts against armed groups threatening stability in Nigeria.

The group produced a series of agreed measures covering training programmes, intelligence sharing, and joint military operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating within Nigeria and the broader Lake Chad basin.

ISIS strike in Lake Chad

The most significant outcome of the partnership came on May 16, when a coordinated attack on ISIS positions in the Lake Chad area resulted in the death of the group's top commander, Abubakar Al-Minoki, along with several of his senior lieutenants. The operation was widely seen as a demonstration of what the two countries could achieve through sustained security collaboration.

Building on that momentum, Frank Garcia, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, travelled to Abuja last week for talks with senior Nigerian government officials. Garcia used the visit to reaffirm Washington's commitment to deepening ties with Nigeria across security and other areas of shared interest.

Source: Legit.ng