Justine Ndiba made Love Island USA history by becoming the franchise's first two-time winner. But while she found success inside the villa, lasting love proved far more elusive once the cameras stopped rolling. Beyond reality TV, she is a content creator, model, and former billing coordinator.

Justine Ndiba poses for different modelling shots. Photo: @justinejoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Justine Ndiba is a Congolese-born American reality TV personality who became the first contestant to win two Love Island franchise titles.

franchise titles. She rose to fame after winning Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew and later won Love Island Games Season 1 with Jack Fowler .

Season 2 with and later won Season 1 with . Joy transitioned from billing coordinator to full-time content creator and influencer.

Profile summary

Full name Justine Joy Ndiba Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1993 Age 33 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Democratic Republic of the Congo Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Congolese-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College County College of Morris, Bloomfield College Profession Reality television personality, content creator, model, influencer Instagram @justinejoy TikTok @justinejoy

Justine Ndiba’s background and early life

Justine Joy Ndiba was born on 12 March 1993 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The reality TV personality is 33 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She was raised alongside her brother, Jared.

Her family's early years were shaped by conflict in Central Africa, forcing them to flee the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They lived in Kenya as refugees for about four years before immigrating to the United States in 2001. The family eventually settled in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Five facts about Justine Ndiba. Photo: @justinejoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ndiba completed her high school education in New Jersey, where she participated in sports, particularly soccer, and developed a passion for fitness. She later earned an associate degree in business administration and management from County College of Morris before obtaining a bachelor's degree in finance from Bloomfield College.

What does Justine Ndiba do for a living?

Before rising to fame through Love Island USA, she worked full-time as a billing coordinator while performing as a part-time go-go dancer on weekends.

Justine Ndiba poses at a restaurant during an event. Photo: @justinejoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her appearance on Love Island USA significantly expanded her career opportunities, helping her transition into a full-time media personality. She collaborates with fashion, beauty, fitness, and lifestyle brands while sharing workout routines, travel content, and personal experiences across her social media platforms.

Beyond content creation, Ndiba hosts the Just Sayin podcast on YouTube, where she interviews celebrities, particularly fellow reality TV personalities. In addition to Love Island USA and Love Island Games, she has also competed on MTV's The Challenge franchise.

What happened between Caleb and Justine?

Justine Ndiba poses at an indoor arena (L). Caleb Corprew smiles in an outdoor photo (R). Photo: @justinejoy, @cxco_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew became fan favourites during Love Island USA Season 2. Their relationship and communication distinguished them from other couples in the villa, ultimately leading to their victory in September 2020.

However, their romance ended only a few months after the show. In January 2021, Justine announced on Instagram that they had broken up and asked fans to respect her privacy as she dealt with the heartbreak. Caleb later released a statement confirming the split, explaining that they had struggled outside of reality television.

Following the breakup, speculation grew online after allegations surfaced that Caleb was in another relationship while appearing on Love Island. However, Justine largely chose not to publicly engage in the controversy.

Are Jack Fowler and Justine still together?

Justine Ndiba attends a sporting event (L). Jack Fowler poses for a modelling shot (R). Photo: @justinejoy, @_jackfowler_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba are no longer together. The pair met while filming Love Island Games in 2023 and developed an outstanding relationship in the villa. They won the inaugural season and equally shared the $100,000 prize.

After filming, they attempted a long-distance relationship, with Justine based in Los Angeles and Jack living in London. They stayed in regular contact and visited each other when possible, but maintaining a relationship across different continents proved challenging.

In March 2024, Jack confirmed that they had ended their relationship, describing the breakup as mutual.

Why did Tyrique and Justine end their relationship?

Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde appear at different events separately. Photo: @justinejoy, @tyriquehyde on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde formed a connection during Love Island Games Season 2 in 2025, eventually finishing as runners-up. While the pair expressed interest in exploring a relationship after leaving the villa, they also acknowledged that they had known each other for only a short time.

During the competition, Tyrique admitted that he had initially planned to leave Justine for another contestant if the opportunity arose. Justine later said she found it difficult to trust him because of events that occurred inside the villa.

After filming ended, they discussed those issues and agreed to continue getting to know each other outside the show rather than rushing into a committed relationship. Subsequently, the relationship did not progress into a long-term romance.

FAQs

What is Justine Ndiba’s age? The reality television personality was born on 12 March 1993, making her 33 years old as of 2026. Where is Justine Ndiba from? Her home country is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but she currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Justine Ndiba’s ethnicity? The Love Island alumni is of African ethnicity. What nationality is Justine from Love Island? She is Congolese-American. Are Tyrique and Justine still together? They were interested in exploring their connection outside the villa but had not defined their relationship and have not confirmed an ongoing romantic relationship. Is Justine Ndiba currently in a relationship? The reality TV star has not publicly disclosed being in any relationship and is therefore presumed single. What is Justine Ndiba’s height? She stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Justine Ndiba's journey from a Congolese refugee to one of the most successful contestants in Love Island history reflects determination and resilience. Although her relationships with Caleb Corprew and Jack Fowler ended after filming, she has continued to build a successful career in reality television, content creation, and brand partnerships.

Legit.ng recently published Jeremiah Brown's biography. He is a Nigerian-Irish-American model and reality TV personality who rose to prominence after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7.

Before joining the show, Brown built a successful modelling career, working with renowned brands such as True Religion and Playboy. His time in the villa was short-lived, as he was eliminated on Day 18 after receiving the fewest public votes. Following the show, he continues to thrive on social media with millions of followers across platforms.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng