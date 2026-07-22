Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis dropped their pre-wedding photos on Instagram on Wednesday, July 21

The couple set their wedding date for August 1 and tagged the moment with the hashtag #jarpel2026

Jarvis recently opened up about what keeps their relationship strong, pointing to shared faith and prayer

Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis are officially in their wedding countdown, and the internet is feeling every bit of it.

The beloved TikTok duo, whose real names are Habeeb Hamzat and Amadou Elizabeth, shared a set of pre-wedding photographs on their Instagram pages on Wednesday, July 21, 2026, offering fans their first proper look at the couple ahead of their August 1 ceremony.

Nigerian TikTok creators Peller and Jarvis unveil pre-wedding portraits as they prepare to tie the knot. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The post carried a warm and heartfelt caption that captured the mood perfectly:

"These are more than just pictures — they're memories before the big day. Our hearts are full, our smiles are real, and we're counting down to forever. See you at the wedding. 🤍✨ #jarpel2026 #jp2026."

Check out Peller and Jarvis' pre-wedding photos shared on Instagram below:

Jarvis speaks on faith and faithfulness

Days ago, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis appeared on The Honest Brunch Podcast, where she gave fans a candid look into what has kept the relationship grounded.

She maintained that Peller has remained faithful throughout their time together, crediting their shared spiritual practice as a key anchor.

Jarvis described their bond as a covenant rooted in faith, explaining that praying together and keeping God at the centre of their union has left little room for doubt or straying.

Her words struck a chord with many followers who have watched the pair grow from content creation partners to an engaged couple.

Peller and Jarvis celebrate the next chapter of their relationship with stunning pre-wedding photos ahead of their wedding. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the pre-wedding photos of Peller and Jarvis

The post drew an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans across social media. Here is what some had to say:

@jasmine_keji wrote:

"May the Lord in his infinite Mercy Bless Your Union 💕"

@adunnitoyeen commented:

"My dear, the count will be amazing for both of you by the special grace of Almighty God. May Almighty God filled your home with happiness and joy 🙏🍊📩🌹"

@vicquiakins shared:

"Excellent 🔥🔥 Wishing you both nothing bit the best in every good things 🙏❤️"

@tloadingram reacted:

"My brother really found his forever❤️ It's answered prayers 🙏💜"

@bosa_lee wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 to forever with your better half"

@doris_realest added:

"Awwn this is lovely stunning 🤩 and beautiful 🤩 💕 💍 can't wait"

Peller explains reason for his wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator Peller opened up on the Honest Bunch Podcast about his decision to marry his girlfriend Jarvis, revealing that it stems from a desire to correct a family pattern.

He explained that his parents never formalised their relationship through marriage before having him and his siblings, and he is determined not to repeat that cycle, declaring, “I want to break the family curse.”

Despite his parents not taking his wedding plans seriously, Peller remained firm, dismissing concerns about his age and stressing that he is fully prepared for the responsibilities of marriage, while also sharing playful details about the nicknames he and Jarvis use for each other, giving fans a glimpse into their bond.

Source: Legit.ng