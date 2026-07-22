Nigerian crossdresser James Brown clashed with a man on the streets of Lagos who began attacking his identity during what started as a team dispute

James Brown pushed back hard, warning people against mistaking femininity for weakness after the confrontation went viral

Fan reactions took a sharp turn when viewers noticed something unexpected in the footage that contradicted his tough message

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown found himself in a heated street confrontation in Lagos on 20 July 2026, and he has since spoken out about what triggered the clash and what he wants the world to take away from it.

According to James Brown, the incident began when he stepped in to resolve a dispute involving members of his team.

Drama erupts as James Brown clashes with street guys over his appearance. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

However, things took a different turn when the other party abandoned the issue at hand and began making pointed remarks about his identity as a feminine-presenting man.

James Brown Fires Back at Critics

Rather than stay quiet, James Brown addressed the confrontation directly on his page saying people consistently make the error of reading softness as a sign of vulnerability.

"The biggest mistake you can make is confusing femininity with weakness. Looking soft doesn't mean I break easily. Smiling doesn't mean I'm scared. Being graceful doesn't mean I won't defend my dignity," he wrote.

He went on to deliver a firm message to anyone who believed disrespect toward him would come without consequence, saying he has weathered years of name-calling and public criticism and is still standing.

"I've been called every name in the book, yet I'm still here. Every insult became fuel. Every attempt to break me became another reason I refused to disappear," he added.

James Brown made clear he is not seeking universal acceptance, only acknowledgement that basic respect is non-negotiable, regardless of how someone chooses to present themselves.

Fans React to James Brown's Video

The post drew significant attention online, though not entirely in the direction James Brown may have hoped. Many commenters zeroed in on a moment in the footage where he appeared to back away from the man, which they felt undercut his otherwise bold statement.

@vonny_0 said:

"Why are u running? Why didn't u stand there?"

@matthew_smarky:

"Why u run?😂😂"

@thatlekkicarguy:

"Let's see the remaining Abeg 😂😂😂"

@_.yehoshuah._:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂you for no run nau"

Emotional scenes as James Brown confronts street guys over hurtful remarks. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown reacts to Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, was released from prison. Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

Source: Legit.ng