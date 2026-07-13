Ariane Bourdain is all grown up: What Anthony Bourdain's daughter is doing now

Ariane Bourdain is the only daughter of legendary chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. She grew up away from the spotlight despite having one of the world’s most famous food storytellers as her father. Today, she is a young adult building her own identity while carrying the legacy of her family.

Anthony Bourdain, Ottavia Busia, and Ariane enjoy a moment at a restaurant. Photo: @anthonybourdain on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Ariane Bourdain is the daughter of Anthony Bourdain and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain and was born in New York City in 2007.

and and was born in New York City in 2007. Ariane inherited some of her father’s passions, including an appreciation for food and cooking, while also exploring interests connected to her mother, such as martial arts.

Ariane, who largely stays private, inherited a significant part of her father's estate, which was valued at approximately $1.2 million.

Profile summary

Full name Ariane Busia-Bourdain Gender Female Date of birth 9 April 2007 Age 19 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ottavia Busia-Bourdain Father Anthony Bourdain

Who is Ariane Bourdain?

Ariane Busia-Bourdain, popularly known as Ariane Bourdain, is the only child of Anthony Bourdain and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. She was born on 9 April 2007 in New York City. Her age as of 2026 is 19 years, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Five facts about Ariane Bourdain. Photo: @anthonybourdain on Instagram (modified by author)

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Her father, Anthony Bourdain, was a global figure known as a chef, author, and television host for shows such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. He reportedly took his life on 8 June 2018 while filming one of his food shows in Kaysersberg, France.

Her mother, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, is known for her background in the restaurant industry and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She had been married to Anthony Bourdain for approximately nine years until they separated in 2016.

Anthony Bourdain loved his daughter so much that he had to change his life when she was born. In his 2016 book Appetites: A Cookbook, he wrote:

From the second I saw my daughter's head corkscrewing out of the womb, I began making some major changes in my life. I was no longer the star of my own movie — or any movie.

He continued:

From that point on, it was all about the girl. Fatherhood has been an enormous relief, as I am now genetically, instinctually compelled to care more about someone other than myself. I like being a father. No, I love being a father. Everything about it.

What is Ariane Bourdain doing now?

As Anthony Bourdain’s daughter grows older, she has continued to maintain a private lifestyle. Unlike her father, who became famous through television and writing, Ariane has not pursued a public career in entertainment or media. Much of what she does today remains personal and away from public attention.

Anthony Bourdain and his daughter, Ariana, sit by the beach. Photo: @anthonybourdain on Instagram (modified by author)

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One of the strongest influences passed down from her father is a connection to food. Anthony Bourdain introduced Ariane to different cuisines from a young age and encouraged curiosity about food and cultures around the world.

Anthony Bourdain’s long-time assistant, Laurie Woolever, wrote about the late chef’s daughter, Ariane, in her book Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography. She explored the relationship Anthony had with her daughter, from playing silly games to teaching her how to cook dishes such as schnitzel, omelettes, and pancakes.

Ariane also followed a passion connected to her mother: martial arts. She began practising jiu-jitsu as a child, a sport both of her parents had connections to. Anthony was proud of her interest and saw it as a way for her to build confidence and strength.

Ariane Bourdain and a friend learn martial arts during a training session. Photo: @anthonybourdain on Instagram (modified by author)

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Today, Ariane appears focused on creating her own path rather than stepping directly into her father’s public role. Her story is less about becoming another celebrity and more about growing up with the influence of two very different but accomplished parents.

Inside Ariane Bourdain's inheritance from her father Anthony Bourdain

After the death of Anthony Bourdain in 2018, attention turned to how his estate would be handled and who would inherit his wealth. Court documents revealed that Ariane Bourdain, his only child, was named as the primary beneficiary of his estate.

Anthony Bourdain’s estate was valued at approximately $1.2 million at the time of probate. His assets included personal belongings, royalties, and other financial interests connected to his successful career as a chef, author, and television personality.

Ariane Bourdain enjoys a solo moment near a beach. Photo: @anthonybourdain on Instagram (modified by author)

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Anthony Bourdain’s will reportedly left the bulk of his estate to Ariane, while his wife at the time of his death, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, was appointed as the administrator of the estate. Because Ariane was still a child when her father died, the management of her inheritance was handled according to legal requirements until she reached adulthood.

FAQs

How old is Ariane Bourdain? She was born on 9 April 2007, making her 19 years old as of 2026. Who are Ariane Bourdain’s parents? Her father was Anthony Bourdain, a world-famous chef, author, and travel documentarian, and her mother is Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who has a background in the restaurant industry and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Does Ariane Bourdain have siblings? She was born an only child to Anthony Bourdain and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain’s marriage. How old was Anthony Bourdain's kid when he died? Ariane Bourdain was 11 years old when her father passed away in June 2018. Did Ariane Bourdain become a chef? There is no reliable information confirming that she became a professional chef, but her interests were influenced by her father’s passion for cooking and culture. Did Ariane Bourdain inherit her father's wealth? When her father died, she was the primary beneficiary of her father's estate, and therefore, she inherited a significant part of the estate, which was valued at approximately $1.2 million.

Ariane Bourdain grew up surrounded by the influence of one of the most recognisable figures in modern food culture. While she carries her father’s legacy, she has chosen a quieter and more private journey. Today, Ariane represents a new chapter beyond Anthony Bourdain’s fame, one shaped by family, personal interests, and independence.

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Source: Legit.ng