15 famous Libra celebrities and what makes them stand out

Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem are among the Libra celebrities who embody charisma, creativity, and cultural impact. Libras thrive by combining charm with ambition, and these stars prove how powerful the mix can be. From business empires to music dominance, their legacies stretch far beyond fame.

Key takeaways

Libra celebrities include global icons like Kim Kardashian, Eminem, and Brie Larson .

like and . Donald Glover, Cardi B, Dakota Johnson, Julie Andrews and Doja Cat showcase how Libras thrive in music, film, and culture .

and showcase how Libras thrive in and . The prominent Libra stars in tennis include Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

15 famous Libra celebrities

In compiling the famous Libra celebrities, we considered their popularity, influence, achievements, and cultural impact, acknowledging that recognition may evolve as their careers progress. The list highlight individuals across entertainment, music, sports, and fashion who stand out for their influence. Note that the list is in no particular order.

Celebrity name Profession Nationality Kim Kardashian Media personality, businesswoman, model, actress American Brie Larson Actress, filmmaker American Cardi B Rapper, songwriter American Lilly Singh YouTuber, television host, comedian, author Canadian Donald Glover Actor, comedian, writer, musician American Joy Bryant Actress, businesswoman, fashion model American Doja Cat Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer American Park Jimin Singer, dancer South Korean Snoop Dogg Rapper, songwriter, actor American Eminem Rapper, record producer, actor American Naomi Osaka Professional tennis player Japanese Dakota Johnson Actress, model American Julie Andrews Actress, singer, author British Candice Swanepoel Model South African Serena Williams Professional tennis player American

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on 16 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: 21 October 1980

21 October 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of September 2025)

: 44 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Kim Kardashian is an American reality-TV personality and entrepreneur. She first gained international fame on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021), which showcased her family’s life and launched her public career. Kim Kardashian has built a successful business empire in fashion and beauty, including the SKIMS shapewear line.

She has been honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards and the CFDA Innovation Award in 2022. Time magazine named her one of its 100 Most Influential People in 2015, and Fortune listed her among its Most Powerful Women in 2023.

2. Brie Larson

Brie Larson at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers Date of birth: 1 October 1989

1 October 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of September 2025)

: 35 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Brie Larson is an Academy Award–winning American actress known for powerful dramatic roles. She earned critical acclaim and the 2016 Oscar for Best Actress for her lead role in Room (2015), also winning a Golden Globe and BAFTA for that performance.

Larson became a global star as Marvel superhero Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, appearing in Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and The Marvels (2023).

3. Cardi B

Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in 2024. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Date of birth: 11 October 1992

11 October 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of September 2025)

: 32 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Cardi B is an American rapper who first gained fame on social media and as a cast member of the reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy (2018) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won her a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Cardi has since released multiple chart-topping singles. Her hits Bodak Yellow and I Like It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Cardi B has earned a Grammy Award, multiple Billboard Music Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards.

4. Lilly Singh

Full name: Lilly Saini Singh

Lilly Saini Singh Date of birth: 26 September 1988

26 September 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of September 2025)

: 36 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Scarborough (Toronto), Ontario, Canada

Lilly Singh is a Canadian entertainer who became famous on YouTube under the name IISuperwomanII. From 2019 to 2021, Singh produced and hosted A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC, making her the first person of Indian descent to host a U.S. late-night talk show.

Singh also wrote a New York Times bestselling book, How to Be a Bawse (2017) and released the documentary A Trip to Unicorn Island (2016). She has won several Streamy Awards and a People's Choice Award (Favourite YouTube Star) for her online work.

5. Donald Glover

Donald Glover at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Donald McKinley Glover, Jr.

Donald McKinley Glover, Jr. Date of birth: 25 September 1983

25 September 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of September 2025)

: 41 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Edwards Air Force Base, California, United States

Donald Glover broke into entertainment as a writer for the sitcom 30 Rock and as an actor playing Troy Barnes on the comedy series Community.

Glover is best known as the creator and star of the critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta (2016–2022), earning him multiple Emmy Awards. In 2017, he won Emmys for acting and directing the FX series Atlanta. His single This Is America (2018) won four Grammy Awards in 2019.

6. Joy Bryant

Joy Bryant attends the SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "For Life" on 27 February 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Full name: Joy Bryant (no middle name listed)

Joy Bryant (no middle name listed) Date of birth : 18 October 1974

: 18 October 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of September 2025)

: 50 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City, United States

Joy Bryant began her career as a fashion model, appearing in advertisements for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, and Victoria’s Secret. Bryant transitioned to acting in the early 2000s by making her film debut in Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001).

Bryant also played Jasmine Trussell in the NBC family drama Parenthood for its full six-season run (2010–2015). She was nominated for two NAACP Image Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work.

7. Doja Cat

Full name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Date of birth: 21 October 1995

21 October 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of September 2025)

: 29 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Doja Cat is an American singer and rapper famous for blending pop, rap, and R&B. She first gained viral attention with the novelty song Mooo! (2018) but achieved mainstream success with her album Hot Pink (2019), which featured the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit Say So (remixed with Nicki Minaj).

Doja Cat has won a Grammy Award (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”), several Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. In 2023, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

8. Park Ji-min

Jimin of BTS attends the photo call for "Lady Dior Celebration" event at DIOR Seongsu on 1 September 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name: Park Ji-min

Park Ji-min Date of birth : 13 October 1995

: 13 October 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of September 2025)

: 29 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Busan, South Korea

Park Ji-min is one of the famous K-pop Libra celebrities. He is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter. He debuted in 2013 as a member of the globally successful K-pop group BTS. Within the band, Jimin contributed solo tracks, including Serendipity and Filter, on BTS albums.

In 2023, he released his first solo album, Face, which debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200 and featured the single Like Crazy, marking the first song by a Korean solo artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg poses with the Premiership Cup during the 2025 Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Date of birth: 20 October 1971

20 October 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of September 2025)

: 53 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Snoop Dogg is an American rapper who became a defining voice of West Coast hip-hop in the 1990s. He first appeared on Dre’s album The Chronic (1992). Snoop Dogg’s singles Gin and Juice (1993) and Drop It Like It’s Hot (2004) were major hits.

10. Eminem

Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on 11 September 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of September 2025)

: 52 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, United States

Eminem rose from Detroit’s underground to global fame with his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP. His 2002 film 8 Mile featured the song Lose Yourself, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.

Eminem’s albums, such as The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, set sales records. He has won 15 Grammy Awards. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy.

11. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2025 US Open. Photo: Ishika Samant

Full name: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Date of birth : 16 October 1997

: 16 October 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of September 2025)

: 27 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Chūō-ku, Osaka, Japan

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese tennis star who became a Grand Slam champion at age 20. She won her first major title at the 2018 US Open after defeating Serena Williams in the final.

Osaka won the US Open Grand Slam in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. This success made her the first Asian tennis player to be ranked world No. 1, a position she held for 25 weeks starting in early 2019.

12. Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson accepts the Golden Eye Award during the "Splitsville" award ceremony and screening during the 21st Zurich Film Festival on 25 September 2025. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Full name: Dakota Mayi Johnson

Dakota Mayi Johnson Date of birth: 4 October 1989

4 October 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of September 2025)

: 35 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Dakota Johnson is an American actress who became internationally famous as Ana Steele in the Fifty Shades film trilogy (2015–2018). The first Fifty Shades movie alone grossed over $570 million worldwide, and the three films collectively earned more than $1 billion, making Johnson a global star.

Before Fifty Shades, she had supporting roles in The Social Network (2010) and 21 Jump Street (2012). She co-starred with Johnny Depp in Black Mass (2015), worked with director Luca Guadagnino in Suspiria (2018), and starred opposite Emma Stone in The Lost Daughter (2021).

13. Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews attends NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 2 March 2023. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Julia Elizabeth Wells

Julia Elizabeth Wells Date of birth: 1 October 1935

1 October 1935 Age : 89 years old (as of September 2025)

: 89 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England, UK

Julie Andrews is an English stage and film actress and singer. She debuted on Broadway as a teenager and won acclaim for stage roles. Andrews achieved worldwide fame in her film debut as Mary Poppins (1964), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In addition to her Oscar, she won three Emmys and seven Golden Globes. In later years, she appeared in family films, including The Princess Diaries series and lent her voice to animated hits like the Shrek Franchise and Enchanted.

14. Candice Swanepoel

Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel

Candice Susan Swanepoel Date of birth: 20 October 1988

20 October 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of September 2025)

: 36 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Mooi River, Natal, South Africa

Candice Swanepoel is a South African supermodel best known as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She was discovered as a teenager and joined Victoria’s Secret in 2007. By 2010, she was named one of the brand’s Angels.

Swanepoel has walked the runway for top fashion houses such as Chanel, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also appeared in editorials for Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Forbes ranked her eighth on its 2016 list of highest-earning models.

15. Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the Gucci fashion show held at Palazzo Mezzanotte on 23 September 2025 in Milan, Italy. Photo: WWD

Full name: Serena Jameka Williams

Serena Jameka Williams Date of birth: 26 September 1981

26 September 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of September 2025)

: 43 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States

Serena Williams is an American tennis icon regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. She is widely renowned for dominating women's tennis in the early 21st century. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any man or woman in the Open Era.

The athlete won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals -three in doubles, one in singles. Her career honours include multiple Player of the Year awards and induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Who are the famous male Libra celebrities

Some of them include Donald Glover, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Park Jimin, Will Smith and Hugh Jackman.

Who are the famous female Libra celebrities?

Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Serena Williams, and Julie Andrews are some of the most recognised female Libras.

Who are the famous Black Libra celebrities?

Donald Glover, Cardi B, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Joy Bryant, Snoop Dogg, and Doja Cat are prominent Black Libras. They have excelled in music, sport, and acting.

These Libra celebrities demonstrate how balance, charm, and determination define success across different industries. Their achievements underline the wide-reaching presence of Libras, whether through Kim Kardashian’s global business empire or Julie Andrews’ timeless contributions to cinema.

