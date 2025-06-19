Meet Elon Musk’s parents and siblings: A look at the influences behind Elon

Elon Musk's parents, Errol Musk and Maye Musk, greatly influenced his early interests and ambitions. He grew up with two siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, who are also successful in their own right. Elon has been considered the wealthiest person in the world since 2021. This post highlights more details about Elon Musk’s parents and siblings.

Maye Musk in New York, New York (L). Errol Musk in South Africa on 26 May 2022 (R). Photo: John Nacion, Gianluigi Guercia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Elon Musk is a businessman known for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, X, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The American-based businessman has six siblings , including four half-siblings.

, including four half-siblings. Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is a successful model and dietitian .

. Errol Musk is an engineer and entrepreneur .

. Elon Musk's siblings are successive in the food and entertainment industries.

Full name Elon Reeve Musk Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1971 Age 54 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Boca Chica, Texas, United States Nationality American, Canadian, South African Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Father Errol Musk Mother Maye Musk Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Partner Shivon Zilis Children 14 Education University of Pennsylvania School of Arts and Sciences Profession Businessman Net worth $381 billion Social media X (Twitter)

Meet Elon Musk’s parents: Inside Elon’s family

Elon Musk is the eldest of three children born to Maye Musk and Errol Musk, and is by far the family's most famous member. His parents played a significant role in his upbringing and early exposure to science, business, and ambition. Learn more about Elon Musk’s family below.

Errol Musk

Errol Musk poses for a portrait at his house, Langebaan, South Africa on 26 May 2022. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Errol Graham Musk

: Errol Graham Musk Date of birt h: 25 May 1946

h: 25 May 1946 Age : 79 years old (as of 2025)

: 79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Pretoria, South Africa

: Pretoria, South Africa Occupation: Businessman, politician

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, was born to Walter and Cora Amelia Musk on 25 May 1946 in Pretoria, South Africa. He is 79 years old as of 2025. Errol is an electromechanical engineer, entrepreneur, and investor. He studied electromechanics at the University of Pretoria.

He was a member of the Pretoria City Council from 1972 to 1983, and was a member of the Progressive Federal Party from 1980 to 1983 before resigning over political disagreements. As a businessman, he worked as a mechanical engineering consultant, developed properties, and invested in various ventures, including emerald trading.

South African Errol Musk in Boulder, CO on 28 March 2014. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon

Source: Getty Images

Errol married Maye Haldeman in 1970, and they had three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca. Maye divorced him in 1979, citing abuse. Since then, Errol has had two more marriages and fathered four additional children.

Elon Musk's childhood was marked by a difficult relationship with his father, whom he later distanced himself from. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon recalled having a painful childhood because of his father, stating:

He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea… My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil. You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.

Maye Musk

Maye Musk and Elon Musk at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center on 26 February 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Maye Haldeman

: Maye Haldeman Date of birth: 19 April 1948

19 April 1948 Age : 77 years old (as of 2025)

: 77 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Occupation: Model, dietitian, author

Elon Musk's mother, Maya Musk, was born on 19 April 1948 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and she is 77 years old as of 2025. In 1950, her family relocated to Pretoria, South Africa. Her parents are Winnifred Josephine and Joshua Norman Haldeman.

Maya's father was a former chiropractor, amateur archaeologist, and director of Technocracy Incorporated. She grew up alongside four siblings, including her twin sister Kaye.

Maya has had a successful five-decade career as a model and registered dietitian. She has been featured on the covers of major magazines such as Time, Women’s Day, Vogue, and the Sports Illustrated Simsuit Issue.

Maye Musk at “The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy” at Fox Business Network Studios on 31 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

She obtained a master's degree in dietetics from the University of the Orange Free State in South Africa. Maye also holds a master's degree in nutritional science from the University of Toronto. Elon has credited his mother for always believing in him. In October 2024, via X, Elon Musk wrote:

She’s been my biggest supporter from day one, no matter how crazy my ideas sounded.

Get to know Elon Musk’s siblings

The richest billionaire businessman has two biological siblings: brother Kimbal Musk and sister Tosca Musk, who have been supportive of one another's business endeavours. The three siblings grew up in the same household in Pretoria, South Africa, until their parents divorced in 1979.

Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk at Move Over NFTs. Here Come the DAOs during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on 14 March 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kimbal James Musk

: Kimbal James Musk Date of birth : 20 September 1972

: 20 September 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of June 2025)

: 52 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Pretoria, South Africa

: Pretoria, South Africa Profession: Chef, businessman, environmentalist

Kimbal Musk is Elon Musk’s younger brother. He was born on 20 September 1972 and is 52 years old as of June 2025. Kimbal is a businessman and restaurateur who co-owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group, which operates well-known restaurants in Colorado, Chicago, and Austin.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Kimbal Musk shared that he had always loved food and often enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He said:

Growing up, I cooked in the house, and when I cooked, everyone would sit down and eat, and it was just kind of the way I connected with my family. I used to throw cooking parties in university. Everyone would come over — sometimes you’d just do a mac and cheese, but if you do that better than everyone else you can get people to come to you.

Kimbal Musk at ArcLight Hollywood on 4 September 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

He is also the co-founder and chairman of Big Green, a nonprofit that builds outdoor classrooms called Learning Gardens in schools across the U.S. Kimbal also co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming company that grows fresh produce in climate-controlled shipping containers. Furthermore, he has served on the boards of Tesla, SpaceX, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Besides his professional life, the South African-born chef married Christiana Wyly, an environmental activist and the daughter of ex-billionaire Sam Wyly, in April 2018. The businessman has three children.

Tosca Musk

Tosca Musk at the Los Angeles Premiere of Passhionflix's "The Air He Breathes" at AMC Santa Monica 7 on 21 August 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tosca Jane Musk

: Tosca Jane Musk Date of birth : 20 July 1974

: 20 July 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of June 2025)

: 50 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Pretoria, South Africa

: Pretoria, South Africa Profession: Filmmaker

Tosca Musk is a South African-born filmmaker and entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Passionflix, a streaming service and production company that adapts romance novels into films.

Tosca studied film at the University of British Columbia and has built a career producing and directing feature films, TV movies, and web content. Her work includes Puzzled and The Truth About Miranda, Driven, Matchmaker's Playbook and her web series Tiki Bar TV.

In a CNN interview in November 2022, Tosca Musk said that even though she, Elon, and Kimbal sometimes give each other business tips, they mostly talk about family. She stated:

I get advice from them to a certain degree when I ask for it. But no unsolicited advice. If I ask for advice, I have no doubt that [Elon] will give it to me. And then I have to take it because he’s going to be right. So you have to really want to know what you want to ask. But most of the time when I’m with my family, we talk about family things.

Tosca Musk at the Santander WomenNOW 2023 congress, on 7 June 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Gustavo Valiente

Source: Getty Images

Tosca Musk is the mother of fraternal twins, daughter Isabeau and son Grayson, whom she welcomed in 2013 via In vitro fertilization (IVF). In a 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, Tosca openly spoke about choosing to become a parent through IVF, stating:

I didn't want to have children with somebody I didn't want to spend the rest of my life with. And have to be attached to [that person] and have them make decisions about my children and my life, ultimately. And I certainly didn't want to go through brutal divorces.

Elon Musk’s half-siblings

Elon also has four younger half-siblings from his father's later relationships. He has two half-sisters, Alexandra and Asha Rose, from his father's second wife, Heide Bezuidenhout.

He also has a half-brother, Elliot Rush, and another sister from her father's controversial relationship with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

FAQs

Who is Elon Musk? He is a billionaire entrepreneur and inventor known for leading companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X. Where is Elon Musk from? The businessman was born in Pretoria, South Africa. How old is Elon Musk? The American-based inventor is 54 years old as of 2025. He was born on 28 June 1971. What is Elon Musk’s parents' nationality? Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, holds Canadian, South African, and American citizenship. His father, Errol Musk, is South African. Was Elon Musk born rich? Elon was not born rich, but he grew up in a financially comfortable, upper-middle-class family. What is Elon Musk's parents' ethnicity? His mother is of Canadian descent with British-Swiss-German ancestry, while his father is of British-Dutch-Afrikaner ancestry. What did Elon Musk's father do for a living? The billionaire businessperson's father, Errol Musk, was a successful engineer and property developer. Is Elon Musk's mom Canadian? Maye Musk holds different nationalities, including Canadian. Who is the wife of Elon Musk? He has remained unmarried since divorcing his third wife in 2016, but he is allegedly dating Shivon Zilis.

Elon Musk’s parents along with his siblings have played an important role in shaping who he is today. From his supportive mother to his talented siblings, each has made a lasting impact on his journey. The billionaire entrepreneur also has four half-siblings from his father's later relationships.

