James B. Jones — Here's the Love on the Spectrum star's full story

James B. Jones is a Boston-born reality TV star and IT specialist best known for appearing on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum. He has appeared in all three seasons of the show, sharing his journey of navigating life and dating with Asperger syndrome. James currently works as an on-site support specialist at Tata Consultancy Services.

James B. Jones at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

James B. Jones was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, United States .

. He currently works as an on-site IT support specialist .

. James holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Fitchburg State University .

. James has Asperger’s syndrome (autism) and Tourette's syndrome and has spoken openly about it.

Profile summary

Full name James B. Jones Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1987 Age 38 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother June Jones Father Lawrence Jones Siblings Williams Relationship status Dating Partner Shelley Wolfe Education Fitchburg State University, Framingham State University, Dean College Profession IT specialist, reality TV influencer

Get to know James B. Jones

James B. Jones was born on 19 July 1987 in Boston, Massachusetts, where he grew up. He is 38 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. James B. Jones’ parents are June and Lawrence Jones, who frequently appear alongside him on the reality show Love on the Spectrum. He grew up alongside his older brother, William.

Five fast facts about James B. Jones. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

James was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome and also lives with Tourette’s syndrome and has spoken openly about it. On 23 March 2026, via an Instagram post, James reflected on the challenges he faced growing up, stating:

I have Tourette's syndrome in addition to having autism, and I dislike how society too often treats that condition as if it were a joke, because people who have that condition most certainly do not consider it to be funny or humorous. I am now able to control my symptoms of that condition, but it took me many years to be able to do so.

He continued:

And, when I was not able to control it, it was very humiliating and bothersome, so I severely dislike media still treating that condition as if it is merely a humorous quirk, because it most certainly is not. Thankfully, society has greatly improved in its understanding of Tourette's syndrome in recent years, but I believe that there is still further progress to be made.

James B. Jones' educational background explored

James B. Jones in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite these early hurdles, James excelled academically. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned his Master of Science in Computer Science from Fitchburg State University (2020–2022). He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Framingham State University (2007–2009), where he graduated with a 3.1 GPA.

Before that, the reality star completed an Associate of Arts in English Language and Literature at Dean College (2005–2007), achieving the highest honours with a 3.85 GPA. In addition to his degrees, Jones obtained a CompTIA A+ Certification in Information Technology from the American Career Institute in Framingham (2011).

What does James B. Jones do for a living?

James B. Jones is an IT specialist and a prominent cast member of the Netflix documentary-reality show Love on the Spectrum U.S. He first appeared in Season 1 (2022) and has since become a fan favourite, returning for multiple seasons, including the most recent fourth season.

James B. Jones in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The reality star currently works for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an on-site support specialist, a role he began in April 2020. He has also worked as an on-site support specialist at Sanofi Genzyme since December 2017, managing hardware installations and resolving technical support tickets.

Before joining Sanofi Genzyme, James briefly worked as a configuration specialist at The Hanover Insurance Group in late 2017, focusing on system testing and quality assurance. Earlier in his career, he worked as a PC Technician at National Grid from February to June 2017 and held a technical support role at Sanofi Genzyme from July 2015 to March 2016.

In addition, James has ventured into entrepreneurship. He has an official merchandise line, which is available through his official partnership with Merch Disrupt. James B. Jones’ merch line features apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts featuring designs like UGHHH, Anime Knight, Sir James Anime, and Hard Day’s Night.

Is James B. Jones in a relationship now?

James B. Jones and Shelly Wolfe at Rascal's in Worcester, MA. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James is in a relationship with Shelley Wolfe, a senior advertising manager and one of the stars of Love on the Spectrum. Shelley, who is originally from Southampton, England, reached out to James online after seeing him on previous seasons of the show. Their first in-person meeting was at a video game arcade.

On 18 April 2025, during an interview with People, James disclosed how he met Shelley, stating:

She reached out to me online because she actually had seen me. She'd watched the show before, so I'm very glad that she did it. She reached out to me and we'd been communicating.

James introduced Shelley during Love on the Spectrum Season 3 at his 37th birthday bonfire. It was there that they shared their first kiss and officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. As of 2026, the couple is still together and recently celebrated their second anniversary on 20 April 2026.

James B. Jones and Shelley Wolf at Hammond Castle Museum. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the same interview with People, James shared an update on his relationship with Shelley and how much it had grown since filming ended. He said:

I have finally found who I think is the one. She's so wonderful, so amazing. I can't say enough just how great she is, and I'm absolutely certain that this time around its true love, that I found the one. As the old saying goes third time's the charm.

The reality star added:

She has such a wonderful personality. She and I have so much in common. We complement each other. She and I inspire each other to be better. I believe that we bring out the best in each other.

James B. Jones and Shelley Wolf in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Both James and Shelley are autistic, which they say strengthens their bond. After house-hunting together in Season 4, they recently moved into their home in the Boston area. James has described the move as a major step toward independence, as both had previously lived with their parents to save money.

Speaking of their new Boston-area home, James told Netflix's Tudum:

We have been living in our house for three months now. We’ve already done so much work on it, making it an extension of ourselves, so it feels like a home to us,

FAQs

Who is James B. Jones? James B. Jones is an American reality TV personality and IT professional known for appearing on Love on the Spectrum. What is James' full name from Love on the Spectrum? His full name is James Bernard Jones. Where is James B. Jones from? James was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. What is James B. Jones’ age? The reality star is 38 years old as of 2026. He was born on 19 July 1987. Who are James B. Jones’ parents? His parents are June and Lawrence Jones. Does James B. Jones have siblings? James has an older brother named William. What is James Jones' background? He is a highly educated professional with a Master’s degree in Computer Science and identifies as neurodivergent, living with both autism and Tourette’s syndrome. Did James from Love on the Spectrum find a girlfriend? James is currently in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Shelley Wolfe. Are James and Shelley still together? James and Shelley are still together and recently celebrated their second anniversary after moving into a new home together. Does James Love on the Spectrum have a job? James currently works professionally as an on-site IT support specialist.

James B. Jones is a breakout star from the Netflix docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S., known for his dry wit, authentic personality, and signature long hair. A Massachusetts native with a Master’s in Computer Science, James works in IT and has become a powerful advocate for neurodiversity, openly sharing his experiences with both Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng