My parents actually were very strict, in a good way though. I was never allowed to go to the mall alone or with friends. But as you can see that is where I got my love of comedy, from my funny dad.

Amanda Bynes’ parents, Rick and Lynn, played an essential role in shaping both her career and personality. However, the family's heartbreaking feud would lead to legal troubles and a conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes (C) poses with her parents, Rick Bynes (L) and Lynn Organ Bynes (R) were pictured during the American Film Market-Media 8 Breakfast. Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rick Bynes worked as a dentist and had a passion for comedy, which influenced Amanda's career path.

and had a passion for comedy, which influenced Amanda's career path. Lynn supported Amanda’s talent early, especially after seeing her perform in local theatre.

Amanda started acting at the age of 7 , appearing in commercials and comedy clubs.

, appearing in commercials and comedy clubs. Amanda accused her father of abuse in 2013, but later recanted the claims.

Lynn Organ, Byne's mother, was granted conservatorship in 2013 , which lasted until 2022.

, which lasted until 2022. Amanda has two siblings, Jillian and Tommy Bynes.

Profile summary

Full name Amanda Laura Bynes Nickname Chicky Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 1986 Age 39 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Body measurements in inches and feet 34-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-94 Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Father Rick Bynes Mother Lynn Organ Bynes Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High school Thousand Oaks High School College California Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Profession Actress, fashion designer Net worth $6 million Social media X (Twitter)

Amanda Bynes’ parents: Key figures in her journey

Amanda Bynes’ parents, Lynn and Rick, tied the knot in 1967. After Amanda was born in 1986, they raised their children in Ventura County, California. In a 2007 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Amanda described her parents as strict but credited them for her success.

Amanda Bynes (R) walks with her parents, Rick Bynes (C) and Lynn Organ Bynes (L). Photo: @CriticaPanama

Source: Facebook

Rick’s love for comedy sparked Amanda’s interest in performance, while Lynn nurtured her confidence and talent from an early age. Here is a detailed overview of Amanda Bynes’ parents and their relationship, then and now.

Rick Bynes

Rick Bynes worked as a dentist in Thousand Oaks, California. Outside dentistry. His love and interest in comedy showed through his performances from time to time.

His comic nature inspired Amanda's early interest in entertainment and comedy, especially. She began performing stand-up comedy, often using material about growing up and family life. Rick helped her write jokes.

When Amanda was 10, Rick enrolled her at the Laugh Factory comedy camp, giving her a platform that led to professional success. Eventually, a performance at a kids' comedy camp hosted at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles led to her discovery by Nickelodeon. This eventually led to her recruitment into the cast of All That.

Rick prioritised family and was hesitant to let Amanda leave home, even when her career demanded travel. He turned down an offer when Amanda was required to work in Florida for five months annually, in a move to keep her grounded near family.

Rick Bynes (L) tells a joke on Jay Leno's The Tonight Show on 17 September 2007. Bynes' wife, Lynn Organ (R), laughs on. Photo: Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

In a 1999 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he said:

The reason everybody likes Amanda is who she is. The minute you take her away from here, from her brother and her sister and her house, well, you might not have Amanda any more.

Lynn Organ Bynes

While Rick encouraged all three children to explore acting, Lynn recognised Amanda's natural entertaining ability. By the age of seven, Amanda had appeared in commercials and participated in local theatre productions.

What happened with Amanda Bynes and her parents?

In 2013, the fashion designer was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold. Her mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship following a public outburst by Amanda on X (Twitter).

In the explosive tweets, she accused her father, Rick, of abuse. She later recanted those statements and tweeted that he never harmed her. In 2018, Entertainment Tonight obtained court records showing that the conservatorship was extended for another two years.

Amanda's parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes seen walking out of a California court where they maintained guardianship of their daughter. Photo: @amandabynesbra

Source: Twitter

The long road to ending Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship

In February 2022, Amanda requested an end to the conservatorship after nearly nine years. She had regained control of her finances in 2017, but this petition sought full control over her personal and medical decisions.

By March 2022, the judge made a tentative ruling to end the conservatorship. Amanda expressed gratitude in a statement shared with People.

Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

After nearly five years of sobriety, Bynes is quickly regaining control over her health and life. She has appeared on TV shows such as Good Morning America, Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight.

Insights into Amanda Bynes’ siblings

Amanda Bynes has two older siblings, Jillian and Tommy. Have a look at the details of their lives.

Former actress Amanda Bynes (R) and her elder sister Jillian attended the premiere of Sydney White at the Mann Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

1. Jillian Bynes

Jillian Bynes, born in 1983, briefly appeared on The Amanda Show in 1999. She pursued a teaching career and worked as a substitute teacher in 2006. Later, she became a full-time kindergarten teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Jillian married Brandon O'Keefe on 26 July 2008.

2. Tommy Bynes

Tommy Bynes, born on 5 December 1973, initially explored acting but later became a chiropractor. He leads a private life with a limited public presence.

In October 2014, Amanda made serious allegations against their father. Both siblings defended their parents through a statement given by attorney Tamar Arminak to TMZ:

We are disturbed beyond words that Amanda would come up with such a fabrication as a way to avoid getting much-needed help or treatment. We are pained by [Amanda's] behaviour, but we give our full unconditional love and support to our wonderful parents.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Bynes? Amanda Bynes is a former American actress and comedian. Who is Amanda Bynes' brother? Her brother is Tommy Bynes, a chiropractor. Who is Amanda Bynes' sister? Her sister is Jillian Bynes, a former actress and current kindergarten teacher. What happened with Amanda Bynes and her parents? Amanda accused her father of abuse in 2013, but later recanted. When did Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship end? Her conservatorship ended in March 2022. How old is Amanda Bynes? The former actress is 39 years old as of 2025. What does Jillian Bynes do? She is a kindergarten teacher and an actress.

Amanda Bynes’ parents stood by her through the highs and lows of stardom. Rick’s humour and Lynn’s support helped shape Amanda’s early career and character. Despite moments of public conflict, the bond within their family has remained strong.

