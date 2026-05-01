Banky W disclosed that after his initial romantic advances were rejected, he gave up and settled for friendship

The singer claimed he stopped pursuing the actress and vowed never to mention marriage again until Adesua herself called him

Social media users have tagged the revelation as disrespectful to Adesua’s image, arguing that such private details should have been kept secret

Popular Nigerian singer and actor Banky W is facing criticism online after opening up about how his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, made the first move in their relationship.

The revelation, which was shared during an episode of The Teju Babyface Show, has divided opinions, with many Nigerians questioning why such a personal detail was made public.

During the interview, Banky W disclosed that after a period of friendship, Adesua was the one who eventually told him she was his wife.

Banky W says that after his initial romantic advances were rejected, he gave up and settled for friendship. Photos: Banky W/Adesua Etomi.

Source: Instagram

He explained that there was a time he was convinced Adesua was the one for him, but she didn’t initially feel the same way.

After several unsuccessful attempts to win her over, the singer said he reached a breaking point.

“I was like, I’m not talking to her again,” he recalled

At the time, he began to question his past relationships, admitting that he wondered if heartbreak was now his own lesson to learn.

Rather than completely walking away, Banky W said he chose a different path—friendship.

He described Adesua as “one of the best friendships” he had ever experienced, noting that maintaining that bond brought them closer than ever.

Still, he held on to his belief that they were meant to be together. Turning to his faith, he said he made a quiet but firm decision.

“I went to God and said, ‘If you want us together, go and tell her,’” he shared.

From that point, he resolved not to bring up the subject again unless she came to the same conclusion on her own.

The turning point, according to the singer, came during a simple phone conversation. Out of the blue, Adesua reportedly said, “Banky, you know you’re my husband, right?”

Watch the interview here:

Nigerians weigh in on Banky W's interview

Following the interview, many Nigerians have shared mixed opinions online:

@queenbeth____ stated:

"Please if name fess toast you, abeg hide my secret for life... I be alpha female o dakun anywaysss this isn't your sign to shoot your shot oooo, you go cry wetin no good"

@Deethevan noted:

"Again, this should not be for public consumption."

@OfficialMK____ noted:

"Before you marry a woman, make sure she's also making effort to marry you, make sure she sees you as a husband, pay attention to what she says to you."

Banky W says he stopped pursuing the actress and vowed never to mention marriage again until Adesua herself called him. Photos: Banky W.

Source: Instagram

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng