MTN Foundation opens applications for its 2026 Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian students

Eligible students can receive up to ₦300,000 annually for educational support

Scholarship promotes inclusion, supporting various categories, including visually impaired students and top UTME candidates

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The MTN Foundation has officially opened applications for its 2026 Scholarship Scheme, offering qualified Nigerian students up to ₦300,000 annually until graduation.

The scholarship programme, one of the foundation’s flagship education support initiatives, is designed to reward academic excellence and ease the financial burden faced by students in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Young Nigerians to get N300,000 annually as MTN Foundation opens 2026 scholarship applications. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Since its launch, the scheme has supported thousands of undergraduates, helping many complete their studies without the heavy pressure of tuition and other academic expenses.

Who can apply?

According to a report by MSME Africa, the MTN Scholarship Scheme is open to undergraduate students studying in Nigerian public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Eligible applicants are mainly students in 200 and 300 levels, depending on the scholarship category.

The initiative also provides a dedicated category for visually impaired students studying any course in public tertiary institutions, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to educational opportunities.

In addition, the top 10 highest-scoring candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), automatically qualify for the Top 10 UTME Scholarship category.

Scholarship categories and benefits

Successful applicants under the main scholarship category will receive ₦300,000 annually until graduation, provided they maintain the required academic performance.

Visually impaired students selected under the Blind Students Scholarship category will receive ₦200,000 annually throughout their academic programme.

The Top 10 UTME Scholarship also offers automatic awards to the highest-performing JAMB candidates as recognition of outstanding academic achievement.

This long-term financial support helps students focus more on learning and personal development rather than worrying about school fees, textbooks, and other study-related costs.

Why the scholarship matters

With rising education costs and increasing financial challenges facing Nigerian families, many brilliant students struggle to remain in school.

The MTN Foundation Scholarship helps bridge that gap by rewarding excellence and supporting students with consistent funding throughout their academic journey.

Top-performing UTME candidates to get N300,000 from MTN Foundation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Beyond financial aid, the programme encourages merit, promotes inclusion, and gives students the confidence to pursue their academic goals without unnecessary setbacks.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official MTN Scholarship portal here: https://www.mtn.ng/scholarships/

Federal govt opens 2026 PTDF scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the scholarship scheme is for engineering and related disciplines in Nigerian universities.

The programme opened its portal on Monday, April 20, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the scholarship administered by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund targets undergraduate and postgraduate students in oil and gas–related fields. As reported by The Punch, interested candidates are advised to complete their applications within the six-week window or forfeit the offer entirely.

Source: Legit.ng