PDP leaders, including Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed, alongside the BoT and factional NWC, have met in Abuja after the Supreme Court ruling on the party's crisis

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, April 30, nullified the PDP convention that produced the Bala and Makinde-backed national working committee

The meeting of the PDP leaders came after the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees announced the takeover of the party's leadership until the constitution of a caretaker committee

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, alongside members of the party's Board of Trustees and the factional National Working Committee, have held a closed-door meeting in Abuja following the Supreme Court ruling on the PDP's leadership crisis.

The PDP leaders were said to have met at the Bauchi House in Asokoro, Abuja, shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, April 30.

PDP leaders meet after the Supreme Court judgment Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Earlier, the Supreme Court nullified the convention that produced the national working committee that was backed by Makinde and Bala, granting victory to the faction backed by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to The Punch, the high-level meeting was attended by the BoT members, the national assembly caucus, the national executive committee, the national caucus, state chairmen and members of the ex officio.

Earlier, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, announced that the BoT would take over the affairs of the party until the constitution of a substantive caretaker committee.

Nigerians react as PDP Bot claims new leadership

However, Wabara's claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Taiwo Adeniyi decried the PDP crisis:

"At this rate, PDP should just register as a Netflix series. From Ibadan to Abuja, and now back to the BoT. I pity the PDP Secretariat staff. They’ve had more 'new bosses' in 6 months than a corporate intern."

Mardorti faulted the PDP BoT for the announcement:

"Until the CTC is out sha, because if this is not the Supreme Court judgement, then these people should be jailed for disobeying the constitution! The Supreme Court is the apex body, and nobody dares disobey it!"

Nigerians react as PDP BoT claims leadership after Supreme Court judgment Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Dare said the BoT leaders are trying to create another chaos in the PDP:

"This set of politicians in the PDP right now just loves to create chaos. This is another crisis they are creating now in the form of intervention. These people self!"

BigDeals criticised the move by the PDP board of trustees:

"So the BOT that is preaching reconciliation is now praising Bala and Makinde but giving Wike a middle finger? Either this statement is false, or it reeks of maximum stupidity."

Goodnews Abua knocked the BoT:

"They know the truth, but want to create drama, the person they are dealing with loves drama so much. Let them be ready to dance to the drum of whatever they're playing."

You can read the full statement of the BoT on X here:

Analyst speaks on PDP, ADC alliance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been described as the major beneficiary of its alliance with the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC), considering the fact that it is likely to be kicked out by the Supreme Court.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the assertion while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, adding that the alliance between the two opposition parties was not in the interest of Nigerians but to benefit each other.

Source: Legit.ng