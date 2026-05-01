Senator Aishatu Binani joins the Nigeria Democratic Congress after leaving APC and ADC

Binani cites NDC’s commitment to structured governance as a key reason for her decision

Her political base played a significant role in facilitating the transition to the NDC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Former Adamawa State governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, has formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Binani dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the NDC nine months after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Adamawa Central senator attributed her decision to the NDC’s commitment to structured governance and the influence of her political base.

As reported by The Punch, she stated this shortly after receiving her NDC membership card on Friday, May 1, 2026.

“I believe many Nigerians are asking why I decided to join the NDC. The answer is quite simple. After carefully studying the party’s constitution, I saw a strong commitment to structured, policy-driven governance.”

Binani disclosed that the initiative to join the NDC came from her political base, which had already made significant inroads into the party before she formally joined.

“However, my foremost priority has always been the interest of my supporters. About nine months ago, we collectively made the decision to join our former party. But over time, for reasons best known to them, my supporters felt it was necessary to move on. They took the initiative and urged me to join the NDC.”

The NDC reacted to Binani's defection to the party with a congratulatory message via its X handle @NDCNigNews

"Welcome, ma. Sen Aisha Binani. Adamawa is in the bag, is NDC on full throttle."

Federal lawmaker Leke Abejide dumps ADC

Recall that Hon. Leke Abejide announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The member of the House of Representatives cited internal crisis and structure hijack as reasons for his departure from the ADC.

According to the federal lawmaker, political actors undermined the opposition party he helped establish.

What Supreme Court ruling means for ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court ruling temporarily bolsters Senator David Mark's leadership of the ADC party.

The ADC faced a looming Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline, complicating its membership registration process.

The ongoing leadership disputes between Mark's faction and Nafir Bala Gombe's faction threaten ADC's legitimacy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng