Jimmy Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He has been the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show, since 2003. Jimmy Kimmel’s parents and siblings have played a vital role in his life, offering support and influence that helped shape his path in the entertainment industry.

Jimmy Kimmel at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas (L). Jimmy and his parents Joan and Jim in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Tibrina Hobson, Mindy Small (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jimmy Kimmel’s parents are James John Kimmel and Joan .

. The television host has two younger siblings: Jonathan and Jill .

. His brother Jonathan has worked as a writer, director, and producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Full name James Christian Kimmel Gender Male Date of birth 13 November 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 182 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father James John Kimmel Mother Joan Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Molly McNearney Children 4 School Ed W. Clark High School University Arizona State University (BA), University of Nevada, Las Vegas Profession Television host, comedian, writer, and producer Instagram @jimmykimmel X (Twitter) @jimmykimmel Facebook YouTube @JimmyKimmelLive TikTok @jimmykimmellive

A closer look at Jimmy Kimmel's parents and siblings

The American television host was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and grew up in the neighbourhood of Mill Basin. His family relocated to Las Vegas when Jimmy was nine. Jimmy is the eldest of the three children of Joan and James John Kimmel. Find out more details about Jimmy's siblings and parents below:

Jimmy Kimmel's parents

Jimmy Kimmel's parents played an important role in his early life and have been supportive of his journey to becoming a TV star.

Jimmy Kimmel with his parents at the ceremony honouring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on 25 January 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

James John Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's father was born on 28 October 1945 in New York City. He worked as an executive at American Express and later at IBM. Known for his hard work and steady support, James played an important role in shaping Jimmy’s values and work ethic.

In 2020, the American producer shared a heartfelt message to celebrate his father's 75th birthday. Via Instagram, he wrote:

Happy 75th birthday to my Dad, a lifelong #dodgers fan, a grandfather beyond compare and the best father a kid could ask for. I wish you another 75 years of bagels, egg creams and willing finger-pullers

Joan Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's mother, Joan, is of Italian descent, with her family hailing from Ischia, Naples. Her grandparents migrated to the United States following the 1883 earthquake. Joan is reportedly a homemaker.

Jim and Joan Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel's parents, are seated together in a studio setting during their appearance on ABC. Photo: @wmar2news on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joan was born on 19 March. Her exact year of birth remains undisclosed. Like her husband, Joan has been a significant influence in Jimmy's life, nurturing his artistic talents and supporting his entertainment career.

Who are Jimmy Kimmel's siblings?

The American comedian has two younger siblings: Jonathan and Jill. Both have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. On 10 April 2023, Jimmy took to Instagram to celebrate National Siblings Day with a lighthearted message about his siblings. He wrote:

Happy National Siblings Day to my sister Jill and this giant baby named Jon

Jill Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and sister Jill posing for a picture indoors. Photo: @itsmejillkimmel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jill was born on 14 November 1970 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. She is the second-youngest sibling and only sister of Jimmy Kimmel. Jill is a producer and actress known for work in Sunday Night Circus (2013), TMI Hollywood (2012) and Crank Yankers (2002).

Jill is also a stand-up comedian known for her relatable humour. She has performed on stages of various biggest comedy clubs, including Bonkerz comedy club, Stand Up Live, the Improv comedy club, The Comedy Store and other respected venues around the country.

She has worked alongside other notable comedians such as Jimmy Fallon, Norm Macdonald, Jeffrey Ross and DL Hughley. Jill has also appeared on ABC’s The Jimmy Kimmel Live show and Laughs on FOX. She hosts her comedy show at Dos Gringos, a sports bar in Tempe, AZ, every Tuesday night.

The comedian married Carson Bryan on 26 October 1996 and divorced in April 2016, after twenty years of marriage. Together, they have two children.

Jonathan Kimmel

Jonathan Kimmel at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Prank" at The Montalban on 13 March 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel's brother, Jonathan, was born on 4 November 1976 in Brooklyn, New York, United States and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and then Tempe, Arizona, just like Jimmy. He is a director, writer, and producer.

Jonathan has worked as a director on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and served as the executive producer, director, and showrunner for the reboot of Crank Yankers on Comedy Central. ​Jonathan is also an executive producer and co-showrunner of the Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap for ABC. His writing credits include six seasons of South Park, That's My Bush! and The Bonnie Hunt Show.

Jonathan has been married to Carly Hirsch since 12 August 2006. Together, they have two children: a son, Wesley, born in 2009, who is a rising actor and a daughter, Beatrix, born in 2012.

FAQs

Who is Jimmy Kimmel? He is a prominent American TV host, comedian, writer, and producer best known as the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show that premiered on ABC in 2003. Where is Jimmy Kimmel from? The American TV host was born in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States. What is Jimmy Kimmel's age? The comedian is 57 years old as of 2025. He was born on 13 November 1967. What did Jimmy Kimmel's parents do for a living? While they were growing up, his father worked for IBM and his mother was a homemaker. Does Jimmy Kimmel have any brothers? The TV producer has a younger brother called Jonathan. Does Jimmy Kimmel have a sister? He has a younger sister called Jill. Is Jimmy Kimmel of Italian heritage? Jimmy is of Italian heritage through his mother, Joan. How is Aunt Chippy related to Jimmy Kimmel? ​Concetta Potenza, best known as Aunt Chippy, is Jimmy's paternal aunt.

The story of Jimmy Kimmel’s parents, Joan and James John Kimmel and siblings Jill and Jonathan, offers a glimpse into the early support and strong family ties that helped shape his career. Their influence played a key role in his journey to becoming a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

