A closer look at Jimmy Kimmel's parents and siblings
The American television host was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and grew up in the neighbourhood of Mill Basin. His family relocated to Las Vegas when Jimmy was nine. Jimmy is the eldest of the three children of Joan and James John Kimmel. Find out more details about Jimmy's siblings and parents below:
Jimmy Kimmel's parents
Jimmy Kimmel's parents played an important role in his early life and have been supportive of his journey to becoming a TV star.
James John Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's father was born on 28 October 1945 in New York City. He worked as an executive at American Express and later at IBM. Known for his hard work and steady support, James played an important role in shaping Jimmy’s values and work ethic.
In 2020, the American producer shared a heartfelt message to celebrate his father's 75th birthday. Via Instagram, he wrote:
Happy 75th birthday to my Dad, a lifelong #dodgers fan, a grandfather beyond compare and the best father a kid could ask for. I wish you another 75 years of bagels, egg creams and willing finger-pullers
Joan Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's mother, Joan, is of Italian descent, with her family hailing from Ischia, Naples. Her grandparents migrated to the United States following the 1883 earthquake. Joan is reportedly a homemaker.
Joan was born on 19 March. Her exact year of birth remains undisclosed. Like her husband, Joan has been a significant influence in Jimmy's life, nurturing his artistic talents and supporting his entertainment career.
Who are Jimmy Kimmel's siblings?
The American comedian has two younger siblings: Jonathan and Jill. Both have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. On 10 April 2023, Jimmy took to Instagram to celebrate National Siblings Day with a lighthearted message about his siblings. He wrote:
Happy National Siblings Day to my sister Jill and this giant baby named Jon
Jill Kimmel
Jill was born on 14 November 1970 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. She is the second-youngest sibling and only sister of Jimmy Kimmel. Jill is a producer and actress known for work in Sunday Night Circus (2013), TMI Hollywood (2012) and Crank Yankers (2002).
Jill is also a stand-up comedian known for her relatable humour. She has performed on stages of various biggest comedy clubs, including Bonkerz comedy club, Stand Up Live, the Improv comedy club, The Comedy Store and other respected venues around the country.
She has worked alongside other notable comedians such as Jimmy Fallon, Norm Macdonald, Jeffrey Ross and DL Hughley. Jill has also appeared on ABC’s The Jimmy Kimmel Live show and Laughs on FOX. She hosts her comedy show at Dos Gringos, a sports bar in Tempe, AZ, every Tuesday night.
The comedian married Carson Bryan on 26 October 1996 and divorced in April 2016, after twenty years of marriage. Together, they have two children.
Jonathan Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's brother, Jonathan, was born on 4 November 1976 in Brooklyn, New York, United States and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and then Tempe, Arizona, just like Jimmy. He is a director, writer, and producer.
Jonathan has worked as a director on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and served as the executive producer, director, and showrunner for the reboot of Crank Yankers on Comedy Central. Jonathan is also an executive producer and co-showrunner of the Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap for ABC. His writing credits include six seasons of South Park, That's My Bush! and The Bonnie Hunt Show.
Jonathan has been married to Carly Hirsch since 12 August 2006. Together, they have two children: a son, Wesley, born in 2009, who is a rising actor and a daughter, Beatrix, born in 2012.
The story of Jimmy Kimmel’s parents, Joan and James John Kimmel and siblings Jill and Jonathan, offers a glimpse into the early support and strong family ties that helped shape his career. Their influence played a key role in his journey to becoming a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.
