List of universities offering Nutrition and Dietetics in Nigeria

Nutritionists and dietitians are usually tasked with breaking down scientific knowledge about food concerning modern-day issues touching on health and disease. These professionals then translate the knowledge into practical information designed to help people change eating habits and improve their health. There are numerous Universities offering Nutrition and Dietetics in Nigeria. These include public and private institutions.

College students in school. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Nutrition and dietetics courses give graduates wide-ranging options when it comes to the practical application of their knowledge. Some of the most common include applied medical science, food science, and research in the field of nutrition management.

Universities offering nutrition and dietetics in Nigeria

Where can I study Nutrition in Nigeria? Here is a look at the institutions offering this course in Nigeria.

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

Nasarawa State University is a tertiary institution located in Keffi, Nigeria. The institution was created to encourage higher education in Keffi and its neighbouring areas. The institution offers a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bells University of Technology, Otta (BUT)

A university student. Photo: pexels.com, @Roxanne Minnish

Source: UGC

The Bells University of Technology, commonly known as Bellstech, was the first private institution of technology established in Nigeria. Founded back in 2004, the institution began admitting students in 2005. Today, one can pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics at Bellstech.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is one of the tertiary institutions owned and operated by the Federal government of Nigeria. The institution offers a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics.

Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU)

The Imo State University in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, was established in 1981 through a law of the State House of Assembly. The university admitted the first students in 1981. ISU offers a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

The University of Nigeria, commonly referred to as UNN, is a federal university located in Nsukka, Enugu. I was founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe and was formally opened on 7 October 1960. The institution has three campuses. The institution offers a national diploma in nutrition and dietetics as well as a bachelor's degree in the same.

Wesley University of Science and Technology (WUSTO)

Wesley University was formerly known as the Wesley University of Science and Technology. It was founded by the Methodist Church in Nigeria and granted an official operating license by the National Universities Commission in 2007. The institution offers a BSc. Nutrition and Dietetics course.

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology is a tertiary institution located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nigeria. The institution currently has a student population of over 30,000. One of the courses in the human sciences department is the Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics.

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo (BU)

BU is a private Christian co-educational Nigerian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. The institution offers a BSc in nutrition and dietetics degree.

Osun State University

University students holding books. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

OSU is a multi-campus university established by Osun State Government under the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Those looking to study nutrition and dietetics in Osun State University can pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics.

Lead City University, Ibadan (LCU)

Lead City University is a private institution of higher learning in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. The institution offers a BSc in human nutrition & dietetics under the faculty of public health.

Entry requirements

Like numerous other courses, there are various qualifications one can use to get enrolled in a nutrition and dietetics course. Here is a quick look.

Direct entry requirements

The direct entry option is open to applicants with A-level qualifications as well as those who sat NCE assessments. Here are the direct entry requirements for the nutrition and dietetics course.

Two A-Level passes in biology, chemistry, and either physics or agricultural science.

NCE credit/merit and ND credit in addition to five credits in SSC or its equivalents.

O-Level requirements

Applicants with O-Level qualifications are required to have five SSC credit passes. The subject combination for nutrition and dietetics includes chemistry, biology, mathematics, physics, English and either agricultural science or biology.

UTME subject combination requirements

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a computer-based standardized examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria. Applicants with UTME qualifications looking to enrol in a nutrition and dietetics course must have credits in the following subjects.

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agriculture

Mathematics / Physics

How long does it take to study nutrition and dietetics in Nigeria?

How many years does a course in nutrition and dietetics take? Typically, a degree course will take four years, while a diploma takes two years.

Which Faculty is Nutrition and Dietetics in Nigeria?

College students studying. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

Nutrition and dietetics are under which faculty. This varies from one institution to another. Typically, the course can be found under the public health, human sciences, or nutrition science faculties.

Which university is the best to study Nutrition and Dietetics in Nigeria?

The best university to study nutrition and dietetics depends on numerous factors such as proximity, tuition fees, reputation, and structure. This means different people will have different institutions they deem the best. Still, some of the best include the Nasarawa State University and the Imo State.

How much is a dietitian in Nigeria paid?

A person working as a dietitian in Nigeria typically earns around N646,000 per month. Salaries typically range from N297,000 on the lower side to About N1,030,000 on the higher side.

There are numerous universities offering nutrition and dietetics in Nigeria. These institutions offer diploma and degree courses in nutrition. The available institutions are spread across various Nigerian states and cities.

READ ALSO: Largest university in Nigeria in 2022: Top 5 list to check out

Legit.ng recently published an article about the largest universities in Nigeria. The country is renowned for its vibrant economy and numerous educational institutions. These universities vary greatly in size, student population, and courses offered.

Which are the largest higher education institutions in Nigeria, how big are they, and what are they best known for?

Source: Legit.ng