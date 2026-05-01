Political commentator Japheth Omojuwa has predicted a three-way race for the 2027 presidential elections

The emerging Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso 'alliance' is reportedly exploring new party options amid ADC leadership uncertainty

Media entrepreneur Jaafar Jaafar advised Senator Kwankwaso and Obidient Movement Worldwide leader Obi to remain united in the ADC opposition coalition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has claimed that Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, "will move" with Peter Obi, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, to another party.

In a post on Friday, May 1, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Omojuwa asserted that the 2027 presidential election will be a "three-horse race."

JJ Omojuwa claims Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi may move together to another political party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to the post on X, Omojuwa said:

“Kwankwaso will move with Obi to another party. Atiku and his guys will hold their own side. It’s a three-horse race again. Fun times.”

Obi-Kwankwaso bloc reportedly weigh party move

Legit.ng reports that fresh political realignments may be underway within Nigeria’s opposition space ahead of the 2027 elections, as loyalists of former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly intensify pressure for a strategic shift from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid lingering uncertainties.

It was gathered that the emerging Obi–Kwankwaso alliance, popularly branded the “OK Movement,” is exploring alternative political platforms in a bid to secure a more stable vehicle for a possible joint presidential ticket.

These renewed calculations come on the heels of a recent Supreme Court ruling on the leadership tussle within the ADC. While the apex court reportedly recognised the David Mark faction, it also directed parties to return to the Federal High Court for the continuation of substantive proceedings, an outcome political observers describe as inconclusive.

Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso bloc reportedly considers a possible move to either the PRP or NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Sources within the opposition said the judgment has heightened concerns over the legal certainty and organisational stability of the ADC as a viable platform for 2027.

A source familiar with the discussions stated:

“There is apprehension that unresolved litigation could affect candidate nomination timelines and party legitimacy."

The anxiety is further compounded by perceptions among some stakeholders that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, may wield significant influence within the ADC, potentially shaping its ticket dynamics ahead of the next election cycle.

Key figures within the Obi–Kwankwaso bloc are said to be weighing multiple options, including the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a platform being promoted by former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson.

Another source said:

“The goal is to build a united front early enough, rather than be entangled in protracted legal or structural crises close to the elections."

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, may be considering a move to the NDC. According to sources, Kwankwaso is expected to convene a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, a development widely interpreted as a decisive step toward formalising his next political direction.

Jaafar sends warning message to Kwankwaso, Obi

Reacting to the speculation, media entrepreneur Jaafar Jaafar said a move by Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to the NDC may not be a wise gamble.

He advised the two opposition leaders to “stay in ADC to fight together.”

Jaafar wrote on his verified Facebook page:

"The biggest political foul Obi and Kwankwaso will make is to part ways with the ADC coalition. No matter how charismatic a leader is, people do not follow him to a grave. As long as ADC is alive, NDC will not fly.

"If APC can plant Nafiu in the biggest opposition coalition ADC, why do you think they cannot create another Nafiu in NDC or PRP to destabilise them. The problem bedevilling ADC is not Nafiu, but the corrupt judiciary and biased electoral umpire. As long as no opposition party has control over the judiciary and INEC, these challenges will persist."

He added:

"My advice is: stay in ADC to fight together. A boat cannot go forward if everyone is rowing in his own way."

Read more on ADC coalition:

Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.

Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng