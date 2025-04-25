Tisha Campbell's kids, Xen and Ezekiel, reflect the strength, resilience, and love that define the incredible and devoted mom she is. Her motherhood journey has been full of both happy and challenging moments, especially as she raises her son, Xen, who is autistic.

Xen Martin, Tisha Campbell, and Ezekiel Martin attend the "Martin: The Reunion" Private Screening and Experience. Photo: Arnold Turner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Actor Duane Martin is the father of Campbell's two sons.

of Campbell's two sons. Xen Martin was born in 2001 , and Ezekiel was born in 2009 .

, and Ezekiel was . Tisha's first son, Xen, was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old .

. In 2011, Campbell co-founded Colored My Mind, a non-profit which creates autism awareness in communities of colour.

Profile summary

Full name Tisha Michelle Campbell Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1968 Age 56 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Clifton Campbell Mother Mona Campbell Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Duane Martin Children 2 High School Newark Arts High School College Washington Academy of Music in East Orange Profession Actress, singer Instagram @tishacampbellmartin

All about Tisha Campbell's kids

Tisha Campbell has two children. She married actor Duane Martin in 1996, but the couple divorced in 2020. Below is what is known about Tisha Campbell's kids.

Xen Martin

Xen Martin was born on 8 August 2001. He is 23 years old as of April 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Xen's maternal grandparents are Mona and Clifton Campbell. He was raised alongside his younger brother, Ezekiel Martin.

The celebrity's child was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old. He began his speech therapy at LA Speech Language Therapy when he was 17 months old. His mother has been vocal concerning his autistic journey.

Xen's uncle, Stan Campbell, a former police officer, co-founded IDD Safe inspired by Xen's diagnosis. It is a training organisation dedicated to teaching individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities how to interact with law enforcement safely.

Stan teaches a program called Spectrum Shield. Xen shared his journey with Spectrum Shield. Here is part of what he said:

When I went through Spectrum Shield, I really felt accomplished because I was the first person to go through the training. And it was really exciting to know that I had a voice. Coming from someone with autism you guys have a voice, you guys gotta understand, its important for you to feel heard and listened to. Learning how to deal with the police is the best way to learn how to get home safe.

Xen graduated from high school in 2020. His parents were happy for this achievement. Xen's dad posted a congratulatory message to him on his Instagram account.

CONGRATULATIONS XEN MARTIN ON GRADUATING FROM HIGH SCHOOL AND MOVING ON TO COLLEGE.... It seems like yesterday when you were 18 months old and the professionals told your mom and I that we should prepare for you not to talk, for you to not be able to tie your own shoes and that you will probably never say I Love You.

He continued;

Clearly the one thing they didn’t factor in that equation was who your mom and dad were and what we were made of and what we have overcome. We didn’t blink. We got right to work. With tremendous Love, tremendous will and a tremendous belief in God and the Universe you can make the T silent in CAN’T. This win is to be shared with our VILLAGE.

Xen's mom was also happy about the milestone. She posted a photo with him, with a caption:

I’m the proudest mommy!!!!! Congrats baby

Despite being autistic, Xen is independent. After completing high school, he joined his dream college, Moorpark College, where he studied zoology. He is pursuing his doctorate in zoology and aspiring to be a zoology professor.

Ezekiel Czar Marti

Tisha Campbell with Ezekiel Martin and Xen Martin attend Bounce TV's "Act Your Age" Los Angeles Series Premiere at The London West Hollywood. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Ezekiel, nicknamed Zeke, is the second child of actress Tisha Campbell and actor Duane Martin. Zeke was born on 8 September 2009 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 15 years old as of April 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. The American celebrity child was raised alongside his older brother, Xen Martin.

Tisha Campbell's motherhood journey

Aside from her thriving career, Tisha's journey to motherhood is a testament to unconditional love, bold advocacy, and unshakeable resilience. She has been vocal about her motherhood journey, especially with her first son, Xen, who is autistic.

In 2013, the actress, with her ex-husband, Duane Martin, shared with CNikku their journey in raising an autistic child. She disclosed that she noticed her child was different on the first day they went home from the hospital, as the baby couldn't maintain eye contact.

Actress Tisha Campbell Martin attends the benefit for children with autism. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

After consulting four doctors, the fifth doctor diagnosed Xen with autism when he was 18 months old, but he was officially diagnosed at 23. She disclosed this while speaking with Essence.

He was officially diagnosed by 23 months, but at 18 months is when it was first brought to my attention. I don’t know how I knew, but I attribute it to the fact that I’m an actress and my job is to master human emotion. So when my baby was born I might have been a lil’ bit extra into his being a lil’ different.

Tisha's life shifted in a powerful and deeply personal way, turning her into an advocate for autism awareness, inclusion and early intervention.

Campbell juggled balancing a demanding career while wholeheartedly supporting her son's journey and celebrating his victories every step of the way. The American singer co-founded the non-profit organisation, Colored My Mind, in 2011 to create awareness and promote understanding of autism, mainly focusing on the Black community.

Through organisation, the actress collaborated with fellow mothers of autistic children to produce a short film, Colored My Mind. Additionally, Tisha co-authored the children's book My Brother Doesn't Want to Play: Autism from a Sibling's Perspective.

Following her first son's condition, the actress shared in the aforementioned interview with CNikky how she feared having another baby. However, she and her husband overcame the fears and welcomed their second son, Ezekiel, in 2009.

FAQs

How many kids does Tisha Campbell have? The American singer has two sons. What are Tisha Campbell's kids' ages? Her first son, Xen, is 23 years old as of April 2025, and Ezekiel is 15 years old as of April 2025. What are Tisha Campbell's kids' names? Her sons are called Xen Martin and Ezekiel Czar Martin. Did Tisha Campbell have a baby during My Wife and Kids? Yes, her second son, Ezekiel Czar Martin, was born while she was filming My Wife and Kids. Where are Tisha Campbell's kids now? Her first son, Xen, is pursuing a PhD in zoology, and Ezekiel, being 15 years old, might be pursuing his high school education. How old is Tisha Campbell? She is 56 years old as of April 2025.

Tisha Campbell's kids, Xen and Ezekiel, have been raised in the spotlight due to their parents' careers in the entertainment industry. Tisha became an advocate for autism after her son was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 18 months. Xen and Ezekiel's dad is actor Duane Martin.

Legit.ng recently published Jessica Tarlove's biography. Jessica is a political strategist, media personality, and commentator. She is the Head of Research at BDG, the largest millennial female lifestyle publisher in America.

Jessica Tarlove was born in Manhattan, New York, United States. She is among the co-hosts of The Five on Fox News. Jessica has co-written two books: Age of Trump: A Bipartisan Guide and Oppositions in an Unsettled World. Learn more interesting facts about her in the post.

Source: Legit.ng