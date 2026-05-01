Harrison Gwamnishu released a fresh video confirming that the two men spotted in the viral video with ASP Usman Nuhu during the tragic Delta killing are civilians and not police officers

The activist revealed the names of the two men and accused the police of a massive cover-up by hiding their real identities to fool the public

The human rights defender also raised the alarm over alleged threats to his life while calling on the Inspector General of Police to fish out the fleeing accomplices

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has revealed fresh details surrounding the extrajudicial killing of Delta singer Oghenemine Million Ogidi, popularly known as Mene Ogidi, who was shot dead by a police officer identified as ASP Usman Nuhu of the Effurun-Ovwie command.

Recall that days ago, Gwamnishu shared the video of the brutal killing, which attracted the attention of Nigerians and prompted reactions from many celebrities.

Human rights activist identifies Efe and Godwin as civilians disguised in police uniforms during the fatal shooting of Delta singer Oghenemine Ogidi. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

After police released a statement confirming the arrest of the officer involved, a female victim of Nuhu Usman also spoke about the heartbreaking experience she had with the officer in 2025.

Yesterday morning, Gwamnishu released a video stating that the incident, which was earlier believed to have happened outside the station, was not entirely true, stating that the deceased Mene Ogidi was shot again at the police station where he eventually died.

Late last night, Harrison Gwamnishu released another clip on Instagram claiming the police misled the public.

He explained that the two men seen in the viral footage were not officers but civilians disguised as policemen in police polo shirts.

According to him, their names are Efe and Godwin, and they were directly involved in the operation that led to Mene Ogidi’s death.

Gwamnishu alleged that the police deliberately hid the identities of these men while focusing only on Nuhu Usman.

Rights campaigner demands arrest of two civilians seen helping ASP Usman Nuhu reload gun after shooting Delta singer Oghenemine Ogidi dead. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

He stated that Efe even assisted the officer in fixing his rifle magazine during the shooting, and went further to accuse the Area Commander, ACP Aliyu Shaba, of allowing civilians to work alongside officers, a practice he described as dangerous.

He said the ACP Shaba deliberately hid the names of the civilians, Efe and Godwin, so people would not question irregularities in the police.

Harrison Gwamnishu also called out the new Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, for how he handled the case. He said he needs to be unbiased on the matter and ensure justice is served.

The activist revealed that he is now receiving threats regarding an old court case in Benin. He recalled spending 4 years in a Nigerian prison for an offence he never committed before a court finally discharged him.

Gwamnishu called on Nigerians, the NBA, and the National Assembly to demand accountability, stressing that justice must include the arrest of Efe and Godwin.

He warned against attempts to cover up the case, insisting that the truth must be laid bare for the family of the deceased and the public.

Word of the revelation has intensified calls for transparency in handling the case, with many now questioning why the two civilians remain unaccounted for.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Gwamnishu's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ifeoma_nwalozie said:

"nigeriapoliceforce make nothing happen to @harrison_gwamnishu oh, please do the needful and provide efe and Godwin, because this is not their first time of keeling innocent citizens."

@perfectroutines wrote:

"Well done for this update, please stay safe Oo."

@efegirly1 reacted:

"Jesus😳 @npf_nccc @nigeriapoliceforce where is Efe and Godwin that are the accomplices with Usman? We need answers."

@terkumah said:

"Thanks for the update bro. God bless you. This will likely be that one case that starts a transformation in our police force! 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

@chomyblack1 commented:

"So many questions? Who sent the waybill and to who? Who received the parcel in the logistics office? Why kill a boy that could lead them to a source even when he did not pose as a threat to them? @nigeriapoliceforce we're not stupid."

Harrison Gwamnishu visits slain singer's mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu shared a heartbreaking video from his visit to the mother of slain singer Mene Ogidi.

The grieving mother revealed a devastating account, explaining that she had previously lost her first son to a police extrajudicial killing back in 2022.

The digital creator noted that police operatives claimed the first son died in a shootout, but many people have seriously questioned that official narrative.

Source: Legit.ng