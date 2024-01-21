Shivon Zilis’ age, parents, husband, kids, net worth

What is Shivon Zilis’ age? Zilis attained mainstream fame for being the mother of Elon Musk’s “secret” twins, born in November 2021. She is a Canadian-born AI researcher, technology executive and venture capitalist. Shivon’s relationship with Musk and the unexpected reveal of their twins have fascinated people worldwide. Find out all there is to know about her.

Shivon Zilis with Elon Musk and their twins Strider and Azure. Photo: @shivon on X (Twitter), @creativedestructionlab on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of over $240 billion. He has been vocal about declining global birth rates. Musk has also been reported to have said intelligent people should have children. To play his part, Musk has 11 kids, including twins with Shivon Zilis, in an unconventional arrangement.

Profile summary

Full name Shivon Alice Zilis Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Markham, Ontario, Canada Current residence Palo Alto, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Father Richard Zilis Mother Sharda N. Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Technology executive, AI researcher, venture capitalist Net worth $5 million - $15 million X (Twitter) @shivon

What is Shivon Zilis’ age?

She is 38 years old as of 2024. Shivon Zilis was born on 8 February 1986. The venture capitalist’s zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Zilis was born in Markham, Ontario, Canada and has Canadian nationality and mixed ethnicity. Shivon Zilis’ parents are Sharda N. and Richard Zilis. Her mother, Sharda, is a Punjabi Indian who migrated to Canada before Shivon was born. Her father, Richard Zilis, is a Caucasian Canadian. Shivon is her parents’ only child.

Shivon Zilis’ educational background

She attended Unionville High School in Markham, Ontario. Zilis then went to Yale and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy. She played as a goalkeeper for the university’s ice hockey team. Zilis also excelled in music, playing the guitar and drums. She got interested in AI when she read Ray Kurzweil's The Age of Spiritual Machines in college.

Where does Shivon Zilis work?

Shivon is the Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink, one of the leading neurotechnology companies in the United States. She has held the role since 2017 and reports directly to Elon Musk.

Zilis has worked extensively with Artificial Intelligence. Her LinkedIn page shows she has been a fellow and mentor at Creative Destruction Lab since 2015. She also worked with OpenAI for seven years as an advisor and board member. Shivon was also formerly a project director at Tesla for two years.

Zilis is also one of the founding members of Bloomberg Beta’s investment team. As of 2015, she had led nine investments. Zilis was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2015 for her work as a venture capitalist.

Shivon was a co-host for a conference that brings together academics, authors, investors and founders in machine intelligence. The conference was held annually at the University of Toronto.

What is Shivon Zilis’ net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly between $5 million and $15 million. CA Knowledge estimates her worth at about $15 million, while HITC estimates the figure to be between $5 million and $10 million. She has made a living from her extensive work as a technology executive and venture capitalist.

Did Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis date?

No, Elon and Shivon never dated, according to a Reuters report. According to the report, five of Shivon’s colleagues said she and Elon were never romantically involved. She allegedly told her colleagues that she conceived their twins via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, neither she nor Musk have spoken up to verify the claims.

News that Zilis and Musk had kids attracted much backlash as their relationship was intensely scrutinised. The Canadian celebrity reported directly to Musk at her job at Neuralink, which many believed created an unhealthy power dynamic.

Neuralink’s employee handbook prohibits such relationships between superiors and their subordinates. However, the company reportedly accepted their explanation that they were never romantically involved. At the time of writing, Zilis has maintained her position in Musk’s company.

Shivon met Elon when she worked at OpenAI as an advisor. They share several intellectual interests, including AI and the future of humanity. She also admires and respects him deeply. She tweeted defending him from public criticism, saying he works tirelessly to fight for an inspiring future for humanity.

Who are Shivon Zilis’ kids?

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis' son Strider (L) and daughter Azure (R) pictured wearing helmets. Photo: @shivon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zilis has twins, a boy and a girl, with Elon Musk. The boy’s name is Strider Chandrasekhar, and the girl is named Azure. The twins were born in November 2021. Musk and Zilis initially hid the kids’ names to protect their privacy. However, American author Walter Isaacson later revealed their names, with their parents’ permission, through an excerpt of his upcoming Musk biography.

FAQs

Who is Shivon Zilis’ husband? Zilis is yet to get married as of this writing. What is Shivon Zilis’ religion? She is reportedly Christian. Is Shivon Zilis Indian? She is part Indian, with a Punjabi Indian mother and a white Canadian father. Who are Shivon Zilis’ parents? Her parents are Sharda N. and Richard Zilis. Who are Shivon Zilis’ kids? She has two children with Elon Musk: Strider and Azure. What is Shivon Zilis’ net worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $5 million and $15 million. What nationality is Shivon Zilis? She has Canadian nationality.

Shivon Zilis’ age is 38 years old as of 2024. The Canadian-born celebrity has achieved success as a technology executive, working with prestigious companies like Neuralink, Tesla and OpenAI. However, Zilis became a feature in mainstream pop culture when she had twins with Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Legit.ng recently published Lunden Roberts’ biography. Lunden Roberts is a former basketball player from the United States. She rose to fame when she sued Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, the current US President’s son, for child support. Lunden also filed for a paternity test, which validated Hunter’s paternity of Lunden’s daughter.

Lunden played college basketball, achieving a successful junior career with multiple awards. However, she didn’t pursue a National Women's Basketball League (NWBL) career. Lunden later became a lap dancer at the Mpire Gentlemen's Club in Washington, D.C., where she met Hunter. Find out more about Lunden and her involvement with the president’s son.

Source: Legit.ng