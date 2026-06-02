Andre Onana has returned to Manchester United after a successful loan spell in Turkey at Trabzonspor

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is expected to join Michael Carrick's squad for pre-season training

Many Manchester United fans have reacted strongly to news of his return, with opinions sharply divided

Andre Onana is back at Manchester United following the end of his loan spell with Turkish side Trabzonspor, but his return to Old Trafford has already sparked plenty of debate among supporters.

The Cameroon international spent last season in Turkey, where he rebuilt his reputation with a series of impressive performances.

Andre Onana enjoyed a productive campaign in Turkey, helping Trabzonspor lift the 2026 Turkish Cup. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

His campaign ended on a high note as he helped Trabzonspor lift the Turkish Cup, producing a standout display in the final and earning praise from fans and pundits alike.

Despite that success, uncertainty continues to surround the goalkeeper's future as Manchester United prepare for the start of pre-season under manager Michael Carrick.

Onana returns amid fresh transfer questions

Onana is currently expected to report for pre-season training on July 8, but there is no guarantee he will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window, Daily Sports reports.

Manchester United are reportedly open to listening to offers for the 30-year-old goalkeeper, who remains under contract until 2028.

Trabzonspor are believed to be interested in bringing him back for another season after his strong performances in the Turkish Super Lig.

However, any potential deal for the goalkeeper could depend on whether the Turkish club are willing to cover his reported wages in full.

Besiktas have also been linked with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper, though his salary package is viewed as a significant obstacle.

Man United's goalkeeping situation has also changed considerably over the last year.

Senne Lammens has established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper following his arrival from Royal Antwerp, while backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to move on after attracting interest from elsewhere.

Those developments leave Onana's long-term future far from certain.

Onana’s loan spell revived his reputation

According to The Sun, Onana arrived at Man United in a £43.8 million move from Inter Milan in 2023 and went on to make 102 appearances for the club.

However, his time at Old Trafford was often marked by inconsistency and criticism, leading to questions about his place in the squad before his move to Turkey.

Andre Onana has reportedly returned to Manchester United following the conclusion of his loan spell at Trabzonspor. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

The loan spell at Trabzonspor offered the goalkeeper a fresh start, and he took full advantage.

His performances helped the club secure silverware and reminded many observers of the qualities that once made him one of Europe's most highly-rated goalkeepers.

That resurgence has attracted fresh interest from clubs looking to strengthen their squads this summer.

Fans make their feelings clear

News of Onana's return has triggered strong reactions across social media, with many Manchester United supporters sharing their views on the situation.

Some fans believe the goalkeeper deserves another opportunity after impressing in Turkey and proving his quality in a different environment.

Others, however, feel the club should move on and focus on building around current first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Several supporters openly urged Onana to return to Turkey permanently, while others described the news of his return as disappointing.

The mixed reaction highlights just how divided opinion remains regarding the goalkeeper.

Fresh Boss posted:

“He’s good at Trabzonspor please let him retain his spot.”

ChimgozirimHQ reacted:

“Onana pls leave my Club😭”

UtdForever reacted:

“The worst news of the day.”

Dele Olawanle posted:

“Onana please go back to Turkey. I am not forcing the issues but I am just begging you. Do not come to unsettle Lammens. Readers, help me to be Onana😂😂😂”

XExpansion posted:

“He must take the move seriously and leave Man United. You cannot keep forcing a relationship where you are being rejected.”

For now, Onana is expected to return to Carrick's squad for pre-season preparations. Whether he remains at Man United when the transfer window closes is a question that could dominate discussions throughout the summer.

Man United send bitter message to Onana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have reportedly decided not to include Andre Onana in their plans for next season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan at Trabzonspor following a difficult spell at Old Trafford, including the 2024/25 campaign.

Source: Legit.ng