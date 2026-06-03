Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Abdullahi El-Rasheed, the lawmaker representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe state, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported on Wednesday, June 3, by The Cable, El-Rasheed's exit adds to a growing list of defections that have characterised legislative politics in recent months as politicians reposition ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Gombe-born APC lawmaker Abdullahi El-Rasheed defects from the APC to the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Premium Times also noted El-Rasheed's political move.

Source: Legit.ng