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Just In: Prominent APC Lawmaker Resigns from Party, New Platform Disclosed Ahead of 2027 Election
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Just In: Prominent APC Lawmaker Resigns from Party, New Platform Disclosed Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

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Gombe, Gombe state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Abdullahi El-Rasheed, the lawmaker representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe state, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported on Wednesday, June 3, by The Cable, El-Rasheed's exit adds to a growing list of defections that have characterised legislative politics in recent months as politicians reposition ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Abdullahi El-Rasheed, lawmaker representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe State, defects from the APC to the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.
Gombe-born APC lawmaker Abdullahi El-Rasheed defects from the APC to the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Premium Times also noted El-Rasheed's political move.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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APCGombe StateHouse of Representatives
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