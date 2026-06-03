Former Manchester United winger, Angel Di Maria has mentioned three countries likely to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Di Maria won the 23rd edition after Argentina defeated France 4-2 via penalties after a 3-3 draw

The 38-year-old retired from international football after winning the Copa America and the CONMEBOL-UEFA Champions Cup

Former Manchester United star, Angel Di Maria has predicted three countries capable of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial will take place in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July, 2026.

This is the first time the tournament has been jointly hosted by three nations and the first World Cup to feature 48 teams (expanded from 32) competing across 104 matches. Argentina enters the World Cup as defending champions after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Argentina legend Angel Di Maria tips Spain, France and Portugal to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Thomas Padilla/POOL/AFP, Carlos Rodrigues and Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Di Maria names favourites to win 2026 WC

Argentina legend Angel Di Maria has named France, Spain and Portugal as one of the contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Marca, the former Juventus player explained that the three nations will make it as far as the semifinal in the upcoming tournament.

The 38-year-old said the trio has produced players who have grown from the youth level to the senior national team. He said:

“Recently, several teams have joined the race thanks to players who have emerged from the youth ranks.

"France is one of the contenders because it continues to produce players and maintains a high level. And I think Spain could also make a name for itself; they’re in great form, though we’ll have to see how some of the injured players fare,” he began.

"Portugal is another side with good players. With Joao Neves and Vitinha, who bring a different touch to the game and make the difference. There are three or four teams that will be in contention."

Di Maria speaks on Argentina's chances

Angel Di Maria has hailed coach Lionel Scaloni for blending the experienced players with emerging stars.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star added that only football icon Lionel Messi has an automatic jersey in the squad.

Argentina legend Angel Di Maria says Lionel Messi's spot is guaranteed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Luis ROBAYO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the arrival of younger players has created a strong and healthy competition in the senior national team. Di Maria said via Times of India:

“I think the new generation can give that push to the older generation, who are still 28 or 29 years old.

“And it all comes down, once again, to what [Lionel] Scaloni has always said: the only undisputed starter is Messi, no one’s place is guaranteed, and that means the rivalry or competition within the squad is 100%, in every training session, in the squad camp, in the respect. That’s what keeps the national team at the level it’s at."

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng