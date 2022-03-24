Arlette Saenz’s biography: age, parents, nationality, salary
Who is Arlette? She is an American journalist. She works at the Cable News Network (CNN) as a political correspondent. Arlette has been working at CNN since 2018, and she is an icon for many as far as journalism is concerned.
Before joining CNN, Arlette Saenz worked at several other big television channels such as ABC News. In 2020, the journalist covered Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign. Her tendency to keep much of her details away from the public eye has sparked interest among her fans who want to know more about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Arlette Saenz
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22 April 1983
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Texas, United States of America
- Current residence: Washington, DC, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Hispanic
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 5”
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in Pounds: 122
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101
- Body type: Slim
- Shoe size: 8 (US)
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Dirty blonde
- Father: Gilbert L Saenz
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Single
- University: University of Notre Dame, United States
- Occupation: Journalist, news TV anchor
- Net worth: $1 million
- Twitter: @ArletteSaenz
Arlette Saenz’s bio
The CNN political news correspondent was born in Texas, United States of America. Who are Arlette Saenz’s parents? Her father is Gilbert L Saenz, but her mother is not known to the public. She has a sister named Alex Saenz.
What is Arlette Saenz’s nationality?
The news anchor is of American nationality. Also, Arlette Saenz’s heritage is Hispanic. She follows the Christianity religion, and her sexual orientation is straight.
What is Arlette Saenz’s birthday?
The CNN news anchor celebrates her birthday on 22 April each year, and her birth sign is Taurus.
What is Arlette Saenz’s age?
She is 38 years old as of 2022, as she was born on 22 April 1983.
Educational background
Arlette Saenz from CNN joined the University of Notre Dame, which is located in the United States of America, to pursue her higher education. She graduated in 2007 after receiving a bachelor's degree in American Studies and a minor in the Hesburgh Program in Public service.
Career
The journalist began her career as an intern at ABC’s Nightline. In 2016, the journalist served as a White House reporter and producer for the ABC News broadcast network. Arlette greatly contributed to live on-air reports for ABC NewsOne and America This Morning shows.
In 2018, the news anchor joined CNN, and she took the position as a political correspondent at the cables news television channel. She garnered popularity when she reported on President Barack Obama’s administration and the 2016 presidential election. At that time, the news anchor toured several countries covering Obama, such as his historic visits to Kenya, Hiroshima, and Cuba.
Is Arlette Saenz still with CNN?
Yes, she works as a news correspondent anchor at the television news channel.
What is Arlette Saenz’s net worth?
According to Married Biography, her net worth is around $1 million, but this information is not official. CNN political news correspondents earn annual salaries ranging between $153, 000 and $112, 519. Therefore, Arlette Saenz’s salary is approximately $132, 750.
Is Arlette Saenz married?
The American journalist has not revealed any information regarding her personal life. Therefore, Arlette Saenz’s spouse is not known as she considers living a private life.
Arlette Saenz’s measurements
The American news anchor stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs 122 pounds, equivalent to 60 kgs. Also, she has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements in inches are 34-28-40 (86-71-101). She wears a shoe size number 8 (US).
Arlette Saenz is a journalist currently working at CNN news cable channel. She used to work as a White House reporter and producer for the ABC News broadcast network in 2020 under President Joe Biden’s administration.
