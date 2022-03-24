Arlette Saenz’s biography: age, parents, nationality, salary

Who is Arlette? She is an American journalist. She works at the Cable News Network (CNN) as a political correspondent. Arlette has been working at CNN since 2018, and she is an icon for many as far as journalism is concerned.

The American news anchor in a red outfit. Photo: @arlettesaenz

Source: Instagram

Before joining CNN, Arlette Saenz worked at several other big television channels such as ABC News. In 2020, the journalist covered Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign. Her tendency to keep much of her details away from the public eye has sparked interest among her fans who want to know more about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Arlette Saenz

Arlette Saenz Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 April 1983

22 April 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Texas, United States of America

Texas, United States of America Current residence: Washington, DC, United States

Washington, DC, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 5”

5’ 5” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in Pounds: 122

122 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101

86-71-101 Body type: Slim

Slim Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dirty blonde

Dirty blonde Father: Gilbert L Saenz

Gilbert L Saenz Siblings : 1

: 1 Marital status: Single

Single University: University of Notre Dame, United States

University of Notre Dame, United States Occupation: Journalist, news TV anchor

Journalist, news TV anchor Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Arlette Saenz’s bio

The CNN political news correspondent was born in Texas, United States of America. Who are Arlette Saenz’s parents? Her father is Gilbert L Saenz, but her mother is not known to the public. She has a sister named Alex Saenz.

What is Arlette Saenz’s nationality?

The news anchor is of American nationality. Also, Arlette Saenz’s heritage is Hispanic. She follows the Christianity religion, and her sexual orientation is straight.

What is Arlette Saenz’s birthday?

The CNN news anchor celebrates her birthday on 22 April each year, and her birth sign is Taurus.

What is Arlette Saenz’s age?

She is 38 years old as of 2022, as she was born on 22 April 1983.

Arlette posing for a camera. Photo:@arlettesaenz

Source: Instagram

Educational background

Arlette Saenz from CNN joined the University of Notre Dame, which is located in the United States of America, to pursue her higher education. She graduated in 2007 after receiving a bachelor's degree in American Studies and a minor in the Hesburgh Program in Public service.

Career

The journalist began her career as an intern at ABC’s Nightline. In 2016, the journalist served as a White House reporter and producer for the ABC News broadcast network. Arlette greatly contributed to live on-air reports for ABC NewsOne and America This Morning shows.

In 2018, the news anchor joined CNN, and she took the position as a political correspondent at the cables news television channel. She garnered popularity when she reported on President Barack Obama’s administration and the 2016 presidential election. At that time, the news anchor toured several countries covering Obama, such as his historic visits to Kenya, Hiroshima, and Cuba.

Is Arlette Saenz still with CNN?

Yes, she works as a news correspondent anchor at the television news channel.

What is Arlette Saenz’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, her net worth is around $1 million, but this information is not official. CNN political news correspondents earn annual salaries ranging between $153, 000 and $112, 519. Therefore, Arlette Saenz’s salary is approximately $132, 750.

Is Arlette Saenz married?

The American journalist has not revealed any information regarding her personal life. Therefore, Arlette Saenz’s spouse is not known as she considers living a private life.

Arlette Saenz’s measurements

The American news anchor stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs 122 pounds, equivalent to 60 kgs. Also, she has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements in inches are 34-28-40 (86-71-101). She wears a shoe size number 8 (US).

The CNN political correspondent in a black outfit. Photo: @arlettesaenz

Source: Instagram

Arlette Saenz is a journalist currently working at CNN news cable channel. She used to work as a White House reporter and producer for the ABC News broadcast network in 2020 under President Joe Biden’s administration.

READ ALSO: Grant Savoy’s biography: what is known about Mickey Guyton’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published an article about the biography of Grant Savoy. He is an American lawyer who owns and runs a firm called Solouki, Savoy, LLP. Grant is popularly known as the husband of a country music singer, Mickey Guyton.

Grant Savoy was born in Kauai, Hawaii. He graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and later joined Southwestern University School of Law and graduated in 2011. As a lawyer, he has been working as a professional in labour and employment law disputes.

Source: Legit.ng