Peter Obi's running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said he accepted the vice presidential slot out of empathy

Baba-Ahmed said the empathy was for Peter Obi and Nigeria, stating that three prominent politicians have rejected the former Labour Party chieftain

Obi and Baba-Ahmed fell out after the former dumped the Labour Party and moved to the ADC and the NDC for the actualisation of his presidential ambition

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has said that Sympathy for the country and Peter Obi made him accept the running mate slot in the last presidential election, rather than ideological alignment.

The former vice presidential candidate disclosed that Obi had approached three influential politicians who declined to be his running mate ahead of the presidential election.

Datti Baba-Ahmed says he accepts to be Peter Obi's running mate in the 2023 elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Baba Ahmed made the revelation in an interview on a media outlet, Symfoni, which was captured in a circulating video on Wednesday, June 3. He added that he felt compassion for Obi and Nigeria, which was why he stepped in as a “volunteer for the sake of Nigeria.”

Recall that the former vice presidential candidate fell out with Obi after the latter dumped the Labour Party to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in pursuit of his presidential ambition. Obi subsequently dumped the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where he emerged as the sole presidential aspirant and was selected as its candidate for the 2027 election.

Nigerians react as Baba-Ahmed criticises Obi

However, Baba Ahmed's outburst has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Jimmy X expressed disappointment over Baba-Ahmed's outburst:

"It's becoming very disappointing at this point. Can't be making excuses for him anymore, even though it's clear APC is threatening him and his businesses."

Nigerians react as Datti Baba-Ahmed criticised Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Getty Images

Gracious Oboh said Baba-Ahmed was not a strong politician:

"A vice presidential candidate who could not deliver his polling unit, ward, local government, and state should be careful when speaking about political choices. His political career is struggling, and trying to discredit Peter Obi will not revive it."

Darlwright77 criticised the former vice presidential candidate:

"Datti behaves like someone else's girlfriend who goes behind his back, telling other ladies how sexually poor he is in bed, but in secret, she's praying for him to return to her because she misses his fiery agility. Datti, I personally didn't even know you existed until 2022."

Quntax

"It is really shameful and sad to see a man we considered a noble and decent politician despise and denigrate his former principal in a derogatory manner like this publicly. Even Peter Obi, despite his disassociation with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, still speaks of him with much cordiality and respect. I believe 2027 will afford Datti the opportunity to showcase his electoral value for all to see."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers State, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng